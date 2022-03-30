MidWestOne Financial : Annual Report - 2021

Building Momentum

2021 Annual Report

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. and MidWestOne Bank Boards of Directors

Larry D. Albert-Retired CEO, Central Bank

Richard R. Donohue-Retired Managing Partner, TD&T CPAs and Advisors, P.C.

Charles N. Funk-Chief Executive Oﬀicer, MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. and MidWestOne Bank

Janet E. Godwin-CEO, ACT, Inc.

Douglas H. Greeﬀ-President, Greeﬀ Advisory LLC* Richard J. Hartig-Chairman, Hartig Drug Stores

Jennifer L. Hauschildt-Vice President of Human Resources, Uponor

Matthew J. Hayek-Attorney & Partner, Hayek, Moreland, Smith & Bergus, LLP

Nathaniel J. Kaeding-Director, Business Development and Client Relations, Build to Suit, Inc.

Tracy S. McCormick-CFO and Director, Mill Creek Development Company

Kevin W. Monson-Founder and Chairman Emeritus, Neumann Monson Architects; Chairman of the Board

Charles J. Schrup III-Retired Vice Chairman, ATBancorp and Retired Co-Chairman of the Board, American Trust**

Ruth E. Stanoch-Corporate Aﬀairs Consultant

Douglas K. True-Retired Senior Vice President and Treasurer, University of Iowa

*Serves only on MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. board **Serves only on MidWestOne Bank board

2-6 To Our Shareholders

7 Financial Highlights

8 Consolidated Balance Sheets

9 Consolidated Statements of Income

10 Consolidated Statements of Shareholders' Equity

11 Company Leadership

To Our Shareholders

"We are told that talent creates its own opportunities. But it sometimes seems that intense desire creates not only its own opportunities, but its own talents"

The American moral and social philosopher, Eric Hoﬀer, wrote these words and they seem very much congruent with MidWestOne Financial Group's performance in 2021. From a financial standpoint, it was a year of record earnings. And it was so much more. In a year of significant uncertainty stemming from a relentless pandemic, as well as unprece-dented government stimulus, this company held its head high. Corporate perseverance can only be achieved when hands join together and climb the hill.

That's exactly what this company did in 2021. Consider a few of the obstacles that created opportunities:

The U.S. government initiated another round of the Payment Protection Program early in 2021 and MidWestOne bankers once again responded to buoy our customers. When the results were tallied, Round Two had generated $149.3 million in PPP loans. 2020's Round One of PPP had already resulted in the advancement of $348.5 million in PPP loans. While there were many obstacles along the way, our team conquered every one of them to follow our mission of tak-ing care of our customers and those who should be. This also highlighted the critical role community banks play on Main Street across the country.

The pandemic continued to rage and MidWestOne spared no time or expense in its quest to keep our customers and employees safe. There were a few days of oﬀice closures due to staﬀing challenges but our collective will to take care of our customers-whether through virtual, digital or in-person channels-never wavered. The pandemic under-lined how important two of our operating principles are: work as One team and learn constantly so we continuallyimprove.

Asset quality-the creditworthiness of our loan portfolio- continued its multi-year progress in 2021. Pandemic notwithstanding, our bankers continued to work with troubled borrowers to fairly and equitably resolve past due and nonperforming assets. We have reason to believe this progress will continue to manifest itself in 2022.

In a very diﬀicult hiring environment, we added key people in important areas of our company. While we will go into more detail below, suﬀice it to say that these are talented individuals who were excited to join our company in large part due to an attractive culture that rewards integrity, teamwork and superior client care.

We have not been oblivious to the rapid and persistent transformation of our industry toward a greater reliance on digital channels. As such, we've continued to step up and push our digital roadmap forward. This critical eﬀort has fostered significant teamwork inside the walls of the company.

Even though government stimulus boosted and sustained many areas of the economy, there were also pockets where people and organizations struggled to make ends meet. As we have always done, we stepped up to the challenge by finding ways to oﬀer support. Throughout our footprint, we continue to support hundreds of orga-nizations that improve the lives of their constituents. And we have committed even more resources to underserved communities. One example was in the Twin Cities where we significantly improved our community outreach by focusing on bridging the home ownership gap through our work with non-profit organizations. We developed aproprietary "First Home Now" product and were able to help 71 low-to-moderate income families purchase their

first home. Similar eﬀorts are under way in other commu-nities we serve, and we are delighted to be able to make a meaningful diﬀerence.

Despite the challenges of the times, we were again awarded the designation as one of Iowa's Top Workplaces by Workplace Dynamics for the 8th consecutive year in 2021. We were awarded a "national standard" ranking in our Twin Cities oﬀices. We believe this recognition aﬀirms our laser-like focus on culture and our corporate Operating Principles. This company is nothing without a strong and resilient culture.

We were gratified to receive recognition from Newsweek, which awarded MidWestOne Bank the designation as the "best bank in Iowa," a first for our company.

With this context, let's dig into the financial numbers that propelled MidWestOne to its best performance in its 86-year history.

Net income was $69.5 million in 2021, or $4.37 per diluted common share. Both are all-time highs.

Return on average assets was 1.20 percent and return on tangible equity was 16.63 percent.

The eﬀiciency ratio improved to an unprecedented 54.65 percent. We had a net recovery of charged oﬀ loans of 0.01 percent. We also note that our nonperforming loans ratio declined 21.1 percent to 0.97 percent as of year-end 2021. This is the first year-end since 2018 that our NPL ratio has fallen below one percent.

We increased our dividend to an all-time high of $0.90 per share in 2021 and also repurchased 395,540 shares of our common stock under the current and prior share repurchase programs during the year. These two actions combined to return $25.8 million to our shareholders in 2021. In addi-tion, we announced a 5.6 percent increase in the quarterly dividend in January 2022 to an annualized $0.95 per share.

We generate approximately 78 percent of our top line revenues from the collection of customer deposits and the investment of these deposits into assets, primarily bank loans. The zero-interest rate policy of the Federal Reserve has narrowed the diﬀerence between the interest paid rate on deposits and received on assets. This is our net interest margin and for MidWestOne and its banking counterparts, this has been a significant challenge for the past several years. In fact, our tax equivalent NIM of 2.95 percent was

the lowest in our history. We partially compensated for this compression with an increase in earning assets which was largely driven by the robust increase in bank deposits during the year.

Critical to our success in 2022 and beyond is increasing the growth in our commercial loan portfolio. We believe that we are positioned to do just that. We have reorganized MidWestOne Bank's Commercial Banking Division under the leadership of Executive Vice President Chase Staﬀord. We have seen strong growth from our Denver banking oﬀice and expect that to continue. We believe we have increasing momentum in our SW Florida Naples and Fort Myers oﬀices. A new and seasoned leadership team is in place in the Twin Cities. We also foresee excellent growth in our home market in Iowa City. This is a people-centric business and we believe the team in place is the strongest and most experienced in our company's history.

One element that will support commercial banking growth is the formation of a Business Banking unit.

This unit will serve many of our small business borrowers. When the rollout is complete, our borrowers will be able to apply for these loans digitally and receive very quick turn-around for approval and loan closing. Not only will this be more convenient for most of our borrowers, but it will also be an eﬀicient method of delivery for the bank.

Non-interest income must rise as a percentage of total revenues. We have always had a strong presence in Wealth Management in our legacy Iowa markets. This service has been delivered via a strong Trust Department and our Investment Services Department, which is com-prised of licensed investment representatives. In late 2020, we were able to add three Trust professionals in our Twin Cities market. This team delivered solid performance; the Trust Department saw an overall revenue increase from the prior year of 17.4 percent, while the Investment Services Department saw an increase of 27.8 percent. Combined, the total increase from the prior year in investment services and trust activities revenue was 21.2 percent. In late 2021, we were able to add four more Trust professionals to expand our already strong franchise in Eastern Iowa, and we added an investment representative to our Dubuquemarket to serve and grow an excellent client base there. To say we are optimistic about 2022 and beyond is an understatement! We believe there is strong market demand for our brand of wealth management within our geographic footprint.

The home mortgage business is cyclical and we rode a wave in 2020-21. 2021 was again a year in which our Home Mortgage Center contributed mightily to company-wide earnings. Not only did we originate more than $382 million in 1-4 family home loans, but we also built our mortgage servicing portfolio to the year-end level of $1.138 billion. We regard our expertise in 1-4 family lending as a gateway to more retail banking relationships and, indeed, that is what happened in 2021 as the partnership between these two important parts of our bank was strong. We also recognize that as interest rates on home loans rise in 2022, the contribution from this line of business is likely to fall.

We continue to invest in our technology platforms. It is important to remember that technology in a commercial bank aﬀects not only interactions with customers, but also the complex inner-workings of the bank. When we can use technology to make our customers' lives simpler, we become an ever more essential partner to them. But we also must raise our game inside the walls of the company by using automation and artificial intelligence to increase eﬀiciency. Projects completed in 2021 or in process as we start 2022 include:

• Continued digital banking platform enhancements

• New contactless and mobile wallet payment solutions

• Enterprise workflow which has saved hundreds of hours of staﬀ time

• Digital signature expansion

• Streamlined business lending platform

• Enterprise data warehouse that can help us make better data driven decisions

• A new and greatly enhanced platform for our Trust Department

As noted above, the asset quality in the loan portfolio continues its improvement. Our net charged oﬀ loans peaked in 2017 and have been consistently declining since

and we showed a net recovery of charged oﬀ loans in 2021. We also note that our nonperforming loans ratio declined 21.1 percent in 2021. We expect further improvement in 2022 and also note that, at 1.52 percent, our credit loss reserve as a percentage of bank loans (net of PPP) is very strong. Improvement in asset quality as well as in economic conditions allowed us to release significant credit loss re-serves into income in 2021. Just as adding reserves in 2020 hampered bank earnings, so, too, did the reserve releases create a wind at our back in 2021. We applaud the eﬀorts of our Credit Administration team, our Special Assets Depart-ment and our bankers in the field as we have improved asset quality by working as One team.

We believe we have been good managers of our share-holders' capital. For several years, we've operated slightly below our peers in terms of various capital to asset ratios. We believe we've prudently leveraged our capital position. Due to the larger than expected expansion of the balance sheet in 2021, our tangible equity fell to 7.49 percent at year-end 2021. We believe the risk profile of the company has changed little over the past year; in fact one measure of this is reflected in our total capital to risk-weighted assets ratio of 13.09 percent, which was down slightly from 13.41 percent at year-end 2020.

Our acquisition of Iowa First Bancshares Corp. fits nicely into our existing geographic footprint and allows us to show better earnings visibility into 2022-23. Iowa First operates in two major market in Southern Iowa, Mus-catine and Fairfield. When the merger is consummated, MidWestOne will command the number one deposit market share in four counties in Southern Iowa: Mahaska (MWO operates in Oskaloosa), Keokuk (Sigourney and North En-glish), Jeﬀerson (Fairfield) and Muscatine (West Liberty and Muscatine). This was announced as an all cash transaction and will add approximately $500 million to our asset base. The transaction is estimated to be accretive to 2022 earnings. Iowa First shares MidWestOne's commitment to strong customer care and passionate community support.

Financial Highlights

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

We have already commented on our workplace awards received in 2021 as well as in prior years. We could not be prouder of our strong corps of employees who worked together so well in 2021. We navigated change with grace and compassion and remained focused on steering the corporate ship into safe waters throughout the year. To land where we have landed does not occur without signif-icant eﬀort and, yes, talent. We thank our staﬀ for a superb eﬀort in 2021.

We also welcomed a number of key employees to our ranks in 2021. These individuals have excelled in their banking careers and they add to an already strong group of leaders at MidWestOne. Our future is bright so long as we can continue to attract high-caliber performers who blend into our culture. We note that these individuals are spread throughout our company and in such diverse areas as Risk Management, Commercial Banking, Credit Admin-istration, Wealth Management, Finance, and Mortgage Lending. Our team is stronger today than ever before.

We said good-bye to our director, Kurt Weise, who retired from the Board last June. Kurt came to us in the Central Bank transaction in 2015 and was an engaged director who brought financial acumen into the board room. We wish him well.

We celebrated the April promotion of Chase Staﬀord to Executive Vice President-Commercial Banking. Chase joined our company in 2014 and has continued to impress us with his talent, business sense, and work ethic. At year-end, we promoted Susan Moore to Executive Vice President and Chief Risk Oﬀicer. Susan has been with our company for three years and has taken her position to a new level of expertise and significance in our company. The CRO position continues to take on more complexity and importance as we move toward the $10 billion asset level.

Our annual employee "Rally Day" celebration was again held remotely in 2021. We honored nine individuals with the "CEO Award" for their contributions to the company. The individuals honored were: Tyler Batchelder, Service Desk Administrator, Iowa City, IA; Angie Brown, Vice Pres-ident & Retail Manager, Iowa City; Ian Mars, Service Desk Administrator, West Des Moines, IA; Brooklyn Miller, Mort-gage Loan Processor, Stillwater, MN; John Ruppel, Senior Vice President & Corporate Controller, Iowa City; Andrea Skinner, Vice President, Credit Administration, Osceola, WI; Nereida Velez, Universal Banker, West Liberty, IA; Matt Walter, Customer Information and Analytics Oﬀicer, Iowa City; Andrea Walz Hartman, Vice President & Retail Manager, Burlington, IA.

We thank our Board of Directors for providing guidance and direction in 2021. Even as we bounced back and forth between remote and in-person meetings, this group remained engaged and committed to represent our shareholders in a positive manner.

It remains our great privilege to serve you, our loyal shareholders. Thank you for your faithful support.

Very sincerely yours,

Charles N. Funk-Chief Executive OﬀicerKevin W. Monson-Chairman of the BoardLen D. Devaisher-President & COO

YEAR-END BALANCES Assets

Investment Securities

Loans Held for Investment, Net of Unearned Income Deposits

Shareholders' Equity

AVERAGE BALANCES Assets

Investment Securities Total Loans

Deposits Shareholders' Equity

EARNINGS

Net Interest Income

Credit Loss (Benefit) Expense Noninterest Income Noninterest Expense Income Before Income Taxes Net Income

PER COMMON SHARE Earnings - Basic Earnings - Diluted Dividends

Book Value

Year-End Closing Price

CREDIT RISK PROFILE Nonperforming Loans

Net (Recoveries) Charge Offs

Allowance for Credit Losses Ratio (Excluding PPP Loans) Net (Recovery) Charge-Off Ratio

Nonperforming Loans Ratio

FINANCIAL RATIOS Return on Average Equity

Return on Average Tangible Equity Return on Average Assets

Net Interest Margin, Tax Equivalent Efficiency Ratio

Average Equity as a % of Average Assets

2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 $ 6,025,128 $ 5,556,648 $ 4,653,573 $ 3,291,480 $ 3,212,271 2,288,110 1,657,381 785,977 609,923 643,279 3,245,012 3,482,223 3,451,266 2,398,779 2,286,695 5,114,519 4,547,049 3,728,655 2,612,929 2,605,319 527,475 515,250 508,982 357,067 340,304 $ 5,780,556 $ 5,135,841 $ 4,201,040 $ 3,249,718 $ 3,097,496 2,040,672 1,139,954 669,859 636,362 641,328 3,362,488 3,551,945 3,157,127 2,354,354 2,201,364 4,838,227 4,184,406 3,362,713 2,608,725 2,503,481 527,036 515,455 452,018 345,734 334,966

$ 156,281 $ 152,964 $ 143,650 $ 105,268 $ 103,781

(7,336) 28,369 7,158 7,300 17,334 42,453 38,620 31,246 23,215 22,751 116,592 149,893 117,535 83,215 80,123 89,478 13,322 50,203 37,968 29,075 69,486

6,623

43,630

30,351 18,699

$

4.38

$

0.41

$

2.93

$

2.48

$ 1.55 33.66 32.37 4.37 0.90 32.17 24.50 0.41 0.88 31.49 36.23 2.93 0.81 2.48 1.55 0.78 0.67 29.32 27.85 24.83 33.53 $ 31,540 $ 42,689 $ 41,617 $ 20,289

$ 14,991

-0.01%

1.52%

0.97%

(436)

1.72%

0.15%

1.23%

5,265

0.84%

0.23%

1.21%

7,386

6,052 11,125 1.22% 1.23% 0.26% 0.51% 0.85% 0.66%

13.18%

1.28%

9.65%

8.78% 5.58%

16.63%

10.80%

13.98%

11.87% 8.00%

1.20%

0.13%

1.04%

0.93% 0.60%

2.95%

3.30%

3.82%

3.60% 3.81%

54.65%

56.92%

57.56%

61.23% 58.63%

9.12%

10.04%

10.76%

10.64% 10.81%