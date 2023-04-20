Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. MIG Holdings S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MIG   GRS314003005

MIG HOLDINGS S.A.

(MIG)
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:18:10 2023-04-20 am EDT
0.2170 EUR    0.00%
11:05aMig : Announcement of regulated information
PU
10:35aMig S A : Announcement - disclosure of regulated information
PU
04/12Mig : Announcement of regulated information
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MIG: ANNOUNCEMENT OF REGULATED INFORMATION

04/20/2023 | 11:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

20/04/2023

ANNOUNCEMENT

DISCLOSURE OF REGULATED INFORMATION

"MIG HOLDINGS S.A." (hereinafter "the Issuer") hereby announces, pursuant to current legislation, that "Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A." submitted today to the Capital Market Commission and the Issuer a notification form dated 20/04/2023 concerning changes in voting rights in the Issuer, wherein the following information was contained:

Reason for the notification: Acquisition of voting rights

Details of the undertaking subject to the notification obligation: "Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A." (d.t. "Piraeus Financial Holdings", with registered seat in Athens)

Full name of the shareholder: "Piraeus Bank S.A." (d.t. "Piraeus Bank")

Date of the event triggering the notification obligation: 19/04/2023

Total positions:

  • of voting rights attached to shares before the triggering event: 63.4495%
  • of voting rights after the triggering event: 73.2186% held indirectly

Total number of voting rights held after the triggering event: 687,896,747 voting rights attached to shares held exclusively indirectly (out of a total number of 939,510,748 voting rights of the Issuer).

Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights are effectively held:

"Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A." holds 73.2186% of the voting rights of the Issuer exclusively indirectly, through its controlled undertaking under the corporate name "Piraeus Bank S.A.".

Additional Information:

On 19/04/2023 "Piraeus Bank S.A." acquired on exchange 91,782,112 shares issued by the Issuer. Further to this transactions in addition to consecutive previous transactions from 12/04/2023 until 18/04/2023, which have been duly disclosed according to article 24 paragraph 2 (a) of Law 3461/2006, the percentage held by "Piraeus Bank S.A.", which is controlled by listed on Athens Exchange "Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A.", exceeded the threshold of 2/3 and at the same time it changed by more than 3% of the total number of voting rights of the Issuer, hence it now holds 687,896,747 voting rights corresponding to 73.2186% of the total number of voting rights.

Disclaimer

Marfin Investment Group SA Holdings published this content on 20 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2023 15:04:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about MIG HOLDINGS S.A.
11:05aMig : Announcement of regulated information
PU
10:35aMig S A : Announcement - disclosure of regulated information
PU
04/12Mig : Announcement of regulated information
PU
04/12Mig S A : Announcement - disclosure of regulated information
PU
03/30Mig : Full year 2022 results
PU
03/21Mig : Announcement of regulated information
PU
03/21Marfin Investment S A : Announcement - disclosure of regulated information
PU
03/17Mig : Announcement- change of corporate name and distinctive title
PU
03/14Marfin Investment S A : Announcement - rejection of the new request of minority shareholde..
PU
03/09Marfin I.g : Announcement of regulated information
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 360 M 394 M 394 M
Net income 2021 -22,9 M -25,1 M -25,1 M
Net Debt 2021 861 M 944 M 944 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,19x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 204 M 223 M 223 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,29x
EV / Sales 2021 2,47x
Nbr of Employees 1 611
Free-Float 68,8%
Chart MIG HOLDINGS S.A.
Duration : Period :
MIG Holdings S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MIG HOLDINGS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Georgios Efstratiadis Chief Executive Officer & Non-Executive Director
Christophe Francois Vivien Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Panagiotis Konstantinos Throuvalas Chairman
George Lassados Independent Non-Executive Director
Petros Spyridonas Katsoulas Independent Non Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MIG HOLDINGS S.A.310.21%223
HAPAG-LLOYD AG80.52%61 766
AP MOLLER MAERSK-16.17%32 716
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.22.74%25 487
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED20.00%14 234
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA10.84%13 006
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer