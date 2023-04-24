Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. MIG Holdings S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MIG   GRS314003005

MIG HOLDINGS S.A.

(MIG)
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  04:03:16 2023-04-24 am EDT
0.2170 EUR    0.00%
03:57aMig : Announcement of approval of transaction according to articles 99-101 of law 4548/2018
PU
03:47aMig S A : ANNOUNCEMENT - Approval of transaction according to articles 99-101 of Law 4548/2018
PU
04/20Mig : Announcement of regulated information
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MIG: ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPROVAL OF TRANSACTION ACCORDING TO ARTICLES 99-101 OF LAW 4548/2018

04/24/2023 | 03:57am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

24/04/2023

ANNOUNCEMENT

Approval of transaction according to articles 99-101 of Law 4548/2018

"MIG Holdings S.A." (hereinafter "the Company") hereby informs the investors that at its meeting held on 21/04/2023 its Board of Directors unanimously decided, on the basis of a report of an independent third party, to grant its permission for entering into a transaction between the Company and "STRIX Holdings L.P.", which further to the approval granted by the Competition Commission on 13/04/2023 regarding the acquisition of control over the Company notified by "Piraeus Bank S.A." became a related party to the Company, according to articles 99-101 of Law 4548/2018. The transaction consists on the one hand in the exchange of 22,241,173 shares representing 10.306% in the share capital of "ATTICA HOLDINGS S.A." ("ATTICA"), directly owned by the Company, and the entirety of the shares of the Company's wholly owned subsidiary "MIG SHIPPING S.A.", which owns 149,072,510 shares representing 69.077% in ATTICA's share capital, for the entirety of the bonds i) of the standard bond loan ("SBL") issued by the Company on 14/05/2021, and ii) the convertible bond loan ("CBL") issued by the Company on 31/07/2017, with a total current outstanding balance of a nominal value of €443.8 m., and on the other hand in the amendment of the Programmes of the above mentioned bond loans of the Company in order to explicitly provide that the entirety of the above bonds of the SBL and the CBL shall bear no interest for the current interest periods, which started on 16/05/2022 and 28/04/2022, respectively, and are both extended until 30/06/2023.

Disclaimer

Marfin Investment Group SA Holdings published this content on 24 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2023 07:56:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about MIG HOLDINGS S.A.
03:57aMig : Announcement of approval of transaction according to articles 99-101 of law 4548/201..
PU
03:47aMig S A : ANNOUNCEMENT - Approval of transaction according to articles 99-101 of Law 4548/..
PU
04/20Mig : Announcement of regulated information
PU
04/20Mig S A : Announcement - disclosure of regulated information
PU
04/12Mig : Announcement of regulated information
PU
04/12Mig S A : Announcement - disclosure of regulated information
PU
03/30Mig : Full year 2022 results
PU
03/21Mig : Announcement of regulated information
PU
03/21Marfin Investment S A : Announcement - disclosure of regulated information
PU
03/17Mig : Announcement- change of corporate name and distinctive title
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 360 M 395 M 395 M
Net income 2021 -22,9 M -25,1 M -25,1 M
Net Debt 2021 861 M 945 M 945 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,19x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 204 M 224 M 224 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,29x
EV / Sales 2021 2,47x
Nbr of Employees 1 611
Free-Float 68,8%
Chart MIG HOLDINGS S.A.
Duration : Period :
MIG Holdings S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MIG HOLDINGS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Georgios Efstratiadis Chief Executive Officer & Non-Executive Director
Christophe Francois Vivien Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Panagiotis Konstantinos Throuvalas Chairman
George Lassados Independent Non-Executive Director
Petros Spyridonas Katsoulas Independent Non Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MIG HOLDINGS S.A.310.21%224
HAPAG-LLOYD AG74.55%59 815
AP MOLLER MAERSK-17.96%32 176
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.19.97%25 099
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED18.58%14 069
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA8.97%12 823
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer