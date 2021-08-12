Midwest : Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results (Form 8-K) 08/12/2021 | 04:58pm EDT Send by mail :

Midwest Holding Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results LINCOLN, Neb., Aug. 12, 2021/PRNewswire/ -- Midwest Holding Inc. ('Midwest') (NASDAQ: MDWT), today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021. Second Quarter 2021 Highlights · GAAP revenue was $8.9 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared to negative $12.5 million in the second quarter of 2020 · GAAP net (loss) income was a net loss of $5.0 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared to a net loss of $16.6 million in the second quarter of 2020 · Annuity direct written premiums under statutory accounting principles (non-GAAP) grew 26% to $125.9 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared to $99.7 million in the second quarter of 2020 · Non-GAAP management revenue grew 184% to $9.1 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared to $3.2 million in the second quarter of 2020 · Non-GAAP management operating income (loss) available to common stockholders was income of $0.8 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared to a loss of $0.6 million in the second quarter of 2020 From Co-Chief Executive Officer A. Michael Salem This was a solid quarter for Midwest, and we continue to execute on our plan and strengthen our position as an industry leader. On a macro level, our opportunity remains as strong as ever: the U.S. wealth management and financial services value chain continues to be under flux. Asset managers are becoming insurance companies, traditional insurers are divesting assets, private equity is aggregating, technology is circling. We expect this industry realignment to continue for some time - with the true winners to be determined in decades not years. Midwest is, in fact, built for this environment - from the ground up - as a technology-enabled life and annuity company. At the forefront of our vision is our commitment to driving value to our customers and partners. We do this as an open architecture product developer. Our platform allows us to aggregate and curate alternative asset management that we repackage and distribute to individuals seeking to fund their retirement and institutions seeking unique, uncorrelated returns. Our business is positioned to be aligned with these key stakeholders by connecting them to attractive products with top customer service, all powered by information and technology. We believe we have the people, the platform, and the vision to be a long-term winner in this market. 1 In the past quarter, we solidly executed in pursuit of our opportunity. · Importantly, we advanced our reinsurance pipeline, including closing a key transaction that helped to drive our financial results. As we've said before, these pipes take time to build but we are building them to support long-term sustainable growth · Additionally, we advanced our technology and operating infrastructure - crucially positioning us for long-term scalability · And we also expanded our distribution efforts, notably adding Nate Thompson with over two decades of experience, to spearhead this important area of our growth Q2 2021 Key Performance Indicators and Non-GAAP Financial Measures Annuity Premiums* For the second quarter of 2021, annuity direct written premiums (statutory non-GAAP) grew 26% to $125.9 million, compared to $99.7 million in the second quarter of 2020. Ceded premiums for the second quarter of 2021, decreased 3% to $86.1 million, compared to $88.7 million in the second quarter of 2020. MYGA and FIA direct written premiums accounted for 21% and 79%, respectively, of total annuity direct written premiums in the second quarter of 2021. * Non-GAAP; see discussion below for a reconciliation to GAAP. Management Revenue* For the second quarter of 2021, management revenue (a non-GAAP measure) was $9.1 million, an increase of 184% compared to $3.2 million in the second quarter of 2020. The components of management revenue in the second quarter of 2021 include: · $4.9 million of net revenue on reinsurance, primarily ceding commissions · $3.2 million of investment income, net of expenses · $0.7 million service fee revenue, net of expenses · $0.4 million of other revenue *Non-GAAP; see discussion below for a reconciliation to GAAP. Management Operating Income (Loss) Available to Common Shareholders* For the second quarter of 2021, management operating income (loss) available to common shareholders increased to income of $0.8 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared to a loss of $0.6 million in the second quarter of 2020. * Non-GAAP; see discussion below for a reconciliation to GAAP. General & Administrative Expenses For the second quarter of 2021, general and administrative or 'G&A' expenses totaled $5.9 million compared to $3.7 million in the second quarter of 2020. G&A expenses include salaries, benefits and other operating expenses, while excluding $1.5 million of non-cash stock-based compensation and $1.3 million of non-cash mark-to-market of our derivative option allowance.* * Non-GAAP; see discussion below for a reconciliation to GAAP. 2 Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures We have discussed above below certain non-GAAP financial measures that our management uses in conjunction with GAAP financial measures as an integral part of managing our business and to, among other things: · monitor and evaluate the performance of our business operations and financial performance; · facilitate internal comparisons of the historical operating performance of our business operations; · review and assess the operating performance of our management team; · analyze and evaluate financial and strategic planning decisions regarding future operations; and · plan for and prepare future annual operating budgets and determine appropriate levels of operating investments. Non-GAAP financial measures used by us may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered along with, but not as alternatives to, our operating performance measures as prescribed by GAAP. Annuity Premiums - SAP Annuity premiums, also referred to as sales or direct written premiums, do not correspond to revenues under GAAP, but are relevant metrics to understand our business performance. Under statutory accounting practices, or SAP, our annuity premiums received are treated as premium revenue. Our premium metrics include all sums paid into an individual annuity in a given period. We typically transfer all or a substantial portion of the premium and policy obligations to reinsurers. Ceded premium represents the premium we transfer to reinsurers in a given period. Retained premium represents the portion of premium received during a given period that was not ceded to reinsurers and will either be reinsured in a subsequent period or retained by us. We typically retain premiums prior to transferring them to reinsurers to facilitate block and other reinsurance transactions involving portfolios of annuity premiums. 3 Management Revenue In addition to total revenue, we have consistently utilized management revenue as an economic measure to evaluate our financial performance. Management revenue consists of GAAP revenue excluding the impact of items that fluctuate from quarter to quarter in a manner unrelated to our core operations, which we believe are useful in analyzing operating trends. The most significant adjustments to arrive at management revenue eliminate the impact of net realized gains or losses on investments. These adjustments include the elimination of net realized gains or losses on investments related to the fair value accounting for derivatives used to hedge the fixed indexed annuity ('FIA') index credits and mark-to-market change in the FIA embedded derivative liability. We believe the combined presentation and evaluation of total revenue together with management revenue provides information that can enhance an investor's understanding of our underlying operating results. Net Revenue on Reinsurance We have consistently utilized net revenue on reinsurance, a component of management revenue, as an economic measure to evaluate our financial performance. Net revenue earned on reinsurance represents ceding commissions and other reinsurance-related fees paid to us during the period. Management Expenses In addition to total expenses, we have consistently utilized management expenses as an economic measure to evaluate our financial performance. Management expenses consist of total GAAP expenses adjusted to eliminate items that fluctuate from quarter to quarter in a manner unrelated to core operations, which we believe are useful in analyzing operating trends. The most significant adjustments to arrive at management expenses include the use of management interest credited (as discussed below), the exclusion of stock-based compensation and the exclusion of the mark-to-market option allowance expense (included in other operating expenses) payable to reinsurers to cover their obligations under FIA policies we have reinsured with them. We believe the combined presentation and evaluation of total expenses together with management expenses provides information that can enhance an investor's understanding of our underlying operating results. Management Interest Credited We have consistently utilized management interest credited, a component of management expenses, as an economic measure to evaluate our financial performance. GAAP interest credited contains significant technical considerations related to fair value accounting with respect to the mark-to-market change in the FIA embedded derivative liability and change in actuarial valuation of the FIA reserve, both of which are sensitive to changes in the market as well as changes in actuarial assumptions. Due to these technical considerations that we believe are largely unhelpful to management and investors, we exclude the GAAP interest credited expense related to our FIA products and include the amortized cost of options we purchase to service our FIA policy obligations. The sum of GAAP interest credited related to our multi-year guaranteed annuity ('MYGA') products and the amortized cost of options we purchase to service our FIA products constitutes management interest credited. 4 Management Operating Income (Loss) Available to Common Stockholders In addition to net income (loss), we have consistently utilized management operating income (loss) available to common stockholders as an economic measure to evaluate our financial performance. Management operating income (loss) available to common stockholders consists of management revenue (discussed above) net of management expenses (discussed above) and then tax-effected at 21% assumed tax rate. SPECIAL CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS Certain statements contained or incorporated by reference in this release constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology including 'could,' 'may,' 'will,' 'should,' 'expect,' 'plan,' 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'estimate,' 'predict,' 'potential,' 'intend,' or 'continue,' the negative of these terms, or other comparable terminology used in connection with any discussion of future operating results or financial performance. These statements are only predictions and reflect our management's good faith present expectation of future events and are subject to a number of important factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those contemplated or projected, forecast, estimated or budgeted in such forward-looking statements include among others, the following possibilities: · our business plan, particularly including our reinsurance strategy, may not prove to be successful; · our reliance on third-party insurance marketing organizations to market and sell our annuity insurance products through a network of independent agents; · adverse changes in our ratings obtained from independent rating agencies; · failure to maintain adequate reinsurance; · our inability to expand our insurance operations outside the 21 states and District of Columbia in which we are currently licensed; · our annuity insurance products may not achieve significant market acceptance; · we may continue to experience operating losses in the foreseeable future; · the possible loss or retirement of one or more of our key executive personnel; · intense competition, including the intensification of price competition, competitive pressures from established insurers with greater financial resources, the entry of new competitors, and the introduction of new products by new and existing competitors; · adverse state and federal legislation or regulation, including decreases in rates, limitations on premium levels, increases in minimum capital and reserve requirements, benefit mandates and tax treatment of insurance products; 5 · fluctuations in interest rates causing a reduction of investment income or increase in interest expense and in the market value of interest-rate sensitive investment; · failure to obtain new customers, retain existing customers, or reductions in policies in force by existing customers; · higher service, administrative, or general expense due to the need for additional advertising, marketing, administrative or management information systems expenditures; · changes in our liquidity due to changes in asset and liability matching; · possible claims relating to sales practices for insurance products; and · lawsuits in the ordinary course of business. 6 Earnings Teleconference Information The Company will host a conference call to discuss financial and operating results for the second quarter 2021 on Friday, August 13, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The Company also plans to release its second quarter 2021 results on the investor relations section of its website at https://ir.midwestholding.com after the close of the financial markets on Thursday, August 12, 2021. CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS To pre-register for this call, please go to the following link (you will receive your access details via email): https://www.incommglobalevents.com/registration/q4inc/8368/midwest-holding-inc-q-22021/ WEBCAST DETAILS (Audience) Use this link to access the audience view of the webcast. https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3196018/ECFF30E8A916B80EF3703FA822982247 A replay of the webcast will be made available after the call on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website at https://ir.midwestholding.com About Midwest Midwest Holding Inc. is a rapidly growing, technology-enabled, services-oriented annuity platform. Midwest designs and develops in-demand annuity products that are distributed through independent distribution channels, to a large and growing demographic of U.S. retirees. Midwest originates, manages and transfers these annuities through reinsurance arrangements to asset managers and other third-party investors, who are actively seeking these financially attractive products. Midwest also provides the operational and regulatory infrastructure and expertise to enable asset managers and third-party investors to form, capitalize and manage their own reinsurance capital vehicles. For more information, please visit www.midwestholding.com Investor contact: ir@midwestholding.com Media inquiries: press@midwestholding.com 7 Consolidated Balance Sheets June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 (Unaudited) Assets Fixed maturities, available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $580,914,162 and $369,156,068, respectively) $ 588,861,261 $ 377,163,358 Mortgage loans on real estate, held for investment 130,372,068 94,989,970 Derivative instruments 16,422,394 11,361,034 Equity securities, at fair value (cost: $46,887,832 in 2021 and zero in 2020) 46,924,170 - Other invested assets 40,813,176 21,897,130 Investment escrow - 3,174,047 Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock 500,000 - Preferred stock 4,728,375 3,897,980 Notes receivable 5,810,328 5,665,487 Policy loans 51,529 45,573 Total investments 834,483,301 518,194,579 Cash and cash equivalents 70,278,979 151,679,274 Deferred acquisition costs, net 21,419,245 13,456,303 Premiums receivable 333,835 313,601 Accrued investment income 10,448,869 6,806,836 Reinsurance recoverables 45,237,046 32,146,042 Intangible assets 700,000 700,000 Property and equipment, net 114,434 103,964 Operating lease right of use assets 287,660 348,198 Other assets 3,114,239 1,533,179 Assets associated with business held for sale 1,058,180 1,118,783 Total assets $ 987,475,788 $ 726,400,759 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities: Benefit reserves $ 12,477,017 $ 12,775,773 Policy claims 159,118 161,703 Deposit-type contracts 848,714,996 597,868,472 Advance premiums 422 2,541 Deferred gain on coinsurance transactions 24,872,873 18,198,757 Lease liabilities: Operating lease 331,350 396,911 Other liabilities 18,260,351 9,552,791 Liabilities associated with business held for sale 1,053,226 1,114,312 Total liabilities 905,869,353 640,071,260 Contingencies and Commitments Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; authorized 2,000,000 shares; no shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 or December 31, 2020 - - Voting common stock, $0.001 par value; authorized 20,000,000 shares; 3,737,564 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively; non-voting common stock, $0.001 par value, 2,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 3,738 3,738 Additional paid-in capital 135,232,817 133,592,605 Treasury stock (175,333 ) (175,333 ) Accumulated deficit (60,115,614 ) (53,522,078 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 6,660,827 6,430,567 Total stockholders' equity 81,606,435 86,329,499 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 987,475,788 $ 726,400,759 8 Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues Premiums $ - $ 30 $ - $ 51 Investment income, net of expenses 3,220,026 (397,842 ) 6,107,389 843,136 Net realized gain (loss) on investments 4,059,926 (12,819,871 ) (589,179 ) 9,780,139 Amortization of deferred gain on reinsurance 587,737 338,269 1,048,593 520,707 Service fee revenue, net of expenses 671,804 385,674 1,109,950 765,892 Other revenue 357,814 10,387 606,783 20,213 Total revenue (loss) 8,897,307 (12,483,353 ) 8,283,536 11,930,138 Expenses Interest credited 3,931,216 (128,052 ) 1,584,813 83,150 Benefits - 4,016 79 (3,087 ) Amortization of deferred acquisition costs 524,336 100,388 1,027,073 140,897 Salaries and benefits 4,513,944 1,354,934 7,441,171 2,179,830 Other operating expenses 4,174,196 2,305,687 2,644,899 3,630,800 Total expenses 13,143,692 3,636,973 12,698,035 6,031,590 (Loss) income continuing from operations before taxes (4,246,385 ) (16,120,326 ) (4,414,499 ) 5,898,548 Income tax expense (746,689 ) (479,513 ) (2,179,037 ) (887,429 ) Net (loss) income attributable to Midwest Holding, Inc. (4,993,074 ) (16,599,839 ) (6,593,536 ) 5,011,119 Comprehensive income (loss): Unrealized gains (losses) on investments arising during the three months ended June 2021 and 2020, net of offsets, net of tax ($119,677 and $4.9 million, respectively); unrealized gains (losses) on investments arising during the six months ended June 2021 and 2020, net of offsets, net of tax ($61,207 and $1.6 million, respectively) 373,392 6,673,662 1,336,272 2,502,690 Unrealized losses on foreign currency - (976 ) - (406,255 ) Less: Reclassification adjustment for net realized gains on investments, net of tax for the three months ended June 20, 2021 and 2020 ($208,655 and $216,772, respectively), and net of tax for the six months ended June 20, 2021 and 2020 ($294,004 and $242,962, respectively) (784,942 ) 12,819,871 (1,106,012 ) (9,780,139 ) Other comprehensive (loss) income (411,550 ) 19,492,557 230,260 (7,683,704 ) Comprehensive (loss) income $ (5,404,624 ) $ 2,892,718 $ (6,363,276 ) $ (2,672,585 ) Earnings (loss) income per common share Basic $ (1.34 ) $ (6.53 ) $ (1.76 ) $ 2.19 Diluted $ (1.34 ) $ (6.53 ) $ (1.76 ) $ 2.18 9 Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited) Six months ended June 30, 2021 2020 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net (loss) income attributable to Midwest Holding, Inc. $ (6,593,536 ) $ 5,011,119 Adjustments to arrive at cash provided by operating activities: Net premium and discount on investments (438,382 ) 104,947 Depreciation and amortization 25,405 804,289 Stock options 1,769,567 25,022 Amortization of deferred acquisition costs 1,027,073 140,897 Deferred acquisition costs capitalized (9,041,477 ) (4,118,436 ) Net realized losses (gains) on investments 589,179 (9,780,139 ) Deferred coinsurance ceding commission 6,674,116 3,908,889 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Reinsurance recoverables (13,529,299 ) (4,304,381 ) Interest and dividends due and accrued (3,642,033 ) (1,960,229 ) Premiums receivable (20,234 ) 6,310 Policy liabilities 7,333,531 3,958,101 Other assets and liabilities 7,121,121 8,678,265 Other assets and liabilities - discontinued operations (483 ) 6,280 Net cash (used for) provided by operating activities (8,725,452 ) 2,480,934 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Fixed maturities available for sale: Purchases (342,717,164 ) (107,759,107 ) Proceeds from sale or maturity 132,752,125 18,409,038 Mortgage loans on real estate, held for investment Purchases (51,978,684 ) (35,531,866 ) Proceeds from sale 16,596,586 2,069,950 Derivatives Purchases (9,850,552 ) (2,643,989 ) Proceeds from sale 3,062,687 - Purchase of equity securities (46,924,170 ) - Other invested assets Purchases (32,291,974 ) (7,011,102 ) Proceeds from sale 16,915,404 5,612,112 Purchase of restricted common stock in FHLB (500,000 ) - Preferred stock (778,681 ) - Notes receivable - (5,488,101 ) Net change in policy loans (5,956 ) (35,158 ) Net purchases of property and equipment (34,642 ) (45,513 ) Net cash used in investing activities (315,755,021 ) (132,423,736 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Finance lease - (111 ) Capital contribution (129,355 ) 14,941,533 1505 Capital LLC purchase - (500,000 ) Receipts on deposit-type contracts 249,519,268 147,486,013 Withdrawals on deposit-type contracts (6,309,735 ) (658,936 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 243,080,178 161,268,499 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (81,400,295 ) 31,325,697 Cash and cash equivalents: Beginning 151,679,274 43,716,205 Ending $ 70,278,979 $ 75,041,902 Supplementary information Cash paid for taxes $ 1,500,000 $ - 10 Supplemental Information - Annuity Premiums (SAP);

Reconciliation - Management Revenue to GAAP Revenue

(Unaudited) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Annuity Premiums (SAP) MYGA direct written premiums $ 26,191,111 $ 27,400,367 $ 35,560,073 $ 58,965,873 FIA direct written premiums 99,674,226 72,270,636 213,959,195 88,520,140 Annuity direct written premiums 125,865,337 99,671,003 249,519,268 147,486,013 Ceded premiums 86,105,933 88,717,954 133,570,212 114,446,652 Annuity Premiums Statistics Premiums ceded % 68 % 89 % 54 % 78 % Direct written premiums growth y-o-y %: MYGA (4 )% (9 )% (40 )% 54 % FIA 38 % NMF 142 % NMF Total 26 % 233 % 69 % 286 % Direct written premiums composition %: MYGA 21 % 27 % 14 % 40 % FIA 79 % 73 % 86 % 60 % Total 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Management Revenue Net revenue on reinsurance $ 4,863,927 $ 3,213,218 $ 7,722,709 $ 4,429,596 Investment income, net of expenses 3,220,026 (397,842 ) 6,107,389 843,136 Service fee revenue, net of expenses 671,804 385,674 1,109,950 765,892 Other revenue 357,814 10,387 606,783 20,213 Management revenue - total $ 9,113,571 $ 3,211,437 $ 15,546,831 $ 6,058,837 Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net Revenue on Reinsurance Amortization of deferred gain on reinsurance $ 587,737 $ 338,269 $ 1,048,593 $ 520,707 Adjustments: Add: Deferred coinsurance ceding commission 4,276,190 2,874,949 6,674,116 3,908,889 Net revenue on reinsurance $ 4,863,927 $ 3,213,218 $ 7,722,709 $ 4,429,596 Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Reconciliation - Management Revenue to GAAP Revenue Total revenue - GAAP $ 8,897,307 $ (12,483,353 ) $ 8,283,536 $ 11,930,138 Adjustments: Less: Premiums - (30 ) - (51 ) Less: Net realized gains on investments (4,059,926 ) 12,819,871 589,179 (9,780,139 ) Add: Deferred coinsurance ceding commission 4,276,190 2,874,949 6,674,116 3,908,889 Management revenue - total $ 9,113,571 $ 3,211,437 $ 15,546,831 $ 6,058,837 11 Supplemental Information - Reconciliation - Management Expenses to GAAP Expenses

(Unaudited) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Management Expenses G&A $ 5,893,361 $ 3,722,329 $ 1,144,452 $ 5,860,404 Management interest credited 1,739,682 172,677 2,882,091 215,928 Amortization of deferred acquisition costs 524,336 100,388 1,027,073 140,897 Expenses related to retained business 2,264,018 273,065 3,909,164 356,825 Management expenses - total $ 8,157,379 $ 3,995,394 $ 15,053,616 $ 6,217,229 Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 G&A Salaries and benefits - GAAP $ 4,513,944 $ 1,354,934 $ 7,441,171 $ 2,179,830 Other operating expenses - GAAP 4,174,196 2,305,687 2,644,899 3,630,800 Subtotal 8,688,140 3,660,621 10,086,070 5,810,630 Adjustments: Less: Stock-based compensation (1,508,227 ) (13,088 ) (1,769,567 ) (25,022 ) Less: Mark-to-market option allowance (1,286,552 ) 74,796 2,827,949 74,796 G&A $ 5,893,361 $ 3,722,329 $ 11,144,452 $ 5,860,404 Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Management Interest Credited Interest credited - GAAP $ 3,931,216 $ (128,052 ) $ 1,584,813 $ 83,150 Adjustments: Less: FIA interest credited - GAAP (3,404,569 ) 200,463 (586,063 ) 6,201 Add: FIA options cost - amortized 1,213,035 100,266 1,883,341 126,577 Management interest credited $ 1,739,682 $ 172,677 $ 2,882,091 $ 215,928 Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Reconciliation - Management Expenses to GAAP Expenses Total revenue - GAAP $ 13,143,692 $ 3,636,973 $ 12,698,035 $ 6,031,590 Adjustments: Less: Benefits - (4,016 ) (79 ) 3,087 Less: Stock-based compensation (1,508,227 ) (13,088 ) (1,769,567 ) (25,022 ) Less: Mark-to-market option allowance (1,286,552 ) 74,796 2,827,949 74,796 Less: FIA interest credited - GAAP (3,404,569 ) 200,463 (586,063 ) 6,201 Add: FIA options cost - amortized 1,213,035 100,266 1,883,341 126,577 Management expenses - total $ 8,157,379 $ 3,995,394 $ 15,053,616 $ 6,217,229 12 Supplemental Information - Reconciliation - Management Operating Income (Loss) Available to Common Stockholders to GAAP Net Loss Attributable to Midwest Holding Inc.

(Unaudited) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Reconciliation from Net Loss Attributable to Midwest Holding Inc. - GAAP to Management Operating Income Available to Common Stockholders Net loss attributable to Midwest Holding Inc. - GAAP $ (4,993,074 ) $ (16,599,839 ) $ (6,593,536 ) $ 5,011,119 Adjustments: Less: Premiums - (30 ) - (51 ) Less: Net realized gains on investments (4,059,926 ) 12,819,871 589,179 (9,780,139 ) Add: Deferred coinsurance ceding commission 4,276,190 2,874,949 6,674,116 3,908,889 Less: Benefits - 4,016 79 (3,087 ) Less: Stock-based compensation 1,508,227 13,088 1,769,567 25,022 Less: Mark-to-market option allowance 1,286,552 (74,796 ) (2,827,949 ) (74,796 ) Less: FIA interest credited - GAAP 3,404,569 (200,463 ) 586,063 (6,201 ) Add: FIA options cost - amortized (1,213,035 ) (100,266 ) (1,883,341 ) (126,577 ) Less: Income tax expense - GAAP 746,689 479,513 2,179,037 887,429 Add: Effective tax expense at 21% assumed tax rate (200,800 ) 164,631 (103,575 ) 33,262 Total adjustments 5,748,466 15,980,513 6,983,176 (5,136,249 ) Management operating income (loss) available to common stockholders $ 755,392 $ (619,326 ) $ 389,640 $ (125,130 ) Management operating income (loss) available to common stockholders per common share Basic $ 0.20 $ (0.24 ) $ 0.10 $ (0.05 ) Diluted $ 0.20 $ (0.24 ) $ 0.10 $ (0.05 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 3,737,564 2,540,588 3,737,564 2,291,629 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 3,776,169 2,542,482 3,776,169 2,293,523 13 Supplemental Information - Retained and Reinsurance Balance Sheets (GAAP)

(Unaudited) June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Retained Reinsurance Consolidated Retained Reinsurance Consolidated Assets Total investments $ 378,874,422 $ 455,608,879 $ 834,483,301 $ 185,367,430 $ 332,827,149 $ 518,194,579 Cash and cash equivalents 30,530,673 39,748,306 70,278,979 102,334,579 49,344,695 151,679,274 Accrued investment income 3,378,438 7,070,431 10,448,869 1,955,938 4,850,898 6,806,836 Deferred acquisition costs, net 21,419,245 - 21,419,245 13,456,303 - 13,456,303 Reinsurance recoverables - 45,237,046 45,237,046 - 32,146,042 32,146,042 Other assets 4,143,746 1,464,602 5,608,348 2,685,341 1,432,384 4,117,725 Total assets $ 438,346,524 $ 549,129,264 $ 987,475,788 $ 305,799,591 $ 420,601,168 $ 726,400,759 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities: Policyholder liabilities $ 308,727,024 $ 552,624,529 $ 861,351,553 $ 191,887,322 $ 418,921,167 $ 610,808,489 Deferred gain on coinsurance transactions 24,872,873 - 24,872,873 18,198,757 - 18,198,757 Other liabilities 23,140,192 (3,495,265 ) 19,644,927 9,384,013 1,680,001 11,064,014 Total liabilities $ 356,740,089 $ 549,129,264 $ 905,869,353 $ 219,470,092 $ 420,601,168 $ 640,071,260 Stockholders' Equity: Voting common stock 3,738 - 3,738 3,738 - 3,738 Additional paid-in capital 135,057,484 - 135,057,484 133,417,272 - 133,417,272 Accumulated deficit (60,115,614 ) - (60,115,614 ) (53,522,078 ) - (53,522,078 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 6,660,827 - 6,660,827 6,430,567 - 6,430,567 Total Midwest Holding Inc.'s stockholders' equity $ 81,606,435 $ - $ 81,606,435 $ 86,329,499 $ - $ 86,329,499 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 438,346,524 $ 549,129,264 $ 987,475,788 $ 305,799,591 $ 420,601,168 $ 726,400,759 Note: 1505 Capital had approximately $388 million of total third-party assets under management as of June 30, 2021. 14 Attachments Original document

