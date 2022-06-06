Midwest Energy Emissions : Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities - Form 8-K

meec_8k.htm

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) May 31, 2022

MIDWEST ENERGY EMISSIONS CORP.

Item 3.02 Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities.

See Item 5.02 below for information on the issuance of shares of common stock of Midwest Energy Emissions Corp (the "Company") to the Company's Chairman of the Board and a director. In addition, on May 31, 2022, and pursuant to a consulting agreement dated May 31, 2022 with a nonaffiliated third party, the Company issued 500,000 shares of the Company's common stock to such party as part of its compensation thereunder. All of the foregoing securities have been issued in reliance upon the exemption from registration pursuant to Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Item 5.02Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On May 31, 2022, the Company granted nonqualified stock options to the following executive officers: John Pavlish (Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer) and James Trettel (Vice President of Operations) - nonqualified stock options to each acquire 500,000 shares of the Company's common stock; and Jami Satterthwaite (Chief Financial Officer) - nonqualified stock options to acquire 100,000 shares of the Company's common stock. On such date, two other employees were also granted nonqualified stock options to each acquire 50,000 shares of the Company's common stock. All of such options were granted under the Company's 2017 Equity Incentive Plan (the "2017 Plan") and are exercisable at $0.21 per share, representing the fair market value of the common stock on the date of grant as determined under the 2017 Plan. The options are fully vested and exercisable as of the date of grant and will expire five years thereafter.

In addition, on May 31, 2022, the Company granted and agreed to issue 150,000 shares of the Company's common stock to Christopher Greenberg (Chairman of the Board) and 100,000 shares of the Company's common stock to David M. Kaye (director).

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

Exhibit Number Description 104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)

