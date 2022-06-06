Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Midwest Energy Emissions Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MEEC   US59833H1014

MIDWEST ENERGY EMISSIONS CORP.

(MEEC)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  06/06 03:45:30 pm EDT
0.2200 USD   +4.76%
04:52pMIDWEST ENERGY EMISSIONS : Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities - Form 8-K
PU
04:32pMIDWEST ENERGY EMISSIONS CORP. : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/18ME2C Environmental Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Midwest Energy Emissions : Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities - Form 8-K

06/06/2022 | 04:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
meec_8k.htm

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, DC 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) May 31, 2022

MIDWEST ENERGY EMISSIONS CORP.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Commission file number 000-33067

Delaware

87-0398271

(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation)

(I.R.S. Employer Identification No.)

1810 Jester Drive

Corsicana, Texas

75109

(Address of principal executive offices)

(Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (614) 505-6115

None

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: None.

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.405) or Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.12b-2).

Emerging growth company ☐

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 3.02 Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities.

See Item 5.02 below for information on the issuance of shares of common stock of Midwest Energy Emissions Corp (the "Company") to the Company's Chairman of the Board and a director. In addition, on May 31, 2022, and pursuant to a consulting agreement dated May 31, 2022 with a nonaffiliated third party, the Company issued 500,000 shares of the Company's common stock to such party as part of its compensation thereunder. All of the foregoing securities have been issued in reliance upon the exemption from registration pursuant to Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Item 5.02Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On May 31, 2022, the Company granted nonqualified stock options to the following executive officers: John Pavlish (Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer) and James Trettel (Vice President of Operations) - nonqualified stock options to each acquire 500,000 shares of the Company's common stock; and Jami Satterthwaite (Chief Financial Officer) - nonqualified stock options to acquire 100,000 shares of the Company's common stock. On such date, two other employees were also granted nonqualified stock options to each acquire 50,000 shares of the Company's common stock. All of such options were granted under the Company's 2017 Equity Incentive Plan (the "2017 Plan") and are exercisable at $0.21 per share, representing the fair market value of the common stock on the date of grant as determined under the 2017 Plan. The options are fully vested and exercisable as of the date of grant and will expire five years thereafter.

In addition, on May 31, 2022, the Company granted and agreed to issue 150,000 shares of the Company's common stock to Christopher Greenberg (Chairman of the Board) and 100,000 shares of the Company's common stock to David M. Kaye (director).

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

Exhibit Number

Description

104

Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)

2

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp.

Date: June 6, 2022

By:

/s/David M. Kaye

David M. Kaye

Secretary

3

Disclaimer

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 20:51:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MIDWEST ENERGY EMISSIONS CORP.
04:52pMIDWEST ENERGY EMISSIONS : Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities - Form 8-K
PU
04:32pMIDWEST ENERGY EMISSIONS CORP. : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Change in Directo..
AQ
05/18ME2C Environmental Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results
GL
05/18ME2C Environmental Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results
AQ
05/18MIDWEST ENERGY EMISSIONS CORP. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condi..
AQ
05/18Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Mar..
CI
04/06TRANSCRIPT : Midwest Energy Emissions Corp., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Apr 06, 2022
CI
04/06ME2C Environmental Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results, Reiterates 2022 G..
AQ
04/05MIDWEST ENERGY EMISSIONS CORP. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condi..
AQ
04/05ME2C® Environmental Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results; Reiterates 2022 ..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 31,0 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 11,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 18,7 M 18,7 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,96x
EV / Sales 2023 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 11
Free-Float 70,9%
Chart MIDWEST ENERGY EMISSIONS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,21 $
Average target price 7,60 $
Spread / Average Target 3 519%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard A. MacPherson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jami L. Satterthwaite Chief Financial Officer
Christopher Greenberg Chairman
John Pavlish Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
James Trettel Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MIDWEST ENERGY EMISSIONS CORP.-64.41%19
DONALDSON COMPANY, INC.-10.14%6 579
EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP.-21.37%4 458
GVS S.P.A.-23.74%1 505
ORGANO CORPORATION16.30%881
SHANGHAI SHENG JIAN ENVIRONMENT TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-30.65%730