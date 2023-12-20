Midwest Holding Inc.(NasdaqCM:MDWT) dropped from S&P TMI Index

Midwest Holding Inc. is a financial services company. The Company is a technology-enabled, services-oriented annuity platform. It operates through its wholly owned subsidiaries, American Life & Security Corp. (American Life) and 1505 Capital LLC, as well as through its sponsored captive reinsurance company, Seneca Reinsurance Company, LLC. American Life is licensed to sell, underwrite, and market life insurance and annuity products in 25 states and the District of Columbia. It designs and develops annuity products that are distributed through independent distribution channels, to a large and growing demographic of United States retirees. The Company originates, manages, and typically transfers these annuities through reinsurance arrangements to asset managers and other third-party investors. It also provides the operational and regulatory infrastructure and expertise to enable asset managers and third-party investors to form and manage their own reinsurance capital vehicles.