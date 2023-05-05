Advanced search
    MIG   GRS314003005

MIG HOLDINGS S.A.

(MIG)
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:11:49 2023-05-05 am EDT
0.1800 EUR   -2.28%
11:01aMig S A : Announcement - reverse split of the shares and decrease of the nominal value of each share
PU
Mig : Announcement - reverse split of the shares and decrease of the nominal value of each share
PU
04/28Mig : Announcement of regulated information
PU
MIG: ANNOUNCEMENT - REVERSE SPLIT OF THE SHARES AND DECREASE OF THE NOMINAL VALUE OF EACH SHARE

05/05/2023 | 11:01am EDT
5/5/2023

ANNOUNCEMENT

REVERSE SPLIT OF THE SHARES AND DECREASE OF THE NOMINAL

VALUE OF EACH SHARE

"MIG HOLDINGS S.A." (hereinafter "the Company") hereby informs the investors on the following:

The Re-iterative Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company's Shareholders held upon postponement on 3.3.2023 resolved A) to reduce (reverse split) the number of shares without altering the Company's share capital, at the ratio of one (1) new share for every thirty (30) existing shares via increasing the nominal value of each share from €0.10 to €3.00, B) to reduce the share capital by €81,424,264.80 through respective reduction of the nominal value of each share from €3.00 to €0.40, for writing off/covering equal accumulated losses, according to article 29 of Law 4548/2018, and C) to amend respectively article 5 para. 1 of the Company's Articles of Association.

On 28.3.2023 the decision no. 2922161AΠ/28.3.2023 of the Companies Directorate of the General Secretariat of Commerce of the Ministry of Development and Investments was registered in the General Commercial Registry, approving the amendment of article 5 of the Company's Articles of Association, pursuant to the aforementioned decisions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company's Shareholders of 3.3.2023. Following the above mentioned, the Company's share capital amounts to €12,526,810.00, fully paid, and is divided into 31,317,025 common registered shares of a nominal value of €0.40 each.

On 5.5.2023 the Corporate Actions Committee of the Athens Exchange (hereinafter "ATHEX") approved the admission to trading on ATHEX of the said 31,317,025 new common registered shares of the Company, of a nominal value of €3.00 each, replacing the existing 939,510,748 common registered shares of a nominal value of €0.10, and it was informed on the afore mentioned reduction of the nominal value of

the common registered shares from €3.00 to €0.40 per share and the respective reduction of the share capital by €81,424,264.80, for writing off/covering equal accumulated losses, according to article 29 of Law 4548/2018.

By the Company's resolution, 9.5.2023 is set as the last day that the 939,510,748 common registered shares of the Company will be traded on ATHEX. As from the next working day, 10.5.2023, the trading of the Company's shares shall cease temporarily for the purposes of completing the replacement thereof pursuant to the above. The beneficiaries of the new shares are the shareholders registered in the Dematerialized Securities System (hereinafter "D.S.S.") on 11.5.2023 (Record Date).

The trading of the 31,317,025 new common registered shares on ATHEX, with the new nominal value (€0.40 per share) shall start on 15.5.2023.

The opening price of the shares on ATHEX shall be set pursuant to the Regulation of ATHEX and decision no. 26 of ATHEX Board of Directors, as in force, and the new shares shall be credited in the registers and the securities accounts of shareholders in the D.S.S.

Marfin Investment Group SA Holdings published this content on 05 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2023 15:00:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 360 M 396 M 396 M
Net income 2021 -22,9 M -25,2 M -25,2 M
Net Debt 2021 861 M 947 M 947 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,19x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 173 M 190 M 190 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,29x
EV / Sales 2021 2,47x
Nbr of Employees 1 611
Free-Float 68,8%
Chart MIG HOLDINGS S.A.
Duration : Period :
MIG Holdings S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MIG HOLDINGS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Georgios Efstratiadis Chief Executive Officer & Non-Executive Director
Christophe Francois Vivien Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Panagiotis Konstantinos Throuvalas Chairman
George Lassados Independent Non-Executive Director
Petros Spyridonas Katsoulas Independent Non Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MIG HOLDINGS S.A.248.20%190
HAPAG-LLOYD AG9.23%37 519
AP MOLLER MAERSK-24.33%29 591
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.13.82%24 188
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED13.55%13 472
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA-0.19%11 768
