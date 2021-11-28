Midway : Chair's and CEO's Presentations to AGM

MIDWAY LIMITED ABN 44 005 616 044 10 The Esplanade, North Shore VIC 3214 T +61 3 5277 9255
MIDWAY LIMITED (ASX:MWY)
29 November 2021
Chair's and CEO's Presentations to Annual General Meeting
The Board of Directors are pleased that shareholders have seen a turnaround in Midway's financial performance and share price in 2020-21.
Tony Price will shortly provide an update on the FY21 results and a trading update on FY22, so I will not go into those issues in detail.
Tony will also comment in detail about the new investment opportunities that are being progressed by the management team at Midway.
Before we talk about the future though, I just wanted to assure shareholders that the Board fully understands your concerns about the unexpected downturn in Midway performance in 2019-20.
As major shareholders, Board Directors have also been disappointed by the lack of dividend payments over the last 24 months.
However, it was important to preserve cash during the downturn so that we could maintain our banking covenants and invest in the business for future growth.
As a result, Midway continues to operate within its banking covenants and National Australia Bank has extended the Company's term debt maturity to September 2024.
The subsequent turnaround at Midway has been driven by the hard work of the management team to improve the underlying performance of the business.
The Board was particularly pleased that Midway continued to operate as an essential business during the COVID-19 pandemic and did not record any cases.
New business opportunities
I would now like to briefly talk to you about several new investment opportunities that we believe offer improved shareholder returns in future.
Firstly, the Board has approved investments in woodfibre processing at Bell Bay in Tasmania and grain storage and handling at the Geelong site.
The woodfibre processing operation at Bell Bay has the potential to provide material earnings growth over the next few years.
The grain facility will also maximise capacity utilisation at our Geelong site and reduce the cost of our take or pay contract with the Port of Geelong.
The two projects will expand our geographic footprint and diversify our sources of revenue.
Secondly, the Board has also authorised modest investments in emerging technologies in the new carbon economy.
It is early days on these emerging technologies and much work needs to be done to demonstrate satisfactory production economics.
But activated carbon and biochar offer significant sales opportunities in the domestic mining, manufacturing and water purification sectors.
Thirdly, the Board has approved a divestment program of surplus land north of Melbourne that is much more attractive for residential development.
The sale proceeds will be used to fund the planned grain silos at Geelong.
While we are selling surplus land, the Board is also very focused on expanding our plantation estate in south-west Victoria to ensure a long-term supply of timber for our Geelong operation.
As part of this work, the Board has approved an Information Memorandum to third party investors to assess their interest in a plantation estate fund.
Under this proposal, Midway will sell its existing land and trees in the Otway region into a plantation estate fund owned by third party investors.
Midway expects to generate plantation management income from this plantation estate and secure a future woodfibre pipeline for our business in Geelong.
The proposed sale of the existing plantation estate into a fund is also expected to release significant capital. The Board will consider an appropriate balance for the use of these funds on the completion of a sale.
We will keep shareholders informed of developments on both the sale of land, the new plantation estate fund and new business developments as they occur.
Management succession
The Board would like to take this opportunity to publicly thank our departing Managing Director, Tony Price for his leadership and contribution to Midway growth over the last six years.
Mr Price led domestic and international expansion of Midway and the listing of the company on the Australian Securities Exchange.
Mr Price is highly regarded for his extensive forest industry experience, and after he steps down from a full-time executive career early next year, he has agreed to continue as an adviser on our forestry expansion plans in Tasmania from his new home in Hobart.
While Mr Price is leaving a full-time executive career, the Board looks forward to our new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr Tony McKenna joining Midway in January 2022.
The Board believes that Mr McKenna has the right combination of skills and experience to lead Midway into a new phase of growth. He has extensive international experience in delivering growth strategies and major investment projects.
Mr McKenna also has a deep understanding of Australian agribusiness. He has been CEO and Managing Director of Ruyi Australia for the last five years. Before that he was an Executive Director of AgCap and Managing Director of Lempriere Capital.
The Board is optimistic about the opportunities that Midway can exploit in the next few years under the leadership of Mr McKenna and we continue to aspire to sustainable returns that will justify continued shareholder faith in the Company.
Board renewal remains a high priority for the Board. Last year we reduced the size of the Board by 1 Director. This year we believe that maintaining Board stability during a period of significant change is important. As mentioned before, we have a new CEO starting in January and have 3 major projects nearing key decision points this year. As such, we recommend that you vote for the re-election of both Gordon Davis and Tom Gunnersen.
I would like to record my and the Company's appreciation to Tony Price and the Midway Team for the way in which they have performed through this most extraordinary and challenging period.
I will now hand over the Managing Director, Tony Price, to talk through current trading conditions and our business strategies to grow shareholder value.
This announcement has been approved by the Chair of Midway.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.