Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Midwest Energy Emissions Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MEEC   US59833H1014

MIDWEST ENERGY EMISSIONS CORP.

(MEEC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ME2C Environmental Gains Significant New Supply Business with Major U.S. Utility, Patented Mercury Emissions Technology Licensee

01/18/2022 | 08:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

New Supply Business with a Licensee Validates Company’s Momentum Across U.S. Coal-Fired Market

Corsicana, TX, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCQB: MEEC) ("ME2C Environmental " or the "Company"), a leading environmental technologies firm, announced today that it has secured new supply business with one of the largest coal-powered utilities in the U.S. This major new utility supply customer entered into a license agreement with the Company in 2021 and has now agreed to a direct one-year supply order with ME2C Environmental to purchase its custom sorbents valued at approximately $2 million for 2022. The supply order, which is for one of the utility’s power plants in the Southwest, includes the sale and installation of the Company’s patented engineering system, proprietary sorbent-feed equipment used with new customers. ME2C will supply this coal-fired utility customer with its SEA®, or Sorbent Enhancement Additive, system to help the utility meet mercury emissions capture and compliance requirements.

" This significant utility was issued a license to operate our patented process in early 2021,” stated Richard MacPherson, Chief Executive Officer of ME2C Environmental. “Working directly with us as a supplier, the utility will gain further benefits from our expertise in mercury capture, including plant optimizations and efficiencies. While the earlier license agreement with this utility validated our patent position, we believe this acceptance of this significant supply order is a strong testament to our competitive market position.”

MacPherson added, “Through our business-first approach, this utility has gained a strategic business partner in ME2C. This new business will be supported by the commissioning of our batch plant in Texarkana, an innovative facility that will support anticipated new supply business moving through this year. We are excited to have gained a new supply partner as we enter into a strong 2022 with a new significant recurring revenue stream that will strengthen our bottom-line.”

About ME2C® Environmental

ME2C Environmental is a leading environmental technologies company developing and delivering patented and proprietary solutions to the global power industry. ME2C’s leading-edge services have been shown to achieve emissions removal at a significantly lower cost and with less operational impact than currently used methods, while maintaining and/or increasing power plant output and preserving the marketability of byproducts for beneficial use. ME2C Environmental is a trade name of Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. For more information, please visit http://www.me2cenvironmental.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

With the exception of historical information contained in this press release, content herein may contain "forward-looking statements" that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "expect," "intend," "will," and similar expressions, but these words are not the exclusive means of identifying forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. Matters that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, among other factors, the gain or loss of a major customer, change in environmental regulations, disruption in supply of materials, capacity factor fluctuations of power plant operations and power demands, a significant change in general economic conditions in any of the regions where our customer utilities might experience significant changes in electric demand, a significant disruption in the supply of coal to our customer units, the loss of key management personnel, availability of capital and any major litigation regarding ME2C Environmental. In addition, this release contains time-sensitive information that reflects management's best analysis only as of the date of this release. ME2C Environmental does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events, information or circumstances that arise after the date of this release. Further information concerning issues that could materially affect financial performance related to forward-looking statements contained in this release can be found in ME2C Environmental’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

ME2C Environmental Contact:
Stacey Hyatt
Corporate Communications
ME2C Environmental
Main: 614-505-6115 x-1001
Direct: 404-226-4217
shyatt@me2cenvironmental.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Kevin McGrath
Managing Director
TraDigital IR 
Tel. 646.418.7002
kevin@tradigitalir.com


All news about MIDWEST ENERGY EMISSIONS CORP.
08:31aME2C Environmental Gains Significant New Supply Business with Major U.S. Utility, Paten..
GL
01/12ME2C® Environmental Secures Multi-Year Contract Renewal Valued at Over $2.5 Million Ann..
AQ
01/12Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. Secures Multi-Year Contract Renewal Valued at over $2.5 ..
CI
2021ME2C Environmental Secures New License Agreement of its Patented Technology with anothe..
AQ
2021ME2C® Environmental Secures New License Agreement of its Patented Technology with Anoth..
AQ
2021Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. Announces Signing of A Five-Year License Agreement with ..
CI
2021MIDWEST ENERGY EMISSIONS CORP. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Stat..
AQ
2021ME2C Environmental Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
AQ
2021MIDWEST ENERGY EMISSIONS CORP. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condi..
AQ
2021Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine ..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 14,3 M - -
Net income 2021 -2,50 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -19,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 51,1 M 51,1 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,57x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,76x
Nbr of Employees 11
Free-Float 70,9%
Chart MIDWEST ENERGY EMISSIONS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,57 $
Average target price 2,00 $
Spread / Average Target 251%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard A. MacPherson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jami L. Satterthwaite Chief Financial Officer
Christopher Greenberg Chairman
John Pavlish Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
James Trettel Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MIDWEST ENERGY EMISSIONS CORP.-3.39%51
DONALDSON COMPANY, INC.0.03%7 323
EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP.-17.39%4 662
GVS S.P.A.-4.08%2 021
FUJIAN LONGKING CO., LTD.0.46%1 458
ORGANO CORPORATION2.66%891