MIG: THE APPLICATION FOR ADMINISTRATIVE AUDIT FILED BY MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS HAS BEEN REJECTED

06/06/2023

ANNOUNCEMENT

THE APPLICATION FOR ADMINISTRATIVE AUDIT FILED BY MINORITY

SHAREHOLDERS HAS BEEN REJECTED

Further to the Announcements dated 1.3.2023, 3.3.2023, 7.3.2023 and 14.3.2023 referring to the rejection of the requests for issuance of interim orders, "MIG HOLDINGS SOCIÉTÉ ANONYME" (hereinafter "MIG") hereby announces that the Single Member Court of First Instance of Athens has also rejected the Application for Administrative Audit dated 28.2.2023 filed against MIG by minority shareholders, including a company controlled by Despoina Iliopoulou. By this Application, the applicants requested that the audit of the Company for the financial years 2020, 2021, 2022 and until the date of the Application is ordered, for allegedly suspected violations of the legislation.