Official MIDWEST ENERGY EMISSIONS CORP. press release

Corsicana, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2024) - Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (TSXV: MEEC) (OTCQB: MEEC) ("ME 2 C Environmental " or the "Company"), a leading environmental technologies firm, announces that its Board of Directors has granted nonqualified stock options to certain directors, officers and employees of the Company to acquire a total of 1,000,000 shares of the Company's common stock pursuant to the Company's Amended and Restated 2017 Equity Incentive Plan (the "2017 Plan"). All of such options are exercisable at $0.88 USD per share, representing the fair market value of the common stock of the date of grant as determined under the 2017 Plan. The options are fully vested and exercisable as of the date of grant and will expire five years thereafter on January 15, 2029. In addition, the Board has granted 50,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") to another director pursuant to the 2017 Plan. The RSUs will vest one year from the date of grant on January 15, 2025. Once vested, each RSU represents the right to receive one share of common stock of the Company.

About ME2C® Environmental

ME 2 C Environmental is a leading environmental technologies company developing and delivering patented and proprietary solutions to the global power industry. ME 2 C's leading-edge mercury emissions technologies and services have been shown to achieve emissions removal at a significantly lower cost and with less operational impact than currently used methods, while maintaining and/or increasing power plant output and preserving the marketability of byproducts for beneficial use. ME 2 C Environmental is a trade name of Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. For more information, please visit http://www.me2cenvironmental.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

With the exception of historical information contained in this press release, content herein may contain "forward-looking statements" that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are generally identified by using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "expect," "intend," "will," and similar expressions, but these words are not the exclusive means of identifying forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. Matters that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, among other factors, the loss of major customers; dependence on availability and retention of key suppliers; changes, or lack of changes, in environmental regulations; risks related to advancements in technologies; lack of diversification in the Company's business; risks related to intellectual property, including the ability to protect intellectual property and the success of the ongoing patent litigation; competition risks; changes in demand for coal as a fuel source for electricity production; ability to retain key personnel; absence of a liquid public market for our common stock; share price volatility; and, the potential that dividends may never be declared. In addition, this release contains time-sensitive information that reflects management's best analysis only as of the date of this release. ME 2 C Environmental does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events, information or circumstances that arise after the date of this release. Further information concerning issues that could materially affect financial performance or other forward-looking statements contained in this release can be found in ME 2 C Environmental's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission or Canadian securities regulators.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

ME 2 C Environmental Contact:

Stacey Hyatt

Corporate Communications

ME 2 C Environmental

Main: 614-505-6115 x-1001

Direct: 404-226-4217

shyatt@me2cenvironmental.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Jessica Butt

IR Representative

Adelaide Capital

Direct: 416-844-6202

jessica@adcap.ca

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/194284