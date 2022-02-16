ME2C® Environmental Announces Preliminary 2022 Revenue Guidance and Outlines Key Priorities and Milestones for 2022

Preliminary Revenue Expected to Increase At Least 60% Year-Over-Year for 2022

Company Reviews Key Business Highlights Achieved In 2021

CORSICANA, TX, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCQB: MEEC) ("ME 2 C Environmental" or the “Company”), a leading environmental technologies firm, today issued preliminary revenue guidance for full-year 2022 based on positive developments in business conditions, demand indications from major customers, and the commencement of activity under new licensing agreements. The Company expects preliminary revenue to increase 60% year-over-year for 2022 with the majority of revenue increase expected to be realized in the latter half of the year. Such guidance is based on current market conditions and assumes no further material lockdowns or shutdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the major operating region where the Company sells or licenses its products.

“2021 was a year of focused execution for ME 2 C Environmental as we strengthened our foundation to potentially accelerate top-line revenue growth in 2022 and beyond. We continued to see very strong momentum across our end markets in Q4 and pleased to report that we expect full-year 2021 preliminary unaudited revenues of approximately $13.0 million compared to revenues of approximately $8.2 million for 2020. Moving through the next 12 months, 2022 could be our most successful year in more than five years as we see continued strength in our core business in mercury emissions capture. We currently expect at least a 60% year-over-year revenue growth for 2022 which puts our year-end revenue target in the range of approximately $20 to 22 million,” said Richard MacPherson, CEO of ME 2 C Environmental. “As our outreach and discussions throughout the coal-fired fleet progresses in a positive manner, we anticipate announcing additional license and/or supply agreements ramping up as we move toward the last half of 2022. Our disruptive technologies in rare earth element extraction and processing are reaching a tipping point in their development as we have continued to see positive results. We are eager to begin field-testing trials and look forward to keeping the industry and shareholders updated as we push toward commercialization later this year.”

MacPherson continued, “As we move along through the early part of the new year, we want to revisit certain key accomplishments from 2021. Last year, despite the headwinds of COVID, supply disruptions, and inflationary pressures felt throughout our industry, we were able to:

Grow our preliminary unaudited 2021 revenues by approximately $4.8 million over 2020.

Eliminate all convertible debt.

Enter into debt repayment agreement with Alterna Capital.

Gain multiple new, coal-fired utilities as licensees to continue operation of our patented technology for mercury emissions capture.

Augment our license agreement with Vistra Corp to include new supply business. The revenue is expected to increase through 2022 based on existing coal-fired power supply demands.

Initiate outreach to utilities believed to be using our patented technologies to present license and/or product supply options which is expected to yield new business as we move forward.

Receive approval from the District Judge to continue our lawsuit against 16 refined coal entities with discovery now well underway.

Complete Phase 1 of a two-phase lab test through Penn State’s College of Earth and Mineral Sciences to validate the initial lab results (2019-2021), now heading toward in-field testing in 2022.

Participate in the formation of Eleclear, an environmental technology entity dedicated to the development and commercialization of the new rare earth and remediation technologies.





“With the preliminary 2022 revenue guidance announced today, we believe we are well positioned to deliver significant revenue growth throughout the new year and beyond as we further capitalize on our leading environmental technologies. We continue to see strong momentum in our business and look forward to the ME 2 C Environmental team extending it into the year ahead. The case against the refined coal entities is progressing as expected and could be a very significant unaccounted addition to our overall growth story. On behalf of our company, we want to thank you for your continued interest and support.”

Final recognized revenue for 2021 is subject to change upon finalization of the Company’s year-end audit review process and will be released with the Company’s audited financial statements and related 2021 annual report.

