MIG: ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPROVAL OF TRANSACTION ACCORDING TO ARTICLES 99-101 OF LAW 4548/2018

24/04/2023

ANNOUNCEMENT

Approval of transaction according to articles 99-101 of Law 4548/2018

"MIG Holdings S.A." (hereinafter "the Company") hereby informs the investors that at its meeting held on 21/04/2023 its Board of Directors unanimously decided, on the basis of a report of an independent third party, to grant its permission for entering into a transaction between the Company and "STRIX Holdings L.P.", which further to the approval granted by the Competition Commission on 13/04/2023 regarding the acquisition of control over the Company notified by "Piraeus Bank S.A." became a related party to the Company, according to articles 99-101 of Law 4548/2018. The transaction consists on the one hand in the exchange of 22,241,173 shares representing 10.306% in the share capital of "ATTICA HOLDINGS S.A." ("ATTICA"), directly owned by the Company, and the entirety of the shares of the Company's wholly owned subsidiary "MIG SHIPPING S.A.", which owns 149,072,510 shares representing 69.077% in ATTICA's share capital, for the entirety of the bonds i) of the standard bond loan ("SBL") issued by the Company on 14/05/2021, and ii) the convertible bond loan ("CBL") issued by the Company on 31/07/2017, with a total current outstanding balance of a nominal value of €443.8 m., and on the other hand in the amendment of the Programmes of the above mentioned bond loans of the Company in order to explicitly provide that the entirety of the above bonds of the SBL and the CBL shall bear no interest for the current interest periods, which started on 16/05/2022 and 28/04/2022, respectively, and are both extended until 30/06/2023.