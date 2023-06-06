Advanced search
    MIG   GRS314003013

MIG HOLDINGS S.A.

(MIG)
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:11:33 2023-06-06 am EDT
5.040 EUR   -3.45%
MIG: THE APPLICATION FOR ADMINISTRATIVE AUDIT FILED BY MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS HAS BEEN REJECTED

06/06/2023 | 10:43am EDT
06/06/2023

ANNOUNCEMENT

THE APPLICATION FOR ADMINISTRATIVE AUDIT FILED BY MINORITY

SHAREHOLDERS HAS BEEN REJECTED

Further to the Announcements dated 1.3.2023, 3.3.2023, 7.3.2023 and 14.3.2023 referring to the rejection of the requests for issuance of interim orders, "MIG HOLDINGS SOCIÉTÉ ANONYME" (hereinafter "MIG") hereby announces that the Single Member Court of First Instance of Athens has also rejected the Application for Administrative Audit dated 28.2.2023 filed against MIG by minority shareholders, including a company controlled by Despoina Iliopoulou. By this Application, the applicants requested that the audit of the Company for the financial years 2020, 2021, 2022 and until the date of the Application is ordered, for allegedly suspected violations of the legislation.

Disclaimer

Marfin Investment Group SA Holdings published this content on 06 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2023 14:42:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 360 M 385 M 385 M
Net income 2021 -22,9 M -24,5 M -24,5 M
Net Debt 2021 861 M 922 M 922 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,19x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 163 M 175 M 175 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,29x
EV / Sales 2021 2,47x
Nbr of Employees 1 611
Free-Float 68,8%
Chart MIG HOLDINGS S.A.
Duration : Period :
MIG Holdings S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MIG HOLDINGS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Georgios Efstratiadis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stavroula Markouli Executive Director & Director-Accounting & Finance
Petros Spyridonas Katsoulas Chairman
Stefanos C. Capsaskis Independent Non-Executive Director
Efstratios Chatzigiannis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MIG HOLDINGS S.A.228.92%175
HAPAG-LLOYD AG2.98%34 437
AP MOLLER MAERSK-21.45%29 796
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-10.80%22 017
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA-0.68%11 240
MITSUI O.S.K. LINES LTD-1.06%8 421
