Mighty Craft : Update - Notification of buy-back - MCL
Announcement Summary
Name of entity
MIGHTY CRAFT LIMITED
Announcement type
Update announcement
Type of update
Daily buy-back notification
Date of this announcement
6/12/2021
Reason for update
Daily buy-back notification
ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back
MCL : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
The type of buy-back is:
Employee share scheme buy-back
Total number of +securities bought back before previous day
0
Total number of +securities bought back on previous day
1,132,500
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
MIGHTY CRAFT LIMITED
We (the entity named above) provide the following information about our buy-back.
1.2
Registration number type
Registration number
ACN
622810897
1.3
ASX issuer code
MCL
1.4 The announcement is
Update/amendment to previous announcement
1.4a Type of update
Daily buy-back notification
1.4b Reason for update
Daily buy-back notification
1.4c Date of initial notification of buy-back
15/11/2021
1.4d Date of previous announcement to this update
15/11/2021
1.5 Date of this announcement
6/12/2021
1.6 ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back
MCL : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Part 2 - Type of buy-back
2.1 The type of buy-back is:
Employee share scheme buy-back
Part 3 - Buy-back details
3A.2 Total number of +securities proposed to be bought
back
1,132,500
3A.9 Are the +securities being bought back for a cash consideration?
No
3A.9b Please describe the consideration being provided to buy back the +securities
The shares are to be bought back for non-cash consideration valued at $0.40 per share, representing the issue price of
the shares, resulting in the extinguishment of loans under the Company's Employee Incentive Plan (as adopted on 19
November 2018 and amended with effect from 17 December 2019) totalling $453,000.
Part 3B - Buy-back restrictions and conditions
3B.1 Does the buy-back require security holder
approval?
No
3B.3 Are there any other conditions that need to be
satisfied before the buy-back offer becomes
unconditional?
Part 3A - Details of +securities, price and reason
3A.1 Total number of +securities on issue in the class of +securities to be bought back
1,132,500
No
Part 3C - Key dates
Employee Share Scheme, Selective and Other Buy-Backs
3C.1 Anticipated date buy-back will occur
3/12/2021
Part 3D - Other Information
3D.1 Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the buy-back
