  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  OTC Markets
  Midwest Energy Emissions Corp.
  News
  Summary
    MEEC   US59833H1014

MIDWEST ENERGY EMISSIONS CORP.

(MEEC)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  05/18 12:50:53 pm EDT
0.2400 USD   -4.76%
ME2C Environmental Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

05/18/2022 | 12:56pm EDT
Corsicana, TX, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCQB: MEEC) ("ME2C Environmental" or the "Company"), a leading environmental technologies firm, has reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Total revenues in the first quarter of 2022 were $3.3 million as compared to $3.0 million in the same year-ago quarter. Such revenues were primarily derived from sorbent product sales which were $3.2 million and $2.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, and 2021, respectively.

Cost of sales were $2.3 million and $1.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. This increase in cost of sales is primarily attributable to the $1.2 million increase in sorbent product sales in the first quarter compared to the prior year period. Total costs and expenses were $4.5 million and $3.4 million during the three months ended March 31, 2022, and 2021, respectively. The increase in total costs and expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2022, is primarily attributable to the increase in cost of sales. In addition, there was a gain on extinguishment of debt recognized in the three months ended March 31, 2021, in the approximate amount of $299,000, for which there was not a comparable item recognized in the three months ended March 31, 2022.

Net loss in the first quarter of 2022 was $1.1 million, or $(0.01) per basic and diluted share compared to a net loss of $0.4 million, or $(0.01) per basic and diluted share, in the same year-ago quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter of 2022 was approximately $(394,000) compared to approximately $69,000 in the same year-ago quarter.

About ME2C® Environmental

ME2C Environmental is a leading environmental technologies company developing and delivering patented and proprietary solutions to the global power industry. ME2C’s leading-edge mercury emissions technologies and services have been shown to achieve emissions removal at a significantly lower cost and with less operational impact than currently used methods, while maintaining and/or increasing power plant output and preserving the marketability of byproducts for beneficial use. ME2C Environmental is a trade name of Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. For more information, please visit http://www.me2cenvironmental.com/.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To provide investors with additional information regarding our financial results, this press release includes references to Adjusted EBITDA, a Non-GAAP financial measure. We view Adjusted EBITDA as an operating performance measure and, as such, we believe that the GAAP financial measure most directly comparable to it is net income (loss). We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income adjusted for interest and financing fees, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, and other non-cash income and expenses. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides us an important measure of operating performance. Our use of Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and this measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of our results as reported under GAAP, as the excluded items may have significant effects on our operating results and financial condition. Additionally, our measure of Adjusted EBITDA may differ from other companies’ measure of Adjusted EBITDA. When evaluating our performance, Adjusted EBITDA should be considered with other financial performance measures, including various cash flow metrics, net income, and other GAAP results. In the future, we may disclose different non-GAAP financial measures in order to help our investors and others more meaningfully evaluate and compare our future results of operations to our previously reported results of operations.

Safe Harbor Statement

With the exception of historical information contained in this press release, content herein may contain "forward-looking statements" that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "expect," "intend," "will," and similar expressions, but these words are not the exclusive means of identifying forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. Matters that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, among other factors, the gain or loss of a major customer, change in environmental regulations, disruption in supply of materials, capacity factor fluctuations of power plant operations and power demands, a significant change in general economic conditions in any of the regions where our customer utilities might experience significant changes in electric demand, a significant disruption in the supply of coal to our customer units, the loss of key management personnel, availability of capital and any major litigation regarding ME2C Environmental. In addition, this release contains time-sensitive information that reflects management's best analysis only as of the date of this release. ME2C Environmental does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events, information or circumstances that arise after the date of this release. Further information concerning issues that could materially affect financial performance related to forward-looking statements contained in this release can be found in ME2C Environmental’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

ME2C Environmental Contact:
Stacey Hyatt
Corporate Communications
ME2C Environmental
Main: 614-505-6115 x-1001
Direct: 404-226-4217
shyatt@me2cenvironmental.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 20,0 M - -
Net income 2022 -0,90 M - -
Net Debt 2022 11,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -25,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 22,5 M 22,5 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,67x
EV / Sales 2023 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 11
Free-Float 70,9%
