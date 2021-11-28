Midway : Chair's and CEO's Presentations to AGM

MIDWAY LIMITED ABN 44 005 616 044 10 The Esplanade, North Shore VIC 3214 T +61 3 5277 9255

29 November 2021

Chair's and CEO's Presentations to Annual General Meeting

The Board of Directors are pleased that shareholders have seen a turnaround in Midway's financial performance and share price in 2020-21.

Tony Price will shortly provide an update on the FY21 results and a trading update on FY22, so I will not go into those issues in detail.

Tony will also comment in detail about the new investment opportunities that are being progressed by the management team at Midway.

Before we talk about the future though, I just wanted to assure shareholders that the Board fully understands your concerns about the unexpected downturn in Midway performance in 2019-20.

As major shareholders, Board Directors have also been disappointed by the lack of dividend payments over the last 24 months.

However, it was important to preserve cash during the downturn so that we could maintain our banking covenants and invest in the business for future growth.

As a result, Midway continues to operate within its banking covenants and National Australia Bank has extended the Company's term debt maturity to September 2024.

The subsequent turnaround at Midway has been driven by the hard work of the management team to improve the underlying performance of the business.

The Board was particularly pleased that Midway continued to operate as an essential business during the COVID-19 pandemic and did not record any cases.

New business opportunities

I would now like to briefly talk to you about several new investment opportunities that we believe offer improved shareholder returns in future.

Firstly, the Board has approved investments in woodfibre processing at Bell Bay in Tasmania and grain storage and handling at the Geelong site.

The woodfibre processing operation at Bell Bay has the potential to provide material earnings growth over the next few years.

The grain facility will also maximise capacity utilisation at our Geelong site and reduce the cost of our take or pay contract with the Port of Geelong.

The two projects will expand our geographic footprint and diversify our sources of revenue.