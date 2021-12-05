Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Mighty Craft Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MCL   AU0000115610

MIGHTY CRAFT LIMITED

(MCL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 12/03
0.31 AUD   +3.33%
05:22pMIGHTY CRAFT : Update - Notification of buy-back - MCL
PU
11/15MIGHTY CRAFT : Application for quotation of securities - MCL
PU
11/04Mighty Craft Concludes Over $4 Million Placement
MT
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mighty Craft : Update - Notification of buy-back - MCL

12/05/2021 | 05:22pm EST
Notification of buy-back

Announcement Summary

Name of entity

MIGHTY CRAFT LIMITED

Announcement type

Update announcement

Type of update

Daily buy-back notification

Date of this announcement

6/12/2021

Reason for update

Daily buy-back notification

ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back

MCL : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

The type of buy-back is:

Employee share scheme buy-back

Total number of +securities bought back before previous day

0

Total number of +securities bought back on previous day

1,132,500

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of buy-back

1 / 6

Notification of buy-back

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

MIGHTY CRAFT LIMITED

We (the entity named above) provide the following information about our buy-back.

1.2

Registration number type

Registration number

ACN

622810897

1.3

ASX issuer code

MCL

1.4 The announcement is

Update/amendment to previous announcement

1.4a Type of update

Daily buy-back notification

1.4b Reason for update

Daily buy-back notification

1.4c Date of initial notification of buy-back

15/11/2021

1.4d Date of previous announcement to this update

15/11/2021

1.5 Date of this announcement

6/12/2021

1.6 ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back

MCL : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Notification of buy-back

2 / 6

Notification of buy-back

Part 2 - Type of buy-back

2.1 The type of buy-back is:

Employee share scheme buy-back

Notification of buy-back

3 / 6

Notification of buy-back

Part 3 - Buy-back details

3A.2 Total number of +securities proposed to be bought

back

1,132,500

3A.9 Are the +securities being bought back for a cash consideration?

No

3A.9b Please describe the consideration being provided to buy back the +securities

The shares are to be bought back for non-cash consideration valued at $0.40 per share, representing the issue price of

the shares, resulting in the extinguishment of loans under the Company's Employee Incentive Plan (as adopted on 19

November 2018 and amended with effect from 17 December 2019) totalling $453,000.

Part 3B - Buy-back restrictions and conditions

3B.1 Does the buy-back require security holder

approval?

No

3B.3 Are there any other conditions that need to be

satisfied before the buy-back offer becomes

unconditional?

Part 3A - Details of +securities, price and reason

3A.1 Total number of +securities on issue in the class of +securities to be bought back

1,132,500

No

Notification of buy-back

4 / 6

Notification of buy-back

Part 3C - Key dates

Employee Share Scheme, Selective and Other Buy-Backs

3C.1 Anticipated date buy-back will occur

3/12/2021

Part 3D - Other Information

3D.1 Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the buy-back

Notification of buy-back

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mighty Craft Ltd. published this content on 05 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2021 22:21:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
