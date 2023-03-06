Advanced search
    MDWT   US59833J2069

MIDWEST HOLDING INC.

(MDWT)
02:37:05 2023-03-06 pm EST
16.61 USD   +2.78%
Midwest Holding Schedules Conference Call to Review Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2022

03/06/2023
LINCOLN, Neb., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Midwest Holding Inc. ("Midwest") (NASDAQ: MDWT) today announced plans to host a conference call to discuss its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022 on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The Company also plans to post those results on the investor relations section of its website at https://ir.midwestholding.com  after the close of the financial markets on Monday, March 27, 2023.

To register for this conference call, please use the following link:  https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=adad8263&confId=46432

Registrants will receive a confirmation email with dial-in details.

The call may also be accessed via webcast at this link:  https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/141415770

A replay of the webcast will be made available after the call on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website at https://ir.midwestholding.com

About Midwest Holding Inc.

Midwest Holding Inc. is a technology-enabled, services-oriented annuity platform. Midwest designs and develops in-demand annuity products that are distributed through independent distribution channels to a large and growing demographic of U.S. retirees. Midwest originates, manages, and typically transfers these annuities through reinsurance arrangements to asset managers and other third-party investors. Midwest also provides the operational and regulatory infrastructure and expertise to enable asset managers and third-party investors to form and manage their own reinsurance capital vehicles.

Contacts

For more information, please visit www.midwestholding.com

Investor contact: ir@midwestholding.com

Media inquiries: press@midwestholding.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/midwest-holding-schedules-conference-call-to-review-results-for-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-of-2022-301763752.html

SOURCE Midwest Holding Inc.


Analyst Recommendations on MIDWEST HOLDING INC.
More recommendations