MIG: ANNOUNCEMENT OF REGULATED INFORMATION

20/04/2023
ANNOUNCEMENT
DISCLOSURE OF REGULATED INFORMATION
"MIG HOLDINGS S.A." (hereinafter "the Issuer") hereby announces, pursuant to current legislation, that "Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A." submitted today to the Capital Market Commission and the Issuer a notification form dated 20/04/2023 concerning changes in voting rights in the Issuer, wherein the following information was contained:
Reason for the notification: Acquisition of voting rights
Details of the undertaking subject to the notification obligation: "Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A." (d.t. "Piraeus Financial Holdings", with registered seat in Athens)
Full name of the shareholder: "Piraeus Bank S.A." (d.t. "Piraeus Bank")
Date of the event triggering the notification obligation: 19/04/2023
Total positions:
-
of voting rights attached to shares before the triggering event: 63.4495%
-
of voting rights after the triggering event: 73.2186% held indirectly
Total number of voting rights held after the triggering event: 687,896,747 voting rights attached to shares held exclusively indirectly (out of a total number of 939,510,748 voting rights of the Issuer).
Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights are effectively held:
"Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A." holds 73.2186% of the voting rights of the Issuer exclusively indirectly, through its controlled undertaking under the corporate name "Piraeus Bank S.A.".
Additional Information:
On 19/04/2023 "Piraeus Bank S.A." acquired on exchange 91,782,112 shares issued by the Issuer. Further to this transactions in addition to consecutive previous transactions from 12/04/2023 until 18/04/2023, which have been duly disclosed according to article 24 paragraph 2 (a) of Law 3461/2006, the percentage held by "Piraeus Bank S.A.", which is controlled by listed on Athens Exchange "Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A.", exceeded the threshold of 2/3 and at the same time it changed by more than 3% of the total number of voting rights of the Issuer, hence it now holds 687,896,747 voting rights corresponding to 73.2186% of the total number of voting rights.