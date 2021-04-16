ME2C® Environmental to Present at Planet MicroCap Showcase

CORSICANA, TX, April 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCQB: MEEC) ("ME 2 C Environmental" or the “Company”), a leading environmental technologies firm, today announced that management will present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase, taking place virtually April 20-22, 2021.



The Planet MicroCap Showcase virtual event brings together the most promising companies for three days of company presentations, one-on-one meetings and educational panels.

Richard MacPherson, President and Chief Executive Officer of ME 2 C Environmental, is scheduled to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the event and will host a virtual presentation as follows:

The Planet MicroCap Showcase

Date: Thursday, April 22, 2021

Time: 2:00 p.m. Eastern time

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40841

A live audio webcast and archive of the event presentation will be available using the webcast link above. For more information on the Planet MicroCap Showcase, to schedule a 1-on-1, or to register for the event, please visit www.planetmicrocapshowcase.com .

About ME 2 C®Environmental

ME 2 C Environmental (OTCQB: MEEC), is a leading environmental technologies company developing and delivering patented and proprietary solutions to the global power industry. ME 2 C’s leading-edge services have been shown to achieve emissions removal at a significantly lower cost and with less operational impact than currently used methods, while maintaining and/or increasing power plant output and preserving the marketability of byproducts for beneficial use. ME 2 C Environmental is a trade name of Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. For more information, please visit http://www.me2cenvironmental.com/ .

Safe Harbor Statement

With the exception of historical information contained in this press release, content herein may contain "forward-looking statements" that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "expect," "intend," "will," and similar expressions, but these words are not the exclusive means of identifying forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. Matters that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, among other factors, the gain or loss of a major customer, change in environmental regulations, disruption in supply of materials, capacity factor fluctuations of power plant operations and power demands, a significant change in general economic conditions in any of the regions where our customer utilities might experience significant changes in electric demand, a significant disruption in the supply of coal to our customer units, the loss of key management personnel, availability of capital and any major litigation regarding ME 2 C Environmental. In addition, this release contains time-sensitive information that reflects management's best analysis only as of the date of this release. ME 2 C Environmental does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events, information or circumstances that arise after the date of this release. Further information concerning issues that could materially affect financial performance related to forward-looking statements contained in this release can be found in ME 2 C Environmental’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

ME 2 C Environmental Contact:

Stacey Hyatt

Corporate Communications

ME 2 C Environmental

Main: 614-505-6115 x-1001

Direct: 404-226-4217

shyatt@me2cenvironmental.com