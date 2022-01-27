MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL : REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR OF 2021 - Form 8-K
MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE
FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR OF 2021
FourthQuarter Summary1
•Net income for the fourth quarter was $14.3 million, or $0.91 per diluted common share.
◦Total revenue, net of interest expense, of $50.0 million.
◦Credit loss expense of $0.6 million.
◦Noninterest expense of $30.4 million.
•Excluding Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, commercial loans were $2.68 billion2,as compared to $2.64 billion2, an increase of 5.5% annualized.
•Efficiency ratio was 56.74%2, an increase of 40 basis points ("bps").
•Nonperforming assets ratio declined 5 bps to 0.53% and the net charge-off ratio was a recovery of 3 bps.
•Average total deposits were $5.0 billion, as compared to $4.9 billion, an increase of 2.7%, while cost of average total deposits decreased 2 bps to 0.24% and cost of funds decreased 2 bps to 0.35%.
Full Year 2021 Summary1
•Record net income of $69.5 million, or $4.37 per diluted common share.
•Book value and tangible book value per share grew 4.6% and 6.4%2, respectively.
•Return on average equity and return on average tangible equity of 13.18% and 16.63%2, respectively.
•Net charge-off ratio was a recovery of 1 basis point.
•Efficiency ratio was 54.65%2, a decline of 227 bps from the prior year.
Iowa City, Iowa - MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MOFG) ("we", "our", or the "Company") today reported net income for the fourth quarter of 2021 of $14.3 million, or $0.91 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $16.3 million, or $1.03 per diluted common share, for the linked quarter. For the full year of 2021, the Company reported record earnings, with net income of $69.5 million, or $4.37 per diluted common share, compared to net income for the full year of 2020 of $6.6 million, or $0.41 per diluted common share.
CEO COMMENTARY
Charles Funk, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "The fourth quarter of 2021 was a solid ending to a record earnings year for MidWestOne. During the quarter, we saw good ex-PPP commercial loan growth, continued progress in wealth management, and improvements in our nonperforming loans and nonperforming assets ratios. We are pleased with the return on average tangible equity of 13.50%.
Key to continued progress in our Company is quality loan growth. We saw ex-PPP linked quarter commercial loan growth of 5.5% annualized in the fourth quarter. This is even more impressive when considering that we saw a high level of pay-offs during the fourth quarter and continued low credit line usage. We begin 2022 with a solid pipeline of new loans and optimism that this growth will continue.
1 Fourth Quarter Summary compares to the third quarter of 2021 (the "linked quarter") unless noted. Full Year 2021 Summary compares to the full year 2020 unless noted.
2 Non-GAAP measure. See the separate Non-GAAPMeasures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.
The consistent improvement in overall asset quality was one of the big stories for the Company in 2021. At year-end, nonperforming loans fell below 1.0%, at 0.97% of total loans. For the quarter and for the entire year, we had a net recovery of charged-off loans. Importantly, we expect to see continued progress in nonperforming assets in 2022.
With respect to fee income, there is no doubt that our mortgage team contributed mightily to the record 2021 results. In line with the rise in long-term interest rates, we see that slowing in 2022. Our wealth management team also continued to shine as their revenue in 2021 was up $2.0 million, or 21.2%, from the prior year and we expect continued good progress.
We have continued to make headway in our previously announced acquisition of Iowa First Bancshares Corp. ("IOFB"), which is expected to close late in the first quarter or early in the second quarter of 2022. We look forward to welcoming our new customers and employees to MidWestOne.
Finally, between share repurchases and the cash dividend, we returned $25.8 million to our common shareholders in 2021. Looking ahead, our common stock dividend increase of 5.6% for 2022 reflects our confidence in continued sound financial performance."
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net interest income
$
38,819
$
40,340
$
39,037
$
156,281
$
152,964
Noninterest income
11,229
9,182
10,626
42,453
38,620
Total revenue, net of interest expense
50,048
49,522
49,663
198,734
191,584
Credit loss expense (benefit)
622
(1,080)
(3,041)
(7,336)
28,369
Noninterest expense
30,444
29,778
31,915
116,592
149,893
Income before income tax expense
18,982
20,824
20,789
89,478
13,322
Income tax expense
4,726
4,513
4,079
19,992
6,699
Net income
$
14,256
$
16,311
$
16,710
$
69,486
$
6,623
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.91
$
1.03
$
1.04
$
4.37
$
0.41
Return on average assets
0.95
%
1.11
%
1.22
%
1.20
%
0.13
%
Return on average equity
10.68
%
12.00
%
13.15
%
13.18
%
1.28
%
Return on average tangible equity(1)
13.50
%
15.06
%
17.07
%
16.63
%
10.80
%
Efficiency ratio(1)
56.74
%
56.34
%
59.69
%
54.65
%
56.92
%
(1) Non-GAAP measure. See the Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.
2
INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS
Net Interest Income
Net interest income decreased to $38.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 from $40.3 million in the third quarter of 2021 due primarily to decreased PPP loan fee accretion stemming from loan forgiveness that continued to be robust in the fourth quarter of 2021. Net PPP loan fee accretion was $2.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $3.6 million in the linked quarter.
Average interest earning assets increased $117.2 million to $5.61 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to the third quarter of 2021. When adjusting for the $91.0 million reduction in average PPP loan balances due to forgiveness, average interest earning assets increased $206.9 million, primarily due to cash inflows from deposit activity that resulted in an increase in interest earning deposits in banks on the balance sheet and that were used to purchase debt securities, coupled with non-PPP loan growth.
The Company's tax equivalent net interest margin was 2.83% in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to 3.00% in the linked quarter due to a decrease in total interest earning assets yield, partially offset by reduced funding costs. Total interest earning assets yield decreased 19 bps from the linked quarter due to the reduced benefit from PPP net loan fee accretion described above, coupled with lower loan coupon rates at origination and re-pricing, and an asset mix shift to cash and debt securities. The cost of interest bearing liabilities decreased 3 bps to 0.43%, primarily as a result of interest bearing deposits costs of 0.30%, which declined 2 bps from the linked quarter.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased $2.0 million, or 22.3%, from the linked quarter. The increase was primarily due to an increase of $1.2 million in loan revenue and an increase of $0.5 million in 'Other' noninterest income. The increase in loan revenue was primarily driven by a $0.9 million increase in the fair value of our mortgage servicing rights. The increase in 'Other' noninterest income partially stemmed from a $0.2 million increase in income received from our commercial loan back-to-back swap program.
The following table presents details of noninterest income for the periods indicated:
Three Months Ended
Noninterest Income
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
(In thousands)
2021
2021
2020
Investment services and trust activities
$
3,115
$
2,915
$
2,518
Service charges and fees
1,684
1,613
1,571
Card revenue
1,746
1,820
1,517
Loan revenue
3,132
1,935
3,900
Bank-owned life insurance
550
532
541
Investment securities gains, net
137
36
30
Other
865
331
549
Total noninterest income
$
11,229
$
9,182
$
10,626
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased $0.7 million, or 2.2%, from the linked quarter primarily due to an increase of $0.9 million in compensation and employee benefits and a $0.6 million increase in legal and professional expenses. The increase in compensation and employee benefits was primarily due to an increase of $0.5 million related to incentive and commission expense. The increase in legal and professional expenses was partially due to $0.2 million merger-related legal expenses. Partially offsetting these increases was a decrease of $0.5 million in 'other' noninterest expense. The decline in 'other' noninterest expense was primarily driven by the settlement of litigation claims totaling $0.7 million during the third quarter of 2021, which did not recur in the fourth quarter of 2021.
The increase in noninterest expense and the decline in net interest income, partially offset by the increase in noninterest income noted above, were the primary drivers of the increase in the efficiency ratio, which increased 0.40 percentage points to 56.74% from 56.34% in the linked quarter.
3
The following table presents details of noninterest expense for the periods indicated:
Three Months Ended
Noninterest Expense
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
(In thousands)
2021
2021
2020
Compensation and employee benefits
$
18,266
$
17,350
$
17,638
Occupancy expense of premises, net
2,211
2,547
2,476
Equipment
2,189
1,973
2,040
Legal and professional
1,826
1,272
2,052
Data processing
1,211
1,406
1,460
Marketing
1,121
1,022
986
Amortization of intangibles
1,245
1,264
1,569
FDIC insurance
380
435
495
Communications
277
275
412
Foreclosed assets, net
7
43
(35)
Other
1,711
2,191
2,822
Total noninterest expense
$
30,444
$
29,778
$
31,915
The following table presents details of merger-related expenses for the periods indicated:
Three Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
Merger-related Expenses
2021
2021
2020
(In thousands)
Equipment
$
18
$
-
$
-
Legal and professional
202
-
-
Marketing
2
-
-
Other
2
-
-
Total merger-related expenses
$
224
$
-
$
-
Income Taxes
The effective income tax rate increased to 24.9% in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to 21.7% in the linked quarter. This increase was primarily due to the year-end adjustment to federal tax expense based upon 2021 taxable income. The Company's effective tax rate is lower than its combined statutory tax rate due to benefits related to tax-exempt interest and bank-owned life insurance. The effective income tax rate for the full year 2022 is expected to be in the range of 19.5-21.5%.
4
BALANCE SHEET, LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL HIGHLIGHTS
As of or for the Three Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
2021
2021
2020
Ending Balance Sheet
Total assets
$
6,025.1
$
5,875.4
$
5,556.6
Loans held for investment, net of unearned income
3,245.0
3,268.6
3,482.2
Total securities held for investment
2,288.1
2,136.9
1,657.4
Total deposits
5,114.5
4,957.8
4,547.0
Average Balance Sheet
Average total assets
$
5,934.1
$
5,811.2
$
5,457.9
Average total loans
3,268.8
3,356.7
3,560.6
Average total deposits
5,015.5
4,882.8
4,490.0
Funding and Liquidity
Short-term borrowings
$
181.4
$
187.5
$
230.8
Long-term debt
154.9
154.9
208.7
Loans to deposits ratio
63.45
%
65.93
%
76.58
%
Equity
Total shareholders' equity
$
527.5
$
530.3
$
515.3
Common equity ratio
8.75
%
9.03
%
9.27
%
Tangible common equity(1)
445.1
446.7
427.5
Tangible common equity ratio(1)
7.49
%
7.71
%
7.82
%
Per Share Data
Book value
$
33.66
$
33.71
$
32.17
Tangible book value(1)
$
28.40
$
28.40
$
26.69
(1) Non-GAAP Measure. See the Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.
Loans Held for Investment
Loans held for investment, net of unearned income, decreased $23.6 million, or 0.7%, to $3.25 billion from September 30, 2021, driven primarily by PPP loan forgiveness and partially offset by new loan production during the fourth quarter of 2021. The revolving line of credit utilization was consistent with the linked quarter at 32%.
The following table presents the composition of loans held for investment, net of unearned income, as of the dates indicated:
Loans Held for Investment
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
Balance
% of Total
Balance
% of Total
Balance
% of Total
(dollars in thousands)
Commercial and industrial
$
902,314
27.8
%
$
927,258
28.4
%
$
1,055,488
30.3
%
Agricultural
103,417
3.2
106,356
3.3
116,392
3.3
Commercial real estate
Construction and development
172,160
5.3
146,417
4.5
181,291
5.2
Farmland
144,673
4.5
130,936
4.0
144,970
4.2
Multifamily
244,503
7.5
273,347
8.4
256,525
7.4
Other
1,143,205
35.2
1,148,658
35.0
1,149,575
33.0
Total commercial real estate
1,704,541
52.5
1,699,358
51.9
1,732,361
49.8
Residential real estate
One-to-four family first liens
333,308
10.3
334,267
10.2
355,684
10.2
One-to-four family junior liens
133,014
4.1
133,869
4.1
143,422
4.1
Total residential real estate
466,322
14.4
468,136
14.3
499,106
14.3
Consumer
68,418
2.1
67,536
2.1
78,876
2.3
Loans held for investment, net of unearned income
$
3,245,012
100.0
%
$
3,268,644
100.0
%
$
3,482,223
100.0
%
Total commitments to extend credit
$
1,014,397
$
950,157
$
897,274
5
PPP Loans
The following table presents PPP loan measures as of the dates indicated:
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
Round 1(3)
Round 2(3)
Total
Round 1(3)
Round 2(3)
Total
(Dollars in millions)
#
$
#
$
#
$
#
$
#
$
#
$
Total PPP Loans Funded
2,681
348.5
2,175
149.3
4,856
497.8
2,681
348.5
2,175
149.3
4,856
497.8
PPP Loan Forgiveness(1)
2,609
334.2
2,009
122.4
4,618
456.6
2,478
323.7
1,514
72.9
3,992
396.6
Outstanding PPP Loans(2)
53
5.6
164
25.2
217
30.8
184
16.3
661
73.1
845
89.4
Unearned Income
$-
$0.9
$0.9
$0.1
$2.8
$2.9
(1) Excluded from the PPP Loan Forgiveness is $9.3 million as of December 31, 2021 and $9.1 million as of September 30, 2021 of PPP loans that were paid off by the borrower prior to forgiveness or through the SBA PPP loan guarantee.
(2) Outstanding loans are presented net of unearned income.
(3) Round 1 refers to PPP loan applications from the first wave of funding made available through the CARES Act, which was signed into law by President Trump in March 2020. Round 2 refers to the second wave of PPP funding made available through the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021, which was signed into law by President Trump in December 2020 and extended by the PPP Extension Act of 2021, which was signed into law by President Biden in March 2021.
Credit Loss Expense & Allowance for Credit Losses
The following table shows the activity in the allowance for credit losses for the periods indicated:
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
Allowance for Credit Losses Roll Forward
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
(In thousands)
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
Beginning balance
$
47,900
$
48,000
$
58,500
$
55,500
$
29,079
Cumulative effect of change in accounting principle - CECL
-
-
-
-
3,984
Charge-offs
(255)
(234)
(1,005)
(2,332)
(6,793)
Recoveries
533
1,114
646
2,768
1,528
Net recoveries (charge-offs)
278
880
(359)
436
(5,265)
Credit loss (benefit) expense related to loans
522
(980)
(2,641)
(7,236)
27,702
Ending balance
$
48,700
$
47,900
$
55,500
$
48,700
$
55,500
As of December 31, 2021, the allowance for credit losses ("ACL") was $48.7 million, or 1.50% of loans held for investment, net of unearned income, compared with $47.9 million, or 1.47% of loans held for investment, net of unearned income, at September 30, 2021. The ACL declined 12.3% from the prior year-end. After excluding net PPP loans, the ACL as a percentage of loans held for investment, net of unearned income, increased to 1.52%(1) as of December 31, 2021, from 1.51%(1) at September 30, 2021. The increase in the ACL during the fourth quarter was primarily attributable to reserve taken to support loan growth.
(1)Non-GAAP Measure. See the Non-GAAPMeasures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.
Deposits
The following table presents the composition of our deposit portfolio as of the dates indicated:
Deposit Composition
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
(Dollars in thousands)
Balance
% of Total
Balance
% of Total
Balance
% of Total
Noninterest bearing deposits
$
1,005,369
19.6
%
$
999,887
20.2
%
$
910,655
20.0
%
Interest checking deposits
1,619,136
31.6
1,464,389
29.5
1,351,641
29.7
Money market deposits
939,523
18.4
989,095
20.0
918,654
20.2
Savings deposits
628,242
12.3
616,924
12.4
529,751
11.7
Total non-maturity deposits
4,192,270
81.9
4,070,295
82.1
3,710,701
81.6
Time deposits of $250 and under
505,392
9.9
522,907
10.5
581,471
12.8
Time deposits over $250
416,857
8.2
364,579
7.4
254,877
5.6
Total time deposits
922,249
18.1
887,486
17.9
836,348
18.4
Total deposits
$
5,114,519
100.0
%
$
4,957,781
100.0
%
$
4,547,049
100.0
%
6
CREDIT RISK PROFILE
As of or For the Three Months Ended
Highlights
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2021
2021
2020
Credit loss (benefit) expense related to loans
$
522
$
(980)
$
(2,641)
Net (recoveries) charge-offs
$
(278)
$
(880)
$
359
Net (recovery) charge-off ratio(1)
(0.03)
%
(0.10)
%
0.04
%
At period-end
Pass
$
3,013,917
$
3,069,314
$
3,202,704
Special Mention / Watch
117,401
82,871
157,213
Classified
113,694
116,459
122,306
Total loans held for investment, net
$
3,245,012
$
3,268,644
$
3,482,223
Classified loans ratio(2)
3.50
%
3.56
%
3.51
%
Nonaccrual loans held for investment
$
31,540
$
33,657
$
41,950
Accruing loans contractually past due 90 days or more
-
51
739
Total nonperforming loans
31,540
33,708
42,689
Foreclosed assets, net
357
454
2,316
Total nonperforming assets
$
31,897
$
34,162
$
45,005
Nonperforming loans ratio(3)
0.97
%
1.03
%
1.23
%
Nonperforming assets ratio(4)
0.53
%
0.58
%
0.81
%
Allowance for credit losses
$
48,700
$
47,900
$
55,500
Allowance for credit losses ratio(5)
1.50
%
1.47
%
1.59
%
Adjusted allowance for credit losses ratio(6)
1.52
%
1.51
%
1.72
%
Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans ratio(7)
154.41
%
142.32
%
132.30
%
(1) Net (recovery) charge-off ratio is calculated as annualized net (recoveries) charge-offs divided by average loans held for investment, net of unearned income, during the period.
(2) Classified loans ratio is calculated as classified loans divided by loans held for investment, net of unearned income, at the end of the period.
(3) Nonperforming loans ratio is calculated as total nonperforming loans divided by loans held for investment, net of unearned income, at the end of the period.
(4) Nonperforming assets ratio is calculated as total nonperforming assets divided by total assets at the end of the period.
(5) Allowance for credit losses ratio is calculated as allowance for credit losses divided by loans held for investment, net of unearned income, at the end of the period.
(6) Non-GAAP Measure. See the Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.
(7)Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans ratio is calculated as allowance for credit losses divided by nonaccrual loans at the end of the period.
During the fourth quarter of 2021, we saw improvements in overall asset quality when compared to the linked quarter and the corresponding period in the prior year. We continued to experience net recoveries in the fourth quarter of 2021 and recorded net recoveries of $0.4 million for the year-ended December 31, 2021. Our nonperforming loans ratio of 0.97% was an improvement of 6 bps from the linked quarter and 23 bps from the prior year-end. Special mention / watch credits did increase $34.5 million from the linked quarter based upon our proactive credit monitoring processes. However, year-over-year, special mention / watch credits were down $39.8 million, or 25.3%.
The following table presents a roll forward of nonperforming loans for the period:
Nonperforming Loans
Nonaccrual
90+ Days Past Due & Still Accruing
Total
(Dollars in thousands)
Balance at September 30, 2021
$
33,657
$
51
$
33,708
Loans placed on nonaccrual or 90+ days past due & still accruing
512
10
522
Repayments (including interest applied to principal)
(2,153)
-
(2,153)
Loans returned to accrual status or no longer past due
(312)
(49)
(361)
Charge-offs
(164)
(10)
(174)
Transfers to nonaccrual
-
(2)
(2)
Balance at December 31, 2021
$
31,540
$
-
$
31,540
7
CAPITAL
Effective March 31, 2020, we elected the 5-year phase-in option allowed under the interim final rule (IFR) issued by the federal banking regulatory agencies that delays the estimated impact on regulatory capital stemming from the implementation of the current expected credit losses (CECL) accounting standard. The IFR allows the add back of 100% of the capital effect from the day one CECL transition adjustment and 25% of the capital effect from subsequent increases in the allowance for credit losses through the two-year period ending December 31, 2021. The modified CECL transitional amount of $9.4 million will then be reduced from capital over the subsequent three-year period.
Regulatory Capital Ratios
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
2021 (1)
2021
2020
MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. Consolidated
Tier 1 leverage to average assets ratio
8.67
%
8.70
%
8.50
%
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio
9.94
%
10.26
%
9.72
%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio
10.83
%
11.20
%
10.70
%
Total capital to risk-weighted assets ratio
13.09
%
13.58
%
13.41
%
MidWestOne Bank
Tier 1 leverage to average assets ratio
9.25
%
9.41
%
9.35
%
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio
11.58
%
12.14
%
11.79
%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio
11.58
%
12.14
%
11.79
%
Total capital to risk-weighted assets ratio
12.46
%
13.05
%
12.89
%
(1) Capital ratios for December 31, 2021 are preliminary
CORPORATE UPDATE
Share Repurchase Program
Under the current repurchase program, the Company repurchased 58,900 shares of its common stock at an average price of $31.02 per share and a total cost of $1.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. At December 31, 2021, the total amount available under the Company's current share repurchase program was $5.8 million.
Cash Dividend Announcement
On January 25, 2022, the Company's board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.2375 per common share. The dividend is payable March 15, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 1, 2022.
CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS
The Company will host a conference call for investors at 11:00 a.m. CT on Friday, January 28, 2022. To participate, you may pre-register for this call utilizing the following link: https://www.incommglobalevents.com/registration/q4inc/9571/midwestone-financial-group-inc-4th-quarter-2021-earnings-call/. After pre-registering for this event you will receive your access details via email. You are also able to on the day of the call dial 1-844-200-6205, using an access code of 306531 at least fifteen minutes before the call start time. If you are unable to participate on the call, a replay will be available until April 28, 2022, by calling 1-866-813-9403 and using the replay access code of 602023. A transcript of the call will also be available on the Company's web site (www.midwestonefinancial.com) within three business days of the call.
MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Iowa City, Iowa. MidWestOne is the parent company of MidWestOne Bank, which operates banking offices in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, and Colorado. MidWestOne provides electronic delivery of financial services through its website, MidWestOne.bank. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "MOFG".
9
MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
FIVE QUARTER CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
(In thousands)
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
42,949
$
53,562
$
52,297
$
57,154
$
65,078
Interest earning deposits in banks
160,881
84,952
11,124
80,924
17,409
Federal funds sold
-
-
13
7,691
172
Total cash and cash equivalents
203,830
138,514
63,434
145,769
82,659
Debt securities available for sale at fair value
2,288,110
2,136,902
2,072,452
1,896,894
1,657,381
Loans held for sale
12,917
58,679
6,149
58,333
59,956
Gross loans held for investment
3,252,194
3,278,150
3,344,156
3,374,076
3,496,790
Unearned income, net
(7,182)
(9,506)
(14,000)
(15,915)
(14,567)
Loans held for investment, net of unearned income
3,245,012
3,268,644
3,330,156
3,358,161
3,482,223
Allowance for credit losses
(48,700)
(47,900)
(48,000)
(50,650)
(55,500)
Total loans held for investment, net
3,196,312
3,220,744
3,282,156
3,307,511
3,426,723
Premises and equipment, net
83,492
84,130
84,667
85,581
86,401
Goodwill
62,477
62,477
62,477
62,477
62,477
Other intangible assets, net
19,885
21,130
22,394
23,735
25,242
Foreclosed assets, net
357
454
755
1,487
2,316
Other assets
157,748
152,393
154,731
155,525
153,493
Total assets
$
6,025,128
$
5,875,423
$
5,749,215
$
5,737,312
$
5,556,648
LIABILITIES
Noninterest bearing deposits
$
1,005,369
$
999,887
$
952,764
$
958,526
$
910,655
Interest bearing deposits
4,109,150
3,957,894
3,839,902
3,836,037
3,636,394
Total deposits
5,114,519
4,957,781
4,792,666
4,794,563
4,547,049
Short-term borrowings
181,368
187,508
212,261
175,785
230,789
Long-term debt
154,879
154,860
169,839
201,696
208,691
Other liabilities
46,887
45,010
44,156
53,948
54,869
Total liabilities
5,497,653
5,345,159
5,218,922
5,225,992
5,041,398
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock
16,581
16,581
16,581
16,581
16,581
Additional paid-in capital
300,940
300,327
299,888
299,747
300,137
Retained earnings
243,365
232,639
219,884
206,230
188,191
Treasury stock
(24,546)
(22,735)
(15,888)
(15,278)
(14,251)
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(8,865)
3,452
9,828
4,040
24,592
Total shareholders' equity
527,475
530,264
530,293
511,320
515,250
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
6,025,128
$
5,875,423
$
5,749,215
$
5,737,312
$
5,556,648
10
MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
FIVE QUARTER AND YEAR TO DATE CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
(In thousands, except per share data)
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
Interest income
Loans, including fees
$
33,643
$
36,115
$
34,736
$
36,542
$
38,239
$
141,036
$
158,656
Taxable investment securities
7,461
6,655
6,483
5,093
4,673
25,692
17,610
Tax-exempt investment securities
2,415
2,428
2,549
2,555
2,529
9,947
8,259
Other
37
21
19
14
29
91
262
Total interest income
43,556
45,219
43,787
44,204
45,470
176,766
184,787
Interest expense
Deposits
3,031
3,150
3,409
3,608
4,265
13,198
23,919
Short-term borrowings
130
132
161
128
142
551
914
Long-term debt
1,576
1,597
1,712
1,851
2,026
6,736
6,990
Total interest expense
4,737
4,879
5,282
5,587
6,433
20,485
31,823
Net interest income
38,819
40,340
38,505
38,617
39,037
156,281
152,964
Credit loss expense (benefit)
622
(1,080)
(2,144)
(4,734)
(3,041)
(7,336)
28,369
Net interest income after credit loss expense (benefit)
38,197
41,420
40,649
43,351
42,078
163,617
124,595
Noninterest income
Investment services and trust activities
3,115
2,915
2,809
2,836
2,518
11,675
9,632
Service charges and fees
1,684
1,613
1,475
1,487
1,571
6,259
6,178
Card revenue
1,746
1,820
1,913
1,536
1,517
7,015
5,719
Loan revenue
3,132
1,935
3,151
4,730
3,900
12,948
10,185
Bank-owned life insurance
550
532
538
542
541
2,162
2,226
Investment securities gains, net
137
36
42
27
30
242
184
Other
865
331
290
666
549
2,152
4,496
Total noninterest income
11,229
9,182
10,218
11,824
10,626
42,453
38,620
Noninterest expense
Compensation and employee benefits
18,266
17,350
17,404
16,917
17,638
69,937
66,397
Occupancy expense of premises, net
2,211
2,547
2,198
2,318
2,476
9,274
9,348
Equipment
2,189
1,973
1,861
1,793
2,040
7,816
7,865
Legal and professional
1,826
1,272
1,375
783
2,052
5,256
6,153
Data processing
1,211
1,406
1,347
1,252
1,460
5,216
5,362
Marketing
1,121
1,022
873
1,006
986
4,022
3,815
Amortization of intangibles
1,245
1,264
1,341
1,507
1,569
5,357
6,976
FDIC insurance
380
435
245
512
495
1,572
1,858
Communications
277
275
371
409
412
1,332
1,746
Foreclosed assets, net
7
43
136
47
(35)
233
150
Goodwill impairment
-
-
-
-
-
-
31,500
Other
1,711
2,191
1,519
1,156
2,822
6,577
8,723
Total noninterest expense
30,444
29,778
28,670
27,700
31,915
116,592
149,893
Income before income tax expense
18,982
20,824
22,197
27,475
20,789
89,478
13,322
Income tax expense
4,726
4,513
4,926
5,827
4,079
19,992
6,699
Net income
$
14,256
$
16,311
$
17,271
$
21,648
$
16,710
$
69,486
$
6,623
Earnings per common share
Basic
$
0.91
$
1.03
$
1.08
$
1.35
$
1.04
$
4.38
$
0.41
Diluted
$
0.91
$
1.03
$
1.08
$
1.35
$
1.04
$
4.37
$
0.41
Weighted average basic common shares outstanding
15,692
15,841
15,987
15,991
16,074
15,877
16,102
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding
15,734
15,863
16,012
16,021
16,092
15,905
16,110
Dividends paid per common share
$
0.2250
$
0.2250
$
0.2250
$
0.2250
$
0.2200
$
0.9000
$
0.8800
11
MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL STATISTICS
As of or for the Three Months Ended
As of or for the Year Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
Earnings:
Net interest income
$
38,819
$
40,340
$
39,037
$
156,281
$
152,964
Noninterest income
11,229
9,182
10,626
42,453
38,620
Total revenue, net of interest expense
50,048
49,522
49,663
198,734
191,584
Credit loss expense (benefit)
622
(1,080)
(3,041)
(7,336)
28,369
Noninterest expense
30,444
29,778
31,915
116,592
149,893
Income before income tax expense
18,982
20,824
20,789
89,478
13,322
Income tax expense
4,726
4,513
4,079
19,992
6,699
Net income
$
14,256
$
16,311
$
16,710
$
69,486
$
6,623
Per Share Data:
Diluted earnings
$
0.91
$
1.03
$
1.04
$
4.37
$
0.41
Book value
33.66
33.71
32.17
33.66
32.17
Tangible book value(1)
28.40
28.40
26.69
28.40
26.69
Ending Balance Sheet:
Total assets
$
6,025,128
$
5,875,423
$
5,556,648
$
6,025,128
$
5,556,648
Loans held for investment, net of unearned income
3,245,012
3,268,644
3,482,223
3,245,012
3,482,223
Total securities held for investment
2,288,110
2,136,902
1,657,381
2,288,110
1,657,381
Total deposits
5,114,519
4,957,781
4,547,049
5,114,519
4,547,049
Short-term borrowings
181,368
187,508
230,789
181,368
230,789
Long-term debt
154,879
154,860
208,691
154,879
208,691
Total shareholders' equity
527,475
530,264
515,250
527,475
515,250
Average Balance Sheet:
Average total assets
$
5,934,076
$
5,811,228
$
5,457,939
$
5,780,556
$
5,135,841
Average total loans
3,268,783
3,356,680
3,560,632
3,362,488
3,551,945
Average total deposits
5,015,506
4,882,835
4,490,048
4,838,227
4,184,406
Financial Ratios:
Return on average assets
0.95
%
1.11
%
1.22
%
1.20
%
0.13
%
Return on average equity
10.68
%
12.00
%
13.15
%
13.18
%
1.28
%
Return on average tangible equity(1)
13.50
%
15.06
%
17.07
%
16.63
%
10.80
%
Efficiency ratio(1)
56.74
%
56.34
%
59.69
%
54.65
%
56.92
%
Net interest margin, tax equivalent(1)
2.83
%
3.00
%
3.13
%
2.95
%
3.30
%
Loans to deposits ratio
63.45
%
65.93
%
76.58
%
63.45
%
76.58
%
Common equity ratio
8.75
%
9.03
%
9.27
%
8.75
%
9.27
%
Tangible common equity ratio(1)
7.49
%
7.71
%
7.82
%
7.49
%
7.82
%
Credit Risk Profile:
Total nonperforming loans
$
31,540
$
33,708
$
42,689
$
31,540
$
42,689
Nonperforming loans ratio
0.97
%
1.03
%
1.23
%
0.97
%
1.23
%
Total nonperforming assets
$
31,897
$
34,162
$
45,005
$
31,897
$
45,005
Nonperforming assets ratio
0.53
%
0.58
%
0.81
%
0.53
%
0.81
%
Net (recoveries) charge-offs
$
(278)
$
(880)
$
359
$
(436)
$
5,265
Net (recovery) charge-off ratio
(0.03)
%
(0.10)
%
0.04
%
(0.01)
%
0.15
%
Allowance for credit losses
$
48,700
$
47,900
$
55,500
$
48,700
$
55,500
Allowance for credit losses ratio
1.50
%
1.47
%
1.59
%
1.50
%
1.59
%
Adjusted allowance for credit losses ratio(1)
1.52
%
1.51
%
1.72
%
1.52
%
1.72
%
Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual ratio
154.41
%
142.32
%
132.30
%
154.41
%
132.30
%
PPP Loans:
Average PPP loans
$
52,564
$
143,628
$
313,252
$
186,333
$
223,137
Fee Income
1,996
3,593
2,853
11,731
5,228
(1) Non-GAAP measure. See the Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.
12
MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD ANALYSIS
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
(Dollars in thousands)
Average
Balance
Interest
Income/
Expense
Average
Yield/
Cost
Average
Balance
Interest
Income/
Expense
Average
Yield/
Cost
Average Balance
Interest
Income/
Expense
Average
Yield/
Cost
ASSETS
Loans, including fees (1)(2)(3)
$
3,268,783
$
34,191
4.15
%
$
3,356,680
$
36,622
4.33
%
$
3,560,632
$
38,795
4.33
%
Taxable investment securities
1,802,349
7,461
1.64
%
1,628,605
6,655
1.62
%
1,026,359
4,673
1.81
%
Tax-exempt investment securities (2)(4)
455,570
3,026
2.64
%
459,717
3,043
2.63
%
450,659
3,180
2.81
%
Total securities held for investment(2)
2,257,919
10,487
1.84
%
2,088,322
9,698
1.84
%
1,477,018
7,853
2.12
%
Other
80,415
37
0.18
%
44,915
21
0.19
%
80,019
29
0.14
%
Total interest earning assets(2)
$
5,607,117
44,715
3.16
%
$
5,489,917
46,341
3.35
%
$
5,117,669
46,677
3.63
%
Other assets
326,959
321,311
340,270
Total assets
$
5,934,076
$
5,811,228
$
5,457,939
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest checking deposits
$
1,506,600
$
1,065
0.28
%
$
1,434,560
$
1,056
0.29
%
$
1,276,320
$
958
0.30
%
Money market deposits
976,018
520
0.21
%
955,174
506
0.21
%
931,900
544
0.23
%
Savings deposits
621,871
285
0.18
%
606,449
316
0.21
%
508,763
279
0.22
%
Time deposits
903,765
1,161
0.51
%
890,866
1,272
0.57
%
862,408
2,484
1.15
%
Total interest bearing deposits
4,008,254
3,031
0.30
%
3,887,049
3,150
0.32
%
3,579,391
4,265
0.47
%
Short-term borrowings
190,788
130
0.27
%
182,484
132
0.29
%
182,080
142
0.31
%
Long-term debt
154,870
1,576
4.04
%
163,817
1,597
3.87
%
223,407
2,026
3.61
%
Total borrowed funds
345,658
1,706
1.96
%
346,301
1,729
1.98
%
405,487
2,168
2.13
%
Total interest bearing liabilities
$
4,353,912
$
4,737
0.43
%
$
4,233,350
$
4,879
0.46
%
$
3,984,878
$
6,433
0.64
%
Noninterest bearing deposits
1,007,252
995,786
910,657
Other liabilities
43,576
43,040
56,898
Shareholders' equity
529,336
539,052
505,506
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
5,934,076
$
5,811,228
$
5,457,939
Net interest income(2)
$
39,978
$
41,462
$
40,244
Net interest spread(2)
2.73
%
2.89
%
2.99
%
Net interest margin(2)
2.83
%
3.00
%
3.13
%
Total deposits(5)
$
5,015,506
$
3,031
0.24
%
$
4,882,835
$
3,150
0.26
%
$
4,490,048
$
4,265
0.38
%
Cost of funds(6)
0.35
%
0.37
%
0.52
%
(1) Average balance includes nonaccrual loans.
(2) Tax equivalent. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(3) Interest income includes net loan fees, loan purchase discount accretion and tax equivalent adjustments. Net loan fees were $1.9 million, $3.5 million, and $2.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively. Loan purchase discount accretion was $599 thousand, $774 thousand, and $1.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively. Tax equivalent adjustments were $548 thousand, $507 thousand, and $556 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(4) Interest income includes tax equivalent adjustments of $611 thousand, $615 thousand, and $651 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(5) Total deposits is the sum of total interest-bearing deposits and noninterest bearing deposits. The cost of total deposits is calculated as annualized interest expense on deposits divided by average total deposits.
(6) Cost of funds is calculated as annualized total interest expense divided by the sum of average total deposits and borrowed funds.
13
MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD ANALYSIS
Year Ended
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
(Dollars in thousands)
Average
Balance
Interest
Income/
Expense
Average
Yield/
Cost
Average
Balance
Interest
Income/
Expense
Average
Yield/
Cost
ASSETS
Loans, including fees (1)(2)(3)
$
3,362,488
$
143,141
4.26
%
$
3,551,945
$
160,752
4.53
%
Taxable investment securities
1,577,146
25,692
1.63
%
797,954
17,610
2.21
%
Tax-exempt investment securities (2)(4)
463,526
12,468
2.69
%
342,000
10,395
3.04
%
Total securities held for investment(2)
2,040,672
38,160
1.87
%
1,139,954
28,005
2.46
%
Other
52,617
91
0.17
%
73,255
262
0.36
%
Total interest earning assets(2)
$
5,455,777
181,392
3.32
%
$
4,765,154
189,019
3.97
%
Other assets
324,779
370,687
Total assets
$
5,780,556
$
5,135,841
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest checking deposits
$
1,440,585
$
4,208
0.29
%
$
1,108,997
$
4,435
0.40
%
Money market deposits
946,784
2,006
0.21
%
844,137
3,696
0.44
%
Savings deposits
594,543
1,210
0.20
%
454,000
1,386
0.31
%
Time deposits
882,271
5,774
0.65
%
945,234
14,402
1.52
%
Total interest bearing deposits
3,864,183
13,198
0.34
%
3,352,368
23,919
0.71
%
Short-term borrowings
191,757
551
0.29
%
157,346
914
0.58
%
Long-term debt
178,395
6,736
3.78
%
220,448
6,990
3.17
%
Total borrowed funds
370,152
7,287
1.97
%
377,794
7,904
2.09
%
Total interest bearing liabilities
$
4,234,335
$
20,485
0.48
%
$
3,730,162
$
31,823
0.85
%
Noninterest bearing deposits
974,044
832,038
Other liabilities
45,141
58,186
Shareholders' equity
527,036
515,455
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
5,780,556
$
5,135,841
Net interest income(2)
$
160,907
$
157,196
Net interest spread(2)
2.84
%
3.12
%
Net interest margin(2)
2.95
%
3.30
%
Total deposits(5)
$
4,838,227
$
13,198
0.27
%
$
4,184,406
$
23,919
0.57
%
Cost of funds(6)
0.39
%
0.70
%
(1) Average balance includes nonaccrual loans.
(2) Tax equivalent. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(3) Interest income includes net loan fees, loan purchase discount accretion and tax equivalent adjustments. Net loan fees were $11.2 million and $4.4 million for the years ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively. Loan purchase discount accretion was $3.3 million and $9.1 million for the years ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively. Tax equivalent adjustments were $2.1 million and $2.1 million for the years ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(4)Interest income includes tax equivalent adjustments of $2.5 million and $2.1 million for the years ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(5) Total deposits is the sum of total interest-bearing deposits and noninterest bearing deposits. The cost of total deposits is calculated as annualized interest expense on deposits divided by average total deposits.
(6) Cost of funds is calculated as annualized total interest expense divided by the sum of average total deposits and borrowed funds.
14
Non-GAAP Measures
This earnings release contains non-GAAP measures for tangible common equity, tangible book value per share, tangible common equity ratio, return on average tangible equity, net interest margin (tax equivalent), core net interest margin, loan yield (tax equivalent), core yield on loans, efficiency ratio, adjusted allowance for credit losses ratio, core loans, and core commercial loans. Management believes these measures provide investors with useful information regarding the Company's profitability, financial condition and capital adequacy, consistent with how management evaluates the Company's financial performance. The following tables provide a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most comparable GAAP measure.
Tangible Common Equity/Tangible Book Value
per Share/Tangible Common Equity Ratio
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
Total shareholders' equity
$
527,475
$
530,264
$
530,293
$
511,320
$
515,250
Intangible assets, net
(82,362)
(83,607)
(84,871)
(86,212)
(87,719)
Tangible common equity
$
445,113
$
446,657
$
445,422
$
425,108
$
427,531
Total assets
$
6,025,128
$
5,875,423
$
5,749,215
$
5,737,312
$
5,556,648
Intangible assets, net
(82,362)
(83,607)
(84,871)
(86,212)
(87,719)
Tangible assets
$
5,942,766
$
5,791,816
$
5,664,344
$
5,651,100
$
5,468,929
Book value per share
$
33.66
$
33.71
$
33.22
$
32.00
$
32.17
Tangible book value per share(1)
$
28.40
$
28.40
$
27.90
$
26.60
$
26.69
Shares outstanding
15,671,147
15,729,451
15,963,468
15,981,088
16,016,780
Common equity ratio
8.75
%
9.03
%
9.22
%
8.91
%
9.27
%
Tangible common equity ratio(2)
7.49
%
7.71
%
7.86
%
7.52
%
7.82
%
(1) Tangible common equity divided by shares outstanding.
(2)Tangible common equity divided by tangible assets.
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
Return on Average Tangible Equity
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net income
$
14,256
$
16,311
$
16,710
$
69,486
$
6,623
Intangible amortization, net of tax(1)
934
948
1,177
4,018
5,232
Goodwill impairment
-
-
-
-
31,500
Tangible net income
$
15,190
$
17,259
$
17,887
$
73,504
$
43,355
Average shareholders' equity
$
529,336
$
539,052
$
505,506
$
527,036
$
515,455
Average intangible assets, net
(82,990)
(84,288)
(88,543)
(84,927)
(113,978)
Average tangible equity
$
446,346
$
454,764
$
416,963
$
442,109
$
401,477
Return on average equity
10.68
%
12.00
%
13.15
%
13.18
%
1.28
%
Return on average tangible equity(2)
13.50
%
15.06
%
17.07
%
16.63
%
10.80
%
(1) The combined income tax rate utilized was 25%.
(2) Annualized tangible net income divided by average tangible equity.
15
Net Interest Margin, Tax Equivalent/
Core Net Interest Margin
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net interest income
$
38,819
$
40,340
$
39,037
$
156,281
$
152,964
Tax equivalent adjustments:
Loans(1)
548
507
556
2,105
2,096
Securities(1)
611
615
651
2,521
2,136
Net interest income, tax equivalent
$
39,978
$
41,462
$
40,244
$
160,907
$
157,196
Loan purchase discount accretion
(599)
(774)
(1,542)
(3,344)
(9,098)
Core net interest income
$
39,379
$
40,688
$
38,702
$
157,563
$
148,098
Net interest margin
2.75
%
2.92
%
3.03
%
2.86
%
3.21
%
Net interest margin, tax equivalent(2)
2.83
%
3.00
%
3.13
%
2.95
%
3.30
%
Core net interest margin(3)
2.79
%
2.94
%
3.01
%
2.89
%
3.11
%
Average interest earning assets
$
5,607,117
$
5,489,917
$
5,117,669
$
5,455,777
$
4,765,154
(1) The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(2)Annualized tax equivalent net interest income divided by average interest earning assets.
(3) Annualized core net interest income divided by average interest earning assets.
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
Loan Yield, Tax Equivalent / Core Yield on Loans
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
Loan interest income, including fees
$
33,643
$
36,115
$
38,239
$
141,036
$
158,656
Tax equivalent adjustment(1)
548
507
556
2,105
2,096
Tax equivalent loan interest income
$
34,191
$
36,622
$
38,795
$
143,141
$
160,752
Loan purchase discount accretion
(599)
(774)
(1,542)
(3,344)
(9,098)
Core loan interest income
$
33,592
$
35,848
$
37,253
$
139,797
$
151,654
Yield on loans
4.08
%
4.27
%
4.27
%
4.19
%
4.47
%
Yield on loans, tax equivalent(2)
4.15
%
4.33
%
4.33
%
4.26
%
4.53
%
Core yield on loans(3)
4.08
%
4.24
%
4.16
%
4.16
%
4.27
%
Average loans
$
3,268,783
$
3,356,680
$
3,560,632
$
3,362,488
$
3,551,945
(1) The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(2)Annualized tax equivalent loan interest income divided by average loans.
(3) Annualized core loan interest income divided by average loans.
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
Efficiency Ratio
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
Total noninterest expense
$
30,444
$
29,778
$
31,915
$
116,592
$
149,893
Amortization of intangibles
(1,245)
(1,264)
(1,569)
(5,357)
(6,976)
Merger-related expenses
(224)
-
-
(224)
(61)
Goodwill impairment
-
-
-
-
(31,500)
Noninterest expense used for efficiency ratio
$
28,975
$
28,514
$
30,346
$
111,011
$
111,356
Net interest income, tax equivalent(1)
$
39,978
$
41,462
$
40,244
$
160,907
$
157,196
Noninterest income
11,229
9,182
10,626
42,453
38,620
Investment securities gains, net
(137)
(36)
(30)
(242)
(184)
Net revenues used for efficiency ratio
$
51,070
$
50,608
$
50,840
$
203,118
$
195,632
Efficiency ratio (2)
56.74
%
56.34
%
59.69
%
54.65
%
56.92
%
(1) The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(2) Noninterest expense adjusted for amortization of intangibles, merger-related expenses, and goodwill impairment divided by the sum of tax equivalent net interest income, noninterest income and net investment securities gains.
16
Adjusted Allowance for Credit Losses Ratio
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
Loans held for investment, net of unearned income
$
3,245,012
$
3,268,644
$
3,330,156
$
3,358,161
$
3,482,223
PPP loans
(30,841)
(89,354)
(184,390)
(248,682)
(259,260)
Core loans
$
3,214,171
$
3,179,290
$
3,145,766
$
3,109,479
$
3,222,963
Allowance for credit losses
$
48,700
$
47,900
$
48,000
$
50,650
$
55,500
Allowance for credit losses ratio
1.50
%
1.47
%
1.44
%
1.51
%
1.59
%
Adjusted allowance for credit losses ratio(1)
1.52
%
1.51
%
1.53
%
1.63
%
1.72
%
(1) Allowance for credit losses divided by core loans.
Core Loans/Core Commercial Loans
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
Commercial loans:
Commercial and industrial
$
902,314
$
927,258
$
982,092
$
993,770
$
1,055,488
Agricultural
103,417
106,356
107,834
117,099
116,392
Commercial real estate
1,704,541
1,699,358
1,705,789
1,693,592
1,732,361
Total commercial loans
$
2,710,272
$
2,732,972
$
2,795,715
$
2,804,461
$
2,904,241
Consumer loans:
Residential real estate
$
466,322
$
468,136
$
468,581
$
474,433
$
499,106
Other consumer
68,418
67,536
65,860
79,267
78,876
Total consumer loans
$
534,740
$
535,672
$
534,441
$
553,700
$
577,982
Loans held for investment, net of unearned income
$
3,245,012
$
3,268,644
$
3,330,156
$
3,358,161
$
3,482,223
PPP loans
$
30,841
$
89,354
$
184,390
$
248,682
$
259,260
Core loans(1)
$
3,214,171
$
3,179,290
$
3,145,766
$
3,109,479
$
3,222,963
Core commercial loans(2)
$
2,679,431
$
2,643,618
$
2,611,325
$
2,555,779
$
2,644,981
(1) Core loans are calculated as loans held for investment, net of unearned income less PPP loans.
(2)Core commercial loans are calculated as total commercial loans less PPP loans.
