Mighty Craft : Application for quotation of securities - MCL

Number of +securities to be quoted
6,263,188
Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
The shares are being issued as consideration for the transfer of shares in Jetty Road Brewery Pty Ltd to the Company or its subsidiary.
Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted
0.350000
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
3,131,599 (50%) of the shares will be subject to voluntary escrow for a period of 6 months from the date of their issue, and the remaining 3,131,589 shares will be subject to voluntary escrow for a period of 12 months from the date of their issue.
The purpose(s) for which the entity is issuing the securities
To pay for the acquisition of an asset
Please provide additional details
The shares are being issued as consideration for the transfer of shares in Jetty Road Brewery Pty Ltd to the Company or its subsidiary. Following completion of the issue and acquisition, the Company or its subsidiary will own 100% of the issued shares in Jetty Road Brewery Pty Ltd. For more information, please refer to the ASX announcement titled Mighty Craft acquires 100% of Jetty Road Brewery Pty Ltd released on 29 December 2021.