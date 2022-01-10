Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Midwest Holding Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MDWT   US59833J2069

MIDWEST HOLDING INC.

(MDWT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Midwest : Announces Strategic Asset Management Initiative with ORIX Corporation USA - Form 8-K

01/10/2022 | 03:08pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Midwest Holding Announces Strategic Asset Management Initiative with ORIX Corporation USA

LINCOLN, Nebraska - January 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Midwest Holding Inc. (Midwest, NASDAQ: MDWT), a technology-driven life and annuity platform, announced the closing of a majority ownership sale of a consolidated reinsurance facility to a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation USA (ORIX USA).

Under the terms of the agreement, a subsidiary of ORIX USA purchased approximately 70% of Seneca Incorporated Cell, LLC 2020-01 (SRC1), a Midwest consolidated reinsurance cell. Midwest established SRC1 in early 2020 as the first reinsurance cell of Seneca Re, a Vermont domiciled captive reinsurance company. SRC1 has reinsured premium from its sister insurance company and Midwest subsidiary, American Life & Security Corp. ORIX Advisers, LLC, another subsidiary of ORIX USA, will be the manager of the assets underlying SRC1's reinsurance obligations going forward, replacing Midwest's asset management arm, 1505 Capital LLC.

"This is a meaningful partnership for Midwest as we look forward to a long-term collaboration with the team at ORIX USA. SRC1 was established as a warehouse vehicle to hold generated premium to be sold in bulk to new capital providers in the future. This transaction is the first demonstration that our warehouse model works, and we are thrilled to be partnering with such a high-quality counterparty as ORIX USA," said Midwest Holding Chief Executive Officer Georgette C. Nicholas.

"We are pleased to announce this strategic initiative with Midwest through this transaction and view this as the starting point for a robust relationship with the company," said Art Mbanefo, Chief Investment Officer and Head of Principal Business and Asset Management, ORIX USA. "We believe our asset management and structuring capabilities, along with our ability to strategically invest our capital, allows us to deliver innovative financing solutions to our partners and clients."

Midwest will report the transaction in its 2021 financial statements. The transaction closed on December 30, 2021. In addition, Midwest has also established a new warehouse vehicle, SRC3, to be available for reinsurance transactions.

# # #

About Midwest Holding Inc.

Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT) is a technology enabled life and annuity company. Midwest is comprised of four distinct, inter-connected businesses that work together to connect individuals seeking to fund retirement via annuities with asset managers and institutional investors seeking uncorrelated, enhanced returns. Midwest develops and distributes annuity products with capital provided by these investors who are able to form, capitalize and manage their own reinsurance capital vehicles utilizing Midwest's infrastructure and expertise. Ultimately, the goal is to build a platform capable of significant long-term earnings power for the company's stakeholders. For more information visit midwestholding.com.

About ORIX Corporation USA (ORIX USA)

Since 1981, ORIX USA has served the middle market with creative and flexible capital solutions, delivering through a capital base that combines the strength of its balance sheet with funds from third-party investors seeking access to attractive alternative investments. With a focus on private credit, real estate and private equity, ORIX USA and its subsidiaries - Boston Financial Investment Management, Lument, NXT Capital, RB Capital, ORIX Advisers, Signal Peak Capital Management and ORIX Capital Partners-have more than 1300 employees across the U.S. and Brazil. ORIX USA and its family of companies have $83.5 billion in assets, including $26.1 billion of assets under management, $47.2 billion in servicing and administration assets, and approximately $11 billion in proprietary assets, as of September 2021. Its parent company, ORIX Corporation, is a publicly owned international financial services company with operations in 28 countries and regions worldwide. ORIX Corporation is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (8591) and the New York Stock Exchange (IX). For more information, visit orix.com.

Investor contact: ir@midwestholding.com

Media inquiries: press@midwestholding.com

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this release constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology including "could," "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "intend," or "continue," the negative of these terms, or other comparable terminology used in connection with any discussion of future operating results or financial performance. These statements are only predictions and reflect our management's good faith present expectation of future events and are subject to a number of important factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements include among others, the following:

· the success of the changes in our executive leadership;
· our business plan, particularly including our reinsurance strategy, may not prove to be successful;
· our reliance on third-party insurance marketing organizations to market and sell our annuity insurance products through a network of independent agents;
· failure to maintain adequate reinsurance;
· our inability to expand our insurance operations outside the 22 states and District of Columbia in which we are currently licensed;
· our annuity products may not achieve significant market acceptance;
· failure to obtain new customers, retain existing customers, or reductions in policies in force by existing customers; and
· higher service, administrative, or general expense due to the implementation of our business plan.

Readers are cautioned against placing undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. For details on factors that could affect these expectations, see also the risk factors and other cautionary language included in Midwest's filings with the SEC, which can be obtained online at the website of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at sec.gov or on Midwest's website at midwestholding.com. Except as required by law, Midwest does not undertake to update forward-looking statements contained in this release.

Disclaimer

Midwest Holdings Inc. published this content on 10 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2022 20:07:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MIDWEST HOLDING INC.
03:08pMIDWEST : Announces Strategic Asset Management Initiative with ORIX Corporation USA - Form..
PU
03:02pMIDWEST HOLDING INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01/05Midwest Holding Inc. Announces Launch of S&P 500 Esg Index for the Fixed Annuity Space
CI
2021MIDWEST HOLDING INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Change in Directors or ..
AQ
2021INSIDER BUY : Midwest Holding
MT
2021MIDWEST : Announces CEO and Board Chair Changes - Form 8-K
PU
2021MIDWEST HOLDING INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and..
AQ
2021Midwest Holding Announces CEO and Board Chair Changes
PR
2021Midwest Holding Inc. Announces Executive Changes
CI
2021Midwest Holding Inc. Announces Management Changes
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MIDWEST HOLDING INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 40,3 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,04x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 69,4 M 69,4 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,72x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,21x
Nbr of Employees 48
Free-Float -
Chart MIDWEST HOLDING INC.
Duration : Period :
Midwest Holding Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 18,58 $
Average target price 41,00 $
Spread / Average Target 121%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Georgette C. Nicholas Director, Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Michael W. Minnich President & Chief Investment Officer
John Thomas Hompe Non-Executive Chairman
Shyamal Somaroo Chief Technology Officer
Jack Theeler Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MIDWEST HOLDING INC.5.81%69
PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF CHINA, LTD.10.24%147 048
AIA GROUP LIMITED1.78%125 329
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED2.48%112 563
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.3.65%37 832
FUBON FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.0.13%36 566