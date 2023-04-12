Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. MIG Holdings S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MIG   GRS314003005

MIG HOLDINGS S.A.

(MIG)
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:10:20 2023-04-12 am EDT
0.2170 EUR    0.00%
10:50aMig S A : Announcement - disclosure of regulated information
PU
03/30Mig : Full year 2022 results
PU
03/21Mig : Announcement of regulated information
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MIG S A : ANNOUNCEMENT - DISCLOSURE OF REGULATED INFORMATION

04/12/2023 | 10:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Please, see attached announcement.

ANNOUNCEMENT

Attachments

Disclaimer

Marfin Investment Group SA Holdings published this content on 12 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2023 14:49:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about MIG HOLDINGS S.A.
10:50aMig S A : Announcement - disclosure of regulated information
PU
03/30Mig : Full year 2022 results
PU
03/21Mig : Announcement of regulated information
PU
03/21Marfin Investment S A : Announcement - disclosure of regulated information
PU
03/17Mig : Announcement- change of corporate name and distinctive title
PU
03/14Marfin Investment S A : Announcement - rejection of the new request of minority shareholde..
PU
03/09Marfin I.g : Announcement of regulated information
PU
03/09Marfin Investment S A : Announcement - disclosure of regulated information
PU
03/07Marfin I.g : Announcement
PU
03/07Marfin Investment S A : Announcement
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 360 M 393 M 393 M
Net income 2021 -22,9 M -25,0 M -25,0 M
Net Debt 2021 861 M 940 M 940 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,19x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 204 M 223 M 223 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,29x
EV / Sales 2021 2,47x
Nbr of Employees 1 611
Free-Float 68,8%
Chart MIG HOLDINGS S.A.
Duration : Period :
MIG Holdings S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MIG HOLDINGS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Georgios Efstratiadis Chief Executive Officer & Non-Executive Director
Christophe Francois Vivien Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Panagiotis Konstantinos Throuvalas Chairman
George Lassados Independent Non-Executive Director
Petros Spyridonas Katsoulas Independent Non Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MIG HOLDINGS S.A.310.21%223
HAPAG-LLOYD AG68.24%57 321
AP MOLLER MAERSK-22.60%30 356
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.9.92%23 587
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED6.67%12 652
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA6.53%12 601
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer