Mighty Craft Limited announced the appointment of Grant Peck to its Board of Directors ­ as non-executive Chair, effective 27 November, 2023. Grant has been involved in the beverage industry over the last three decades and has had leadership roles with Lion Nathan in the 1990's, then Beringer Blass and then Foster's Group in the period between 2004 and 2016 including when it was owned by global brewer SAB Miller. Mr. Peck is a Chartered Accountant with extensive beverage experience in CFO roles with CUB, Beringer Blass and McCormick Foods - a NYSE listed consumer foods group.

In addition, Grant managed the CUB supply chain for an extended period when the business was a multi-beverage model. Grant also has managed smaller enterprises with time in the Agrifoods space with Sunny Ridge Farms. Most recently Grant was CEO of the ASX listed small cap McPhersons Limited, where he had originally been in a Non-Executive Director role and head of the Audit and Risk Committee.