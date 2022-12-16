Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Midway Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MWY   AU000000MWY2

MIDWAY LIMITED

(MWY)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  11:14 2022-12-15 pm EST
0.9500 AUD   -2.06%
12:30pBotched executions in United States reach record high in 2022, report says
RE
07:56aNorth American Morning Briefing: Investors Angst Over Policy Tightening Continues
DJ
07:56aEuropean Midday Briefing: Stocks in the Red as Recession Fears Rise
DJ
Botched executions in United States reach record high in 2022, report says

12/16/2022 | 12:30pm EST
(Reuters) - The number of botched executions in the United States reached a record high in 2022, according to a report released by a non-profit capital punishment research group on Friday, even as the overall number of inmates put to death remained near a five-decade low.

Seven of the 20 executions attempted this year were "visibly problematic," including one attempt at lethal injection that led to an unprecedented three-hour struggle to insert an intravenous (IV) line into an Alabama man, the Death Penalty Information Center said in its annual report.

Two of the 20 executions attempts this year - both lethal injections in Alabama - were called off midway after officials tried and failed to establish IV lines, prompting the state's Republican governor to call for a "top-to-bottom" review of the execution process.

Other scheduled executions were called off in Tennessee, Idaho and South Carolina when state officials discovered lapses in execution preparation or protocol, the report said.

The 18 executions that occurred in 2022 were the fewest in three decades, with the exception of the pandemic years of 2020 and 2021 when many states paused or slowed executions. Outside the pandemic years, the 22 death sentences handed down in 2022 were fewer than in any prior year.

Thirty-seven U.S. states have abolished the death penalty or not executed anyone in more than a decade, so this year's executions were highly concentrated in a few states, with more than half occurring in Oklahoma and Texas.

Oregon's Democratic governor on Tuesday commuted the death sentences of the state's 17 death-row inmates, leaving them to serve life in prison without the possibility of parole, and directed officials to disassemble the state's execution chamber.

Public support in the United States for executing prisoners hovered this year just one percentage point above a five-decade low reached in 2021, when 54% of respondents told a Gallup poll they supported capital punishment.

A Rasmussen Reports poll conducted in 2022 found even lower support for the death penalty, with just 46% respondents saying they supported it.

(Reporting by Julia Harte; Editing by Colleen Jenkins and Aurora Ellis)

By Julia Harte


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 203 M 136 M 136 M
Net income 2022 -13,0 M -8,70 M -8,70 M
Net Debt 2022 43,9 M 29,5 M 29,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 -4,93x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 83,0 M 55,7 M 55,7 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
EV / Sales 2022 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 62
Free-Float 73,3%
Chart MIDWAY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Midway Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MIDWAY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,95
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anthony McKenna Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Michael McKenzie Chief Financial Officer
Gordon R. Davis Chairman
Malcolm Hatcher General Manager-Technical Services
Adin Jull General Manager-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MIDWAY LIMITED-20.83%57
WEST FRASER TIMBER CO. LTD.-16.46%6 211
UFP INDUSTRIES, INC.-12.41%4 965
LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORPORATION-18.38%4 514
ENVIVA INC.-19.88%3 778
STELLA-JONES INC.20.97%2 106