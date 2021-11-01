REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2021 - Form 8-K
REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE
THIRD QUARTER OF 2021
ThirdQuarter Summary1
•Net income for the third quarter was $16.3 million, or $1.03 per diluted common share.
◦Total revenue, net of interest expense, of $49.5 million.
◦Credit loss benefit of $1.1 million.
◦Noninterest expense of $29.8 million.
•Excluding Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, commercial loans were $2.64 billion2,as compared to $2.61 billion2 at the end of the second quarter of 2021 (the "linked quarter"), an increase of 1.2%.
•Efficiency ratio was 56.34%2.
•Nonperforming assets declined 19.0% and the net charge-off ratio was a recovery of 10 basis points ("bps").
•Cost of average total deposits decreased 2 bps to 0.26% and cost of funds decreased 3 bps to 0.37%.
•On November 1, 2021, entered into a definitive agreement pursuant to which the Company will acquire Iowa First Bancshares Corp. and its banking subsidiaries in Muscatine and Fairfield, Iowa.
Iowa City, Iowa - MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MOFG) ("we", "our", or the "Company") today reported net income for the third quarter of 2021 of $16.3 million, or $1.03 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $17.3 million, or $1.08 per diluted common share, for the linked quarter.
CEO COMMENTARY
Charles Funk, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "We are excited to expand our footprint to Muscatine and to grow our market share in Fairfield, the seat of Jefferson County, with MidWestOne's acquisition of Iowa First Bancshares Corp. ("IOFB"). With this acquisition, we will have the number one deposit market share in both Muscatine and Jefferson counties. We believe MidWestOne's brand of banking will fit very will with IOFB's brand, and we look forward to meeting our new customers and employees over the next few months. Notably, this transaction will provide good earnings momentum for 2022 and beyond.
The third quarter of 2021 was a strong one for our Company with earnings of $1.03 per diluted common share, a 12.00% return on average equity, and a 15.06% return on average tangible equity2. In a very tough operating environment, we were able to increase our commercial loans, excluding PPP loans, by 1.2%. We are also extremely pleased with the progress being made in asset quality. The year over year decline of 15 bps in our nonperforming loans ratio to 1.03% and the 30 bps decline in the net charge-off ratio to a net recovery ratio of 10 bps are especially impressive. Our trust and investment services group continued to build its business in the third quarter of 2021 and is on track to achieve record revenues in 2021. While we saw our mortgage loan closings trail off in the third quarter of 2021, we nonetheless expect a solid fourth quarter from this business line. With respect to capital, we continue to find value in repurchasing our shares at a price just above our tangible book value per share. Finally, our bankers continue to assist our customers in working through PPP loan forgiveness. We anticipate another sizeable amount of PPP loan forgiveness in the fourth quarter."
1 Third Quarter Summary compares to the linked quarter unless noted.
2Non-GAAP measure. See the separate Non-GAAPMeasures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net interest income
$
40,340
$
38,505
$
37,809
$
117,462
$
113,927
Noninterest income
9,182
10,218
9,570
31,224
27,994
Total revenue, net of interest expense
49,522
48,723
47,379
148,686
141,921
Credit loss (benefit) expense
(1,080)
(2,144)
4,992
(7,958)
31,410
Noninterest expense
29,778
28,670
59,939
86,148
117,978
Income (loss) before income tax expense
20,824
22,197
(17,552)
70,496
(7,467)
Income tax expense
4,513
4,926
2,272
15,266
2,620
Net income (loss)
$
16,311
$
17,271
$
(19,824)
$
55,230
$
(10,087)
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
$
1.03
$
1.08
$
(1.23)
$
3.46
$
(0.63)
Return on average assets
1.11
%
1.18
%
(1.48)
%
1.29
%
(0.27)
%
Return on average equity
12.00
%
13.24
%
(14.88)
%
14.03
%
(2.60)
%
Return on average tangible equity(1)
15.06
%
16.75
%
12.56
%
17.69
%
8.58
%
Efficiency ratio(1)
56.34
%
54.83
%
55.37
%
53.95
%
55.95
%
(1) Non-GAAP measure. See the Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.
COVID-19 UPDATE
Loan Modifications
As of September 30, 2021, the outstanding balance of loans modified as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic totaled $4.5 million, a decline of 78.6% from $21.0 million at June 30, 2021. The decline from the end of the second quarter of 2021 was due largely to one commercial real estate loan where the borrower resumed making payments.
PPP Loans
The following table presents PPP loan measures as of the dates indicated:
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
Round 1(3)
Round 2(3)
Total
Round 1(3)
Round 2(3)
Total
(Dollars in millions)
#
$
#
$
#
$
#
$
#
$
#
$
Total PPP Loans Funded
2,681
348.5
2,175
149.3
4,856
497.8
2,681
348.5
2,175
149.3
4,856
497.8
PPP Loan Forgiveness(1)
2,478
323.7
1,514
72.9
3,992
396.6
2,247
285.7
441
12.3
2,688
298.0
Outstanding PPP Loans(2)
184
16.3
661
73.1
845
89.4
416
53.9
1,734
130.5
2,150
184.4
Unearned Income
$0.1
$2.8
$2.9
$0.5
$6.0
$6.5
(1) Excluded from the PPP Loan Forgiveness is $9.1 million as of September 30, 2021 and $8.9 million as of June 30, 2021 of PPP loans that were paid off by the borrower prior to forgiveness.
(2) Outstanding loans are presented net of unearned income.
(3) Round 1 refers to PPP loan applications from the first wave of funding made available through the CARES Act, which was signed into law by President Trump in March 2020. Round 2 refers to the second wave of PPP funding made available through the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021, which was signed into law by President Trump in December 2020 and extended by the PPP Extension Act of 2021, which was signed into law by President Biden in March 2021.
2
INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS
Net Interest Income
Net interest income increased to $40.3 million in the third quarter of 2021 from $38.5 million in the second quarter of 2021 due primarily to increased PPP loan fee accretion stemming from loan forgiveness. Net PPP loan fee accretion was $3.6 million in the third quarter of 2021 compared to $2.5 million in the linked quarter.
Average interest earning assets decreased $32.5 million to $5.49 billion in the third quarter of 2021, compared to the second quarter of 2021, which includes a $90.4 million reduction in average PPP loan balances due to forgiveness. Adjusting for the $90.4 million in average PPP loan balance decline, average interest earning assets increased $57.9 million, primarily due to non-PPP loan growth.
The Company's tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.00% in the third quarter of 2021 compared to 2.88% in the linked quarter due to higher earning asset yields and lower funding costs. Total earning asset yields increased 9 bps from the linked quarter due primarily to the increased PPP net loan fee accretion described above. The cost of interest bearing liabilities decreased 3 bps to 0.46%, primarily as a result of interest bearing deposit costs of 0.32%, which declined 3 bps from the linked quarter.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2021 decreased $1.0 million, or 10.1%, from the linked quarter. The decrease was primarily due to a $1.2 million decrease in loan revenue. The decline in loan revenue included a $0.9 million reduction in mortgage origination fees stemming from lower gain on sale margins and decreased volumes of home mortgage loans as well as a $0.4 million decline in the fair value of our mortgage servicing rights.
The following table presents details of noninterest income for the periods indicated:
Three Months Ended
Noninterest Income
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
(In thousands)
2021
2021
2020
Investment services and trust activities
$
2,915
$
2,809
$
2,361
Service charges and fees
1,613
1,475
1,491
Card revenue
1,820
1,913
1,600
Loan revenue
1,935
3,151
3,252
Bank-owned life insurance
532
538
530
Investment securities gains, net
36
42
106
Other
331
290
230
Total noninterest income
$
9,182
$
10,218
$
9,570
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2021 increased $1.1 million, or 3.9%, from the linked quarter primarily due to an increase of $0.7 million in 'other' noninterest expense and a $0.3 million increase in occupancy expense of premises, net. The increase in 'other' noninterest expense was primarily due to expenses of $0.7 million related to the settlement of litigation claims. The increase in occupancy expense of premises, net was primarily attributable to the disposal and write-down of fixed assets totaling $0.3 million. The increase in noninterest expense, as well as the decline in noninterest income noted above, were the primary drivers of the increase in the efficiency ratio, which increased 1.51 percentage points to 56.34%, as compared to the linked quarter efficiency ratio of 54.83%.
3
The following table presents details of noninterest expense for the periods indicated:
Three Months Ended
Noninterest Expense
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
(In thousands)
2021
2021
2020
Compensation and employee benefits
$
17,350
$
17,404
$
16,460
Occupancy expense of premises, net
2,547
2,198
2,278
Equipment
1,973
1,861
1,935
Legal and professional
1,272
1,375
1,184
Data processing
1,406
1,347
1,308
Marketing
1,022
873
857
Amortization of intangibles
1,264
1,341
1,631
FDIC insurance
435
245
470
Communications
275
371
428
Foreclosed assets, net
43
136
13
Other
2,191
1,519
1,875
Total core noninterest expense
$
29,778
$
28,670
$
28,439
Goodwill impairment
-
-
31,500
Total noninterest expense
$
29,778
$
28,670
$
59,939
Income Taxes
The effective income tax rate was 21.7% in the third quarter of 2021 compared to 22.2% in the linked quarter. The effective income tax rate in the third quarter of 2021 reflected income tax expense based on the statutory rate and state income taxes, net of federal income tax benefits, primarily due to the net income earned during the quarter, offset by benefits related to tax-exempt interest and bank-owned life insurance. The effective income tax rate for the full year 2021 is expected to be in the range of 20-22%.
BALANCE SHEET, LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL HIGHLIGHTS
As of or for the Three Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
2021
2021
2020
Ending Balance Sheet
Total assets
$
5,875.4
$
5,749.2
$
5,330.7
Loans held for investment, net of unearned income
3,268.6
3,330.2
3,537.4
Total securities held for investment
2,136.9
2,072.5
1,366.3
Total deposits
4,957.8
4,792.7
4,333.6
Average Balance Sheet
Average total assets
$
5,811.2
$
5,851.7
$
5,311.4
Average total loans
3,356.7
3,396.6
3,576.6
Average total deposits
4,882.8
4,875.3
4,317.2
Funding and Liquidity
Short-term borrowings
$
187.5
$
212.3
$
183.9
Long-term debt
154.9
169.8
245.5
Loans to deposits ratio
65.93
%
69.48
%
81.63
%
Equity
Total shareholders' equity
$
530.3
$
530.3
$
499.1
Common equity ratio
9.03
%
9.22
%
9.36
%
Tangible common equity(1)
446.7
445.4
409.8
Tangible common equity ratio(1)
7.71
%
7.86
%
7.82
%
Per Share Data
Book value
$
33.71
$
33.22
$
31.00
Tangible book value(1)
$
28.40
$
27.90
$
25.45
(1) Non-GAAP Measure. See the Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.
Loans Held for Investment
Loans held for investment, net of unearned income, decreased $61.5 million, or 1.8%, to $3.27 billion from June 30, 2021, driven primarily by PPP loan forgiveness and partially offset by higher revolving line of credit utilization, which increased 2% from the linked quarter to 32% at September 30, 2021 and new loan production.
4
The following table presents the composition of loans held for investment, net of unearned income, as of the dates indicated:
Loans Held for Investment
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
Balance
% of Total
Balance
% of Total
Balance
% of Total
(dollars in thousands)
Commercial and industrial
$
927,258
28.4
%
$
982,092
29.5
%
$
1,103,102
31.2
%
Agricultural
106,356
3.3
107,834
3.2
129,453
3.7
Commercial real estate
Construction and development
146,417
4.5
168,070
5.0
191,423
5.4
Farmland
130,936
4.0
134,877
4.1
152,362
4.3
Multifamily
273,347
8.4
255,826
7.7
235,241
6.7
Other
1,148,658
35.0
1,147,016
34.4
1,128,009
31.8
Total commercial real estate
1,699,358
51.9
1,705,789
51.2
1,707,035
48.2
Residential real estate
One-to-four family first liens
334,267
10.2
332,117
10.0
371,390
10.5
One-to-four family junior liens
133,869
4.1
136,464
4.1
150,180
4.2
Total residential real estate
468,136
14.3
468,581
14.1
521,570
14.7
Consumer
67,536
2.1
65,860
2.0
76,272
2.2
Loans held for investment, net of unearned income
$
3,268,644
100.0
%
$
3,330,156
100.0
%
$
3,537,432
100.0
%
Total commitments to extend credit
$
950,157
$
959,696
$
893,147
Credit Loss Expense & Allowance for Credit Losses
The following table shows the activity in the allowance for credit losses for the periods indicated:
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Allowance for Credit Losses Roll Forward
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
(In thousands)
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
Beginning balance
$
48,000
$
50,650
$
55,644
$
55,500
$
29,079
Cumulative effect of change in accounting principle - CECL
-
-
-
-
3,984
Charge-offs
(234)
(840)
(2,188)
(2,077)
(5,788)
Recoveries
1,114
434
347
2,235
882
Net recoveries (charge-offs)
880
(406)
(1,841)
158
(4,906)
Credit loss (benefit) expense related to loans
(980)
(2,244)
4,697
(7,758)
30,343
Ending balance
$
47,900
$
48,000
$
58,500
$
47,900
$
58,500
As of September 30, 2021, the allowance for credit losses ("ACL") was $47.9 million, or 1.47% of loans held for investment, net of unearned income, compared with $48.0 million, or 1.44% of loans held for investment, net of unearned income, at June 30, 2021. After excluding net PPP loans, the ACL as a percentage of loans held for investment, net of unearned income, decreased to 1.51%(1) as of September 30, 2021, from 1.53%(1) at June 30, 2021. The decline in the ACL during the third quarter reflected overall improvements in the economic forecast and stabilization of the credit profile outlook when compared to the linked quarter.
(1)Non-GAAP Measure. See the Non-GAAPMeasures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.
Deposits
The following table presents the composition of our deposit portfolio as of the dates indicated:
Deposit Composition
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
(dollars in thousands)
Balance
% of Total
Balance
% of Total
Balance
% of Total
Noninterest bearing deposits
$
999,887
20.2
%
$
952,764
19.9
%
$
864,504
19.9
%
Interest checking deposits
1,464,389
29.5
1,414,942
29.6
1,230,146
28.5
Money market deposits
989,095
20.0
936,683
19.5
871,336
20.1
Savings deposits
616,924
12.4
596,199
12.4
486,876
11.2
Total non-maturity deposits
4,070,295
82.1
3,900,588
81.4
3,452,862
79.7
Time deposits of $250 and under
522,907
10.5
538,331
11.2
617,229
14.2
Time deposits over $250
364,579
7.4
353,747
7.4
263,550
6.1
Total time deposits
887,486
17.9
892,078
18.6
880,779
20.3
Total deposits
$
4,957,781
100.0
%
$
4,792,666
100.0
%
$
4,333,641
100.0
%
5
CREDIT RISK PROFILE
As of or For the Three Months Ended
Highlights
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
(dollars in thousands)
2021
2021
2020
Credit loss (benefit) expense related to loans
$
(980)
$
(2,244)
$
4,697
Net (recoveries) charge-offs
$
(880)
$
406
$
1,841
Net (recovery) charge-off ratio(1)
(0.10)
%
0.05
%
0.20
%
At period-end
Pass
$
3,069,314
$
3,102,688
$
3,230,611
Special Mention / Watch
82,871
115,414
176,702
Classified
116,459
112,054
130,119
Total loans held for investment, net
$
3,268,644
$
3,330,156
$
3,537,432
Classified loans ratio(2)
3.56
%
3.36
%
3.68
%
Nonaccrual loans held for investment
$
33,657
$
40,764
$
39,071
Accruing loans contractually past due 90 days or more
51
665
2,593
Total nonperforming loans
33,708
41,429
41,664
Foreclosed assets, net
454
755
724
Total nonperforming assets
$
34,162
$
42,184
$
42,388
Nonperforming loans ratio(3)
1.03
%
1.24
%
1.18
%
Nonperforming assets ratio(4)
0.58
%
0.73
%
0.80
%
Allowance for credit losses
$
47,900
$
48,000
$
58,500
Allowance for credit losses ratio(5)
1.47
%
1.44
%
1.65
%
Adjusted allowance for credit losses ratio(6)
1.51
%
1.53
%
1.82
%
(1) Net (recovery) charge-off ratio is calculated as annualized net (recoveries) charge-offs divided by average loans held for investment, net of unearned income, during the period.
(2) Classified loans ratio is calculated as classified loans divided by loans held for investment, net of unearned income, at the end of the period.
(3) Nonperforming loans ratio is calculated as total nonperforming loans divided by loans held for investment, net of unearned income, at the end of the period.
(4) Nonperforming assets ratio is calculated as total nonperforming assets divided by total assets at the end of the period.
(5) Allowance for credit losses ratio is calculated as allowance for credit losses divided by loans held for investment, net of unearned income, at the end of the period.
(6) Non-GAAP Measure. See the Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.
The following table presents a roll forward of nonperforming loans for the period indicated:
Nonperforming Loans
(dollars in thousands)
Nonaccrual
90+ Days Past Due & Still Accruing
Total
Balance at June 30, 2021
$
40,764
$
665
$
41,429
Loans placed on nonaccrual or 90+ days past due & still accruing
574
105
679
Repayments (including interest applied to principal)
(5,370)
-
(5,370)
Loans returned to accrual status or no longer past due
(2,256)
(666)
(2,922)
Charge-offs
(50)
(53)
(103)
Transfers to foreclosed assets
(5)
-
(5)
Balance at September 30, 2021
$
33,657
$
51
$
33,708
6
CAPITAL
Effective March 31, 2020, we elected the 5-year phase-in option allowed under the interim final rule (IFR) issued by the federal banking regulatory agencies that delays the estimated impact on regulatory capital stemming from the implementation of the current expected credit losses (CECL) accounting standard. The IFR allows the add back of 100% of the capital effect from the day one CECL transition adjustment and 25% of the capital effect from subsequent increases in the allowance for credit losses through the two-year period ending December 31, 2021. This cumulative amount will then be reduced from capital over the subsequent three-year period.
Regulatory Capital Ratios
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
2021 (1)
2021
2020
MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. Consolidated
Tier 1 leverage ratio
8.70
%
8.50
%
8.52
%
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio
10.26
%
10.26
%
9.72
%
Tier 1 capital ratio
11.20
%
11.21
%
10.73
%
Total capital ratio
13.58
%
13.63
%
13.56
%
MidWestOne Bank
Tier 1 leverage ratio
9.41
%
9.15
%
9.26
%
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio
12.14
%
12.09
%
11.75
%
Tier 1 capital ratio
12.14
%
12.09
%
11.75
%
Total capital ratio
13.05
%
13.02
%
12.95
%
(1) Capital ratios for September 30, 2021 are preliminary
CORPORATE UPDATE
Iowa First Bancshares Corp. Pending Acquisition
On November 1, 2021, the Company and IOFB, the holding company of First National Bank of Muscatine ("FNBM") and First National Bank in Fairfield ("FNBF"), jointly announced the signing of a definitive agreement pursuant to which the Company will acquire IOFB, FNBM, and FNBF. The acquisition will add to the Company's existing presence in Fairfield, Iowa and will expand the Company's footprint into Muscatine, Iowa.
Share Repurchase Program
Under the current repurchase program, the Company repurchased 235,277 shares of its common stock at an average price of $29.24 per share and a total cost of $6.9 million in the third quarter of 2021. At September 30, 2021, the total amount available under the Company's current share repurchase program was $7.6 million.
Banking Office Consolidation
Effective January 27, 2022, the Company plans to consolidate its 32nd Street banking office into the nearby Main Street banking office in Dubuque, Iowa. This banking office consolidation is part of the Company's strategy to improve operating efficiency. The Company estimates the banking office consolidation will reduce its annual operating expenses by approximately $309 thousand.
Wealth Management Update
Subsequent to September 30, 2021, the Company strengthened its wealth management capabilities with the addition of an experienced wealth management team in Eastern Iowa.The team collectively has more than 120 years of experience providing wealth management services to clients and is led by an experienced wealth professional with a focus on planning services who was most recently with a super-regional bank. The team is a strong cultural fit and strategically aligns with our measured pursuit of growth in noninterest income streams.
CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS
The Company will host a conference call for investors at 11:00 a.m. CT on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. To participate, please dial 866-233-3483 at least fifteen minutes before the call start time. If you are unable to participate on the call, a replay will be available until February 1, 2022, by calling 877-344-7529 and using the replay access code of 10159709. A transcript of the call will also be available on the Company's web site (www.midwestonefinancial.com) within three business days of the call.
7
ABOUT MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Iowa City, Iowa. MidWestOne is the parent company of MidWestOne Bank, which operates banking offices in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, and Colorado. MidWestOne provides electronic delivery of financial services through its website, MidWestOne.bank. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "MOFG".
This release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of such term in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We and our representatives may, from time to time, make written or oral statements that are "forward-looking" and provide information other than historical information. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement. These factors include, among other things, the factors listed below. Forward-looking statements, which may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of our management and on information currently available to management, are generally identifiable by the use of words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "could," "would," "plans," "goals," "intend," "project," "estimate," "forecast," "may" or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Additionally, we undertake no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events, except as required under federal securities law.
Our ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Factors that could have an impact on our ability to achieve operating results, growth plan goals and future prospects include, but are not limited to, the following: (1) effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including its effects on the economic environment, our customers and our operations, including due to supply chain disruptions, as well as any changes to federal, state, or local government laws, regulations, or orders in connection with the pandemic; (2) government intervention in the U.S. financial system in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the effects of recent legislative, tax, accounting and regulatory actions and reforms; (3) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our financial results, including possible lost revenue and increased expenses (including the cost of capital), as well as possible goodwill impairment charges; (4) the risks of mergers (including with IOFB), including, without limitation, the related time and costs of implementing such transactions, integrating operations as part of these transactions and possible failures to achieve expected gains, revenue growth and/or expense savings from such transactions; (5) credit quality deterioration or pronounced and sustained reduction in real estate market values causing an increase in the allowance for credit losses, an increase in the credit loss expense, and a reduction in net earnings; (6) the effects of interest rates, including on our net income and the value of our securities portfolio; (7) changes in the economic environment, competition, or other factors that may affect our ability to acquire loans or influence the anticipated growth rate of loans and deposits and the quality of the loan portfolio and loan and deposit pricing; (8) fluctuations in the value of our investment securities; (9) governmental monetary and fiscal policies; (10) changes in and uncertainty related to benchmark interest rates used to price loans and deposits, including the expected elimination of LIBOR and the adoption of a substitute; (11) legislative and regulatory changes, including changes in banking, securities, trade, and tax laws and regulations and their application by our regulators; (12) the ability to attract and retain key executives and employees experienced in banking and financial services; (13) the sufficiency of the allowance for credit losses to absorb the amount of actual losses inherent in our existing loan portfolio; (14) our ability to adapt successfully to technological changes to compete effectively in the marketplace; (15) credit risks and risks from concentrations (by geographic area and by industry) within our loan portfolio; (16) the effects of competition from other commercial banks, thrifts, mortgage banking firms, consumer finance companies, credit unions, securities brokerage firms, insurance companies, money market and other mutual funds, financial technology companies, and other financial institutions operating in our markets or elsewhere or providing similar services; (17) the failure of assumptions underlying the establishment of allowances for credit losses and estimation of values of collateral and various financial assets and liabilities; (18) volatility of rate-sensitive deposits; (19) operational risks, including data processing system failures or fraud; (20) asset/liability matching risks and liquidity risks; (21) the costs, effects and outcomes of existing or future litigation; (22) changes in general economic, political, or industry conditions, nationally, internationally or in the communities in which we conduct business; (23) changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by state and federal regulatory agencies and the Financial Accounting Standards Board; (24) war or terrorist activities, widespread disease or pandemic, or other adverse external events, which may cause deterioration in the economy or cause instability in credit markets; (25) the effects of cyber-attacks; (26) the imposition of tariffs or other domestic or international governmental policies impacting the value of the agricultural or other products of our borrowers; and (27) other risk factors detailed from time to time in Securities and Exchange Commission filings made by the Company.
9
MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
FIVE QUARTER CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
(In thousands)
2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
53,562
$
52,297
$
57,154
$
65,078
$
71,901
Interest earning deposits in banks
84,952
11,124
80,924
17,409
55,421
Federal funds sold
-
13
7,691
172
7,540
Total cash and cash equivalents
138,514
63,434
145,769
82,659
134,862
Debt securities available for sale at fair value
2,136,902
2,072,452
1,896,894
1,657,381
1,366,344
Loans held for sale
58,679
6,149
58,333
59,956
13,096
Gross loans held for investment
3,278,150
3,344,156
3,374,076
3,496,790
3,555,969
Unearned income, net
(9,506)
(14,000)
(15,915)
(14,567)
(18,537)
Loans held for investment, net of unearned income
3,268,644
3,330,156
3,358,161
3,482,223
3,537,432
Allowance for credit losses
(47,900)
(48,000)
(50,650)
(55,500)
(58,500)
Total loans held for investment, net
3,220,744
3,282,156
3,307,511
3,426,723
3,478,932
Premises and equipment, net
84,130
84,667
85,581
86,401
87,955
Goodwill
62,477
62,477
62,477
62,477
62,477
Other intangible assets, net
21,130
22,394
23,735
25,242
26,811
Foreclosed assets, net
454
755
1,487
2,316
724
Other assets
152,393
154,731
155,525
153,493
159,507
Total assets
$
5,875,423
$
5,749,215
$
5,737,312
$
5,556,648
$
5,330,708
LIABILITIES
Noninterest bearing deposits
$
999,887
$
952,764
$
958,526
$
910,655
$
864,504
Interest bearing deposits
3,957,894
3,839,902
3,836,037
3,636,394
3,469,137
Total deposits
4,957,781
4,792,666
4,794,563
4,547,049
4,333,641
Short-term borrowings
187,508
212,261
175,785
230,789
183,893
Long-term debt
154,860
169,839
201,696
208,691
245,481
Other liabilities
45,010
44,156
53,948
54,869
68,612
Total liabilities
5,345,159
5,218,922
5,225,992
5,041,398
4,831,627
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock
16,581
16,581
16,581
16,581
16,581
Additional paid-in capital
300,327
299,888
299,747
300,137
299,939
Retained earnings
232,639
219,884
206,230
188,191
175,017
Treasury stock
(22,735)
(15,888)
(15,278)
(14,251)
(12,272)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
3,452
9,828
4,040
24,592
19,816
Total shareholders' equity
530,264
530,293
511,320
515,250
499,081
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
5,875,423
$
5,749,215
$
5,737,312
$
5,556,648
$
5,330,708
10
MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
FIVE QUARTER AND YEAR TO DATE CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
(In thousands, except per share data)
2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
2021
2020
Interest income
Loans, including fees
$
36,115
$
34,736
$
36,542
$
38,239
$
38,191
$
107,393
$
120,417
Taxable investment securities
6,655
6,483
5,093
4,673
4,574
18,231
12,937
Tax-exempt investment securities
2,428
2,549
2,555
2,529
2,360
7,532
5,730
Other
21
19
14
29
29
54
233
Total interest income
45,219
43,787
44,204
45,470
45,154
133,210
139,317
Interest expense
Deposits
3,150
3,409
3,608
4,265
5,296
10,167
19,654
Short-term borrowings
132
161
128
142
175
421
772
Long-term debt
1,597
1,712
1,851
2,026
1,874
5,160
4,964
Total interest expense
4,879
5,282
5,587
6,433
7,345
15,748
25,390
Net interest income
40,340
38,505
38,617
39,037
37,809
117,462
113,927
Credit loss (benefit) expense
(1,080)
(2,144)
(4,734)
(3,041)
4,992
(7,958)
31,410
Net interest income after credit loss (benefit) expense
41,420
40,649
43,351
42,078
32,817
125,420
82,517
Noninterest income
Investment services and trust activities
2,915
2,809
2,836
2,518
2,361
8,560
7,114
Service charges and fees
1,613
1,475
1,487
1,571
1,491
4,575
4,607
Card revenue
1,820
1,913
1,536
1,517
1,600
5,269
4,202
Loan revenue
1,935
3,151
4,730
3,900
3,252
9,816
6,285
Bank-owned life insurance
532
538
542
541
530
1,612
1,685
Investment securities gains, net
36
42
27
30
106
105
154
Other
331
290
666
549
230
1,287
3,947
Total noninterest income
9,182
10,218
11,824
10,626
9,570
31,224
27,994
Noninterest expense
Compensation and employee benefits
17,350
17,404
16,917
17,638
16,460
51,671
48,759
Occupancy expense of premises, net
2,547
2,198
2,318
2,476
2,278
7,063
6,872
Equipment
1,973
1,861
1,793
2,040
1,935
5,627
5,825
Legal and professional
1,272
1,375
783
2,052
1,184
3,430
4,101
Data processing
1,406
1,347
1,252
1,460
1,308
4,005
3,902
Marketing
1,022
873
1,006
986
857
2,901
2,829
Amortization of intangibles
1,264
1,341
1,507
1,569
1,631
4,112
5,407
FDIC insurance
435
245
512
495
470
1,192
1,363
Communications
275
371
409
412
428
1,055
1,334
Foreclosed assets, net
43
136
47
(35)
13
226
185
Goodwill impairment
-
-
-
-
31,500
-
31,500
Other
2,191
1,519
1,156
2,822
1,875
4,866
5,901
Total noninterest expense
29,778
28,670
27,700
31,915
59,939
86,148
117,978
Income (loss) before income tax expense
20,824
22,197
27,475
20,789
(17,552)
70,496
(7,467)
Income tax expense
4,513
4,926
5,827
4,079
2,272
15,266
2,620
Net income (loss)
$
16,311
$
17,271
$
21,648
$
16,710
$
(19,824)
$
55,230
$
(10,087)
Earnings (loss) per common share
Basic
$
1.03
$
1.08
$
1.35
$
1.04
$
(1.23)
$
3.47
$
(0.63)
Diluted
$
1.03
$
1.08
$
1.35
$
1.04
$
(1.23)
$
3.46
$
(0.63)
Weighted average basic common shares outstanding
15,841
15,987
15,991
16,074
16,099
15,939
16,112
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding
15,863
16,012
16,021
16,092
16,099
15,963
16,112
Dividends paid per common share
$
0.2250
$
0.2250
$
0.2250
$
0.2200
$
0.2200
$
0.6750
$
0.6600
11
MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL STATISTICS
As of or for the Three Months Ended
As of or for the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
Earnings:
Net interest income
$
40,340
$
38,505
$
37,809
$
117,462
$
113,927
Noninterest income
9,182
10,218
9,570
31,224
27,994
Total revenue, net of interest expense
49,522
48,723
47,379
148,686
141,921
Credit loss (benefit) expense
(1,080)
(2,144)
4,992
(7,958)
31,410
Noninterest expense
29,778
28,670
59,939
86,148
117,978
Income (loss) before income tax expense
20,824
22,197
(17,552)
70,496
(7,467)
Income tax expense
4,513
4,926
2,272
15,266
2,620
Net income (loss)
$
16,311
$
17,271
$
(19,824)
$
55,230
$
(10,087)
Per Share Data:
Diluted earnings (loss)
$
1.03
$
1.08
$
(1.23)
$
3.46
$
(0.63)
Book value
33.71
33.22
31.00
33.71
31.00
Tangible book value(1)
28.40
27.90
25.45
28.40
25.45
Ending Balance Sheet:
Total assets
$
5,875,423
$
5,749,215
$
5,330,708
$
5,875,423
$
5,330,708
Loans held for investment, net of unearned income
3,268,644
3,330,156
3,537,432
3,268,644
3,537,432
Total securities held for investment
2,136,902
2,072,452
1,366,344
2,136,902
1,366,344
Total deposits
4,957,781
4,792,666
4,333,641
4,957,781
4,333,641
Short-term borrowings
187,508
212,261
183,893
187,508
183,893
Long-term debt
154,860
169,839
245,481
154,860
245,481
Total shareholders' equity
530,264
530,293
499,081
530,264
499,081
Average Balance Sheet:
Average total assets
$
5,811,228
$
5,851,736
$
5,311,386
$
5,728,822
$
5,027,692
Average total loans
3,356,680
3,396,575
3,576,642
3,394,066
3,548,968
Average total deposits
4,882,835
4,875,324
4,317,172
4,778,484
4,081,782
Financial Ratios:
Return on average assets
1.11
%
1.18
%
(1.48)
%
1.29
%
(0.27)
%
Return on average equity
12.00
%
13.24
%
(14.88)
%
14.03
%
(2.60)
%
Return on average tangible equity(1)
15.06
%
16.75
%
12.56
%
17.69
%
8.58
%
Efficiency ratio(1)
56.34
%
54.83
%
55.37
%
53.95
%
55.95
%
Net interest margin, tax equivalent(1)
3.00
%
2.88
%
3.14
%
2.99
%
3.36
%
Loans to deposits ratio
65.93
%
69.48
%
81.63
%
65.93
%
81.63
%
Common equity ratio
9.03
%
9.22
%
9.36
%
9.03
%
9.36
%
Tangible common equity ratio(1)
7.71
%
7.86
%
7.82
%
7.71
%
7.82
%
Credit Risk Profile:
Total nonperforming loans
$
33,708
$
41,429
$
41,664
$
33,708
$
41,664
Nonperforming loans ratio
1.03
%
1.24
%
1.18
%
1.03
%
1.18
%
Total nonperforming assets
$
34,162
$
42,184
$
42,388
$
34,162
$
42,388
Nonperforming assets ratio
0.58
%
0.73
%
0.80
%
0.58
%
0.80
%
Net (recoveries) charge-offs
$
(880)
$
406
$
1,841
$
(158)
$
4,906
Net (recovery) charge-off ratio
(0.10)
%
0.05
%
0.20
%
(0.01)
%
0.18
%
Allowance for credit losses
$
47,900
$
48,000
$
58,500
$
47,900
$
58,500
Allowance for credit losses ratio
1.47
%
1.44
%
1.65
%
1.47
%
1.65
%
Adjusted allowance for credit losses ratio(1)
1.51
%
1.53
%
1.82
%
1.51
%
1.82
%
PPP Loans:
Average PPP loans
$
143,628
$
233,982
$
330,969
$
160,708
$
146,607
Fee Income
3,593
2,469
1,312
9,735
2,374
(1) Non-GAAP measure. See the Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.
12
MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD ANALYSIS
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
(Dollars in thousands)
Average
Balance
Interest
Income/
Expense
Average
Yield/
Cost
Average
Balance
Interest
Income/
Expense
Average
Yield/
Cost
Average Balance
Interest
Income/
Expense
Average
Yield/
Cost
ASSETS
Loans, including fees (1)(2)(3)
$
3,356,680
$
36,622
4.33
%
$
3,396,575
$
35,255
4.16
%
$
3,576,642
$
38,727
4.31
%
Taxable investment securities
1,628,605
6,655
1.62
%
1,604,463
6,483
1.62
%
864,864
4,574
2.10
%
Tax-exempt investment securities (2)(4)
459,717
3,043
2.63
%
473,181
3,196
2.71
%
405,517
2,968
2.91
%
Total securities held for investment(2)
2,088,322
9,698
1.84
%
2,077,644
9,679
1.87
%
1,270,381
7,542
2.36
%
Other
44,915
21
0.19
%
48,208
19
0.16
%
88,152
29
0.13
%
Total interest earning assets(2)
$
5,489,917
46,341
3.35
%
$
5,522,427
44,953
3.26
%
$
4,935,175
46,298
3.73
%
Other assets
321,311
329,309
376,211
Total assets
$
5,811,228
$
5,851,736
$
5,311,386
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest checking deposits
$
1,434,560
$
1,056
0.29
%
$
1,469,853
$
1,095
0.30
%
$
1,174,033
$
1,049
0.36
%
Money market deposits
955,174
506
0.21
%
942,072
502
0.21
%
847,059
622
0.29
%
Savings deposits
606,449
316
0.21
%
595,150
324
0.22
%
473,000
351
0.30
%
Time deposits
890,866
1,272
0.57
%
896,169
1,488
0.67
%
931,655
3,274
1.40
%
Total interest bearing deposits
3,887,049
3,150
0.32
%
3,903,244
3,409
0.35
%
3,425,747
5,296
0.62
%
Short-term borrowings
182,484
132
0.29
%
218,491
161
0.30
%
165,840
175
0.42
%
Long-term debt
163,817
1,597
3.87
%
189,644
1,712
3.62
%
231,406
1,874
3.22
%
Total borrowed funds
346,301
1,729
1.98
%
408,135
1,873
1.84
%
397,246
2,049
2.05
%
Total interest bearing liabilities
$
4,233,350
$
4,879
0.46
%
$
4,311,379
$
5,282
0.49
%
$
3,822,993
$
7,345
0.76
%
Noninterest bearing deposits
995,786
972,080
891,425
Other liabilities
43,040
45,035
67,111
Shareholders' equity
539,052
523,242
529,857
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
5,811,228
$
5,851,736
$
5,311,386
Net interest income(2)
$
41,462
$
39,671
$
38,953
Net interest spread(2)
2.89
%
2.77
%
2.97
%
Net interest margin(2)
3.00
%
2.88
%
3.14
%
Total deposits(5)
$
4,882,835
$
3,150
0.26
%
$
4,875,324
$
3,409
0.28
%
$
4,317,172
$
5,296
0.49
%
Cost of funds(6)
0.37
%
0.40
%
0.62
%
(1) Average balance includes nonaccrual loans.
(2) Tax equivalent. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(3) Interest income includes net loan fees, loan purchase discount accretion and tax equivalent adjustments. Net loan fees were $3.5 million, $2.3 million, and $1.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, and September 30, 2020, respectively. Loan purchase discount accretion was $774 thousand, $873 thousand, and $1.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, and September 30, 2020, respectively. Tax equivalent adjustments were $507 thousand, $519 thousand, and $536 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, and September 30, 2020, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(4) Interest income includes tax equivalent adjustments of $615 thousand, $647 thousand, and $608 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, and September 30, 2020, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(5) Total deposits is the sum of total interest-bearing deposits and noninterest bearing deposits. The cost of total deposits is calculated as annualized interest expense on deposits divided by average total deposits.
(6) Cost of funds is calculated as annualized total interest expense divided by the sum of average total deposits and borrowed funds.
13
MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD ANALYSIS
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
(Dollars in thousands)
Average
Balance
Interest
Income/
Expense
Average
Yield/
Cost
Average
Balance
Interest
Income/
Expense
Average
Yield/
Cost
ASSETS
Loans, including fees (1)(2)(3)
$
3,394,066
$
108,950
4.29
%
$
3,548,968
$
121,957
4.59
%
Taxable investment securities
1,501,252
18,231
1.62
%
721,266
12,937
2.40
%
Tax-exempt investment securities (2)(4)
466,209
9,442
2.71
%
305,514
7,215
3.15
%
Total securities held for investment(2)
1,967,461
27,673
1.88
%
1,026,780
20,152
2.62
%
Other
43,250
54
0.17
%
70,983
233
0.44
%
Total interest earning assets(2)
$
5,404,777
136,677
3.38
%
$
4,646,731
142,342
4.09
%
Other assets
324,045
380,961
Total assets
$
5,728,822
$
5,027,692
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest checking deposits
$
1,418,339
$
3,142
0.30
%
$
1,052,816
$
3,477
0.44
%
Money market deposits
936,932
1,486
0.21
%
814,669
3,152
0.52
%
Savings deposits
585,334
926
0.21
%
435,612
1,107
0.34
%
Time deposits
875,027
4,613
0.70
%
973,044
11,918
1.64
%
Total interest bearing deposits
3,815,632
10,167
0.36
%
3,276,141
19,654
0.80
%
Short-term borrowings
192,083
421
0.29
%
149,041
772
0.69
%
Long-term debt
186,323
5,160
3.70
%
219,455
4,964
3.02
%
Total borrowed funds
378,406
5,581
1.97
%
368,496
5,736
2.08
%
Total interest bearing liabilities
$
4,194,038
$
15,748
0.50
%
$
3,644,637
$
25,390
0.93
%
Noninterest bearing deposits
962,852
805,641
Other liabilities
45,671
58,618
Shareholders' equity
526,261
518,796
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
5,728,822
$
5,027,692
Net interest income(2)
$
120,929
$
116,952
Net interest spread(2)
2.88
%
3.16
%
Net interest margin(2)
2.99
%
3.36
%
Total deposits(5)
$
4,778,484
$
10,167
0.28
%
$
4,081,782
$
19,654
0.64
%
Cost of funds(6)
0.41
%
0.76
%
(1) Average balance includes nonaccrual loans.
(2) Tax equivalent. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(3) Interest income includes net loan fees, loan purchase discount accretion and tax equivalent adjustments. Net loan fees were $9.3 million and $1.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively. Loan purchase discount accretion was $2.7 million and $7.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively. Tax equivalent adjustments were $1.6 million and $1.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(4) Interest income includes tax equivalent adjustments of $1.9 million and $1.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(5) Total deposits is the sum of total interest-bearing deposits and noninterest bearing deposits. The cost of total deposits is calculated as annualized interest expense on deposits divided by average total deposits.
(6) Cost of funds is calculated as annualized total interest expense divided by the sum of average total deposits and borrowed funds.
14
Non-GAAP Measures
This earnings release contains non-GAAP measures for tangible common equity, tangible book value per share, tangible common equity ratio, return on average tangible equity, net interest margin (tax equivalent), core net interest margin, loan yield (tax equivalent), core yield on loans, efficiency ratio, adjusted allowance for credit losses ratio, core loans, and core commercial loans. Management believes these measures provide investors with useful information regarding the Company's profitability, financial condition and capital adequacy, consistent with how management evaluates the Company's financial performance. The following tables provide a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most comparable GAAP measure.
Tangible Common Equity/Tangible Book Value
per Share/Tangible Common Equity Ratio
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
Total shareholders' equity
$
530,264
$
530,293
$
511,320
$
515,250
$
499,081
Intangible assets, net
(83,607)
(84,871)
(86,212)
(87,719)
(89,288)
Tangible common equity
$
446,657
$
445,422
$
425,108
$
427,531
$
409,793
Total assets
$
5,875,423
$
5,749,215
$
5,737,312
$
5,556,648
$
5,330,708
Intangible assets, net
(83,607)
(84,871)
(86,212)
(87,719)
(89,288)
Tangible assets
$
5,791,816
$
5,664,344
$
5,651,100
$
5,468,929
$
5,241,420
Book value per share
$
33.71
$
33.22
$
32.00
$
32.17
$
31.00
Tangible book value per share(1)
$
28.40
$
27.90
$
26.60
$
26.69
$
25.45
Shares outstanding
15,729,451
15,963,468
15,981,088
16,016,780
16,099,324
Common equity ratio
9.03
%
9.22
%
8.91
%
9.27
%
9.36
%
Tangible common equity ratio(2)
7.71
%
7.86
%
7.52
%
7.82
%
7.82
%
(1) Tangible common equity divided by shares outstanding.
(2) Tangible common equity divided by tangible assets.
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Return on Average Tangible Equity
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
(Dollars in thousands)
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net income (loss)
$
16,311
$
17,271
$
(19,824)
$
55,230
$
(10,087)
Intangible amortization, net of tax(1)
948
1,006
1,223
3,084
4,055
Goodwill impairment
-
-
31,500
-
31,500
Tangible net income
$
17,259
$
18,277
$
12,899
$
58,314
$
25,468
Average shareholders' equity
$
539,052
$
523,242
$
529,857
$
526,261
$
518,796
Average intangible assets, net
(84,288)
(85,518)
(121,306)
(85,579)
(122,518)
Average tangible equity
$
454,764
$
437,724
$
408,551
$
440,682
$
396,278
Return on average equity
12.00
%
13.24
%
(14.88)
%
14.03
%
(2.60)
%
Return on average tangible equity(2)
15.06
%
16.75
%
12.56
%
17.69
%
8.58
%
(1) The combined income tax rate utilized was 25%.
(2) Annualized tangible net income divided by average tangible equity.
15
Net Interest Margin, Tax Equivalent/
Core Net Interest Margin
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
(Dollars in thousands)
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net interest income
$
40,340
$
38,505
$
37,809
$
117,462
$
113,927
Tax equivalent adjustments:
Loans(1)
507
519
536
1,557
1,540
Securities(1)
615
647
608
1,910
1,485
Net interest income, tax equivalent
$
41,462
$
39,671
$
38,953
$
120,929
$
116,952
Loan purchase discount accretion
(774)
(873)
(1,923)
(2,745)
(7,556)
Core net interest income
$
40,688
$
38,798
$
37,030
$
118,184
$
109,396
Net interest margin
2.92
%
2.80
%
3.05
%
2.91
%
3.27
%
Net interest margin, tax equivalent(2)
3.00
%
2.88
%
3.14
%
2.99
%
3.36
%
Core net interest margin(3)
2.94
%
2.82
%
2.99
%
2.92
%
3.14
%
Average interest earning assets
$
5,489,917
$
5,522,427
$
4,935,175
$
5,404,777
$
4,646,731
(1) The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(2) Annualized tax equivalent net interest income divided by average interest earning assets.
(3) Annualized core net interest income divided by average interest earning assets.
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Loan Yield, Tax Equivalent / Core Yield on Loans
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
(Dollars in thousands)
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
Loan interest income, including fees
$
36,115
$
34,736
$
38,191
$
107,393
$
120,417
Tax equivalent adjustment(1)
507
519
536
1,557
1,540
Tax equivalent loan interest income
$
36,622
$
35,255
$
38,727
$
108,950
$
121,957
Loan purchase discount accretion
(774)
(873)
(1,923)
(2,745)
(7,556)
Core loan interest income
$
35,848
$
34,382
$
36,804
$
106,205
$
114,401
Yield on loans
4.27
%
4.10
%
4.25
%
4.23
%
4.53
%
Yield on loans, tax equivalent(2)
4.33
%
4.16
%
4.31
%
4.29
%
4.59
%
Core yield on loans(3)
4.24
%
4.06
%
4.09
%
4.18
%
4.31
%
Average loans
$
3,356,680
$
3,396,575
$
3,576,642
$
3,394,066
$
3,548,968
(1) The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(2) Annualized tax equivalent loan interest income divided by average loans.
(3) Annualized core loan interest income divided by average loans.
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Efficiency Ratio
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
(Dollars in thousands)
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
Total noninterest expense
$
29,778
$
28,670
$
59,939
$
86,148
$
117,978
Amortization of intangibles
(1,264)
(1,341)
(1,631)
(4,112)
(5,407)
Merger-related expenses
-
-
-
-
(61)
Goodwill impairment
-
-
(31,500)
-
(31,500)
Noninterest expense used for efficiency ratio
$
28,514
$
27,329
$
26,808
$
82,036
$
81,010
Net interest income, tax equivalent(1)
$
41,462
$
39,671
$
38,953
$
120,929
$
116,952
Noninterest income
9,182
10,218
9,570
31,224
27,994
Investment securities gains, net
(36)
(42)
(106)
(105)
(154)
Net revenues used for efficiency ratio
$
50,608
$
49,847
$
48,417
$
152,048
$
144,792
Efficiency ratio (2)
56.34
%
54.83
%
55.37
%
53.95
%
55.95
%
(1) The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(2) Noninterest expense adjusted for amortization of intangibles, merger-related expenses, and goodwill impairment divided by the sum of tax equivalent net interest income, noninterest income and net investment securities gains.
16
Adjusted Allowance for Credit Losses Ratio
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
(Dollars in thousands)
2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
Loans held for investment, net of unearned income
$
3,268,644
$
3,330,156
$
3,358,161
$
3,482,223
$
3,537,432
PPP loans
(89,354)
(184,390)
(248,682)
(259,260)
(331,703)
Core loans
$
3,179,290
$
3,145,766
$
3,109,479
$
3,222,963
$
3,205,729
Allowance for credit losses
$
47,900
$
48,000
$
50,650
$
55,500
$
58,500
Allowance for credit losses ratio
1.47
%
1.44
%
1.51
%
1.59
%
1.65
%
Adjusted allowance for credit losses ratio(1)
1.51
%
1.53
%
1.63
%
1.72
%
1.82
%
(1) Allowance for credit losses divided by core loans.
Core Loans/Core Commercial Loans
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
(Dollars in thousands)
2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
Commercial loans:
Commercial and industrial
$
927,258
$
982,092
$
993,770
$
1,055,488
$
1,103,102
Agricultural
106,356
107,834
117,099
116,392
129,453
Commercial real estate
1,699,358
1,705,789
1,693,592
1,732,361
1,707,035
Total commercial loans
$
2,732,972
$
2,795,715
$
2,804,461
$
2,904,241
$
2,939,590
Consumer loans:
Residential real estate
$
468,136
$
468,581
$
474,433
$
499,106
$
521,570
Other consumer
67,536
65,860
79,267
78,876
76,272
Total consumer loans
$
535,672
$
534,441
$
553,700
$
577,982
$
597,842
Loans held for investment, net of unearned income
$
3,268,644
$
3,330,156
$
3,358,161
$
3,482,223
$
3,537,432
PPP loans
$
89,354
$
184,390
$
248,682
$
259,260
$
331,703
Core loans(1)
$
3,179,290
$
3,145,766
$
3,109,479
$
3,222,963
$
3,205,729
Core commercial loans(2)
$
2,643,618
$
2,611,325
$
2,555,779
$
2,644,981
$
2,607,887
(1) Core loans are calculated as loans held for investment, net of unearned income less PPP loans.
(2) Core commercial loans are calculated as total commercial loans less PPP loans.
