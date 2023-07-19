Marfin Investment Group Holdings SA is a Greece-based investment holding company. The main activity of the Group is focused on buyouts and equity investments in Greece, Cyprus and the wider South-Eastern Europe area. The Company operates under the following segments: Food and Dairy, through Vivartia; Transportation, through MIG Shipping, Attica, MIG Aviation 1, MIG Aviation 2 and Athenian Engineering; Information Technologies (IT) and Telecommunications, through Singularlogic and Tower Technology; Financial Services, through Marfin Investment Group and MIG Aviation Holdings; Healthcare Services, through Hygeia and Marfin Capital, as well as Private equity, through MIG Leisure, CTDC, MIG LRE Croatia, Sunce, MIG Real Estate (Serbia), RKB, MIG Environment and MIG Media.