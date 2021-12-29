Log in
    MCL   AU0000115610

MIGHTY CRAFT LIMITED

(MCL)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 12/28 11:55:33 pm
0.33 AUD   +3.13%
MIGHTY CRAFT : Application for quotation of securities - MCL
PU
MIGHTY CRAFT : Application for quotation of securities - MCL
PU
12/14Mighty Craft to Widen Better Beer Offerings, Shares Jump
MT
Mighty Craft : Application for quotation of securities - MCL

12/29/2021 | 05:37am GMT

12/29/2021 | 05:37am GMT
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

MIGHTY CRAFT LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Wednesday December 29, 2021

The +securities to be quoted are:

Other

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

MCL

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

6,263,188

29/12/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

MIGHTY CRAFT LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

622810897

1.3

ASX issuer code

MCL

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

29/12/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are: Other

For personal use only

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

2.3c Have these +securities been offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS? No

2.3d Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are applying to have these +securities quoted on ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

The new shares are issued as consideration for the acquisition of shares in Jetty Road Brewery Pty Ltd, which has no been agreed between MCL and the vendors of the shares.

2.4 Any on-sale of the +securities to be quoted within 12 months of their date of issue will comply with the secondary sale provisions in sections 707(3) and 1012C(6) of the Corporations Act by virtue of:

The publication of a cleansing notice under section 708A(5), 708AA(2)(f), 1012DA(5) or 1012DAA(2)(f)

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class

ASX +security code and description

MCL : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

29/12/2021

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

For personal use only

Number of +securities to be quoted

6,263,188

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

The shares are being issued as consideration for the transfer of shares in Jetty Road Brewery Pty Ltd to the Company or its subsidiary.

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

0.350000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

3,131,599 (50%) of the shares will be subject to voluntary escrow for a period of 6 months from the date of their issue, and the remaining 3,131,589 shares will be subject to voluntary escrow for a period of 12 months from the date of their issue.

The purpose(s) for which the entity is issuing the securities

To pay for the acquisition of an asset

Please provide additional details

The shares are being issued as consideration for the transfer of shares in Jetty Road Brewery Pty Ltd to the Company or its subsidiary. Following completion of the issue and acquisition, the Company or its subsidiary will own 100% of the issued shares in Jetty Road Brewery Pty Ltd. For more information, please refer to the ASX announcement titled Mighty Craft acquires 100% of Jetty Road Brewery Pty Ltd released on 29 December 2021.

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mighty Craft Ltd. published this content on 29 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2021 05:36:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 68,7 M 49,7 M 37,0 M
Net income 2022 -0,70 M -0,51 M -0,38 M
Net Debt 2022 6,70 M 4,84 M 3,61 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 103 M 74,5 M 55,4 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,60x
EV / Sales 2023 1,05x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 74,5%
Chart MIGHTY CRAFT LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Mighty Craft Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,32 AUD
Average target price 0,51 AUD
Spread / Average Target 59,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Haysman Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Stuart Morton Director & Director-Finance & Investments
Andrew Syme Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Robin Levison Non-Executive Chairman
John Hood Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MIGHTY CRAFT LIMITED-19.03%74
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV SA/NV-6.60%102 761
HEINEKEN N.V.8.44%63 807
CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.12.67%46 139
AMBEV S.A.-0.83%43 317
BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMITED-17.19%35 589