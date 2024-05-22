MIGO's NAV increased by 3.2% in April.

Markets endured a tough time during April. The excitement surrounding a series of interest rate cuts throughout the remainder of the year steadily dissipated removing demand for stocks and bonds. Global and US equity indices lost around 4%. Nevertheless, there were clear signs that the current disarray within the investment trust sector is attracting bargain hunters. These investors will naturally be attracted to the type of trusts that we own. Therefore, it is not too surprising that MIGO's net asset value appreciated 3.2% over the month.

Macau Property Opportunities

The standout performer was Macau Property Opportunities which rose sharply however, this was a bounce from an oversold position triggered by the relaxation of property transaction controls in the former Portuguese colony. The most encouraging move was EPE Special Opportunities which appreciated nearly 20%. Its market cap had fallen below the value of its holding in Luceco, the listed company which is EPE's largest investment. The rest of the portfolio was effectively priced at zero.

UK Markets

It was encouraging to see interest in the UK for the first time in a while with both Rockwood and River & Mercantile UK Microcap making useful contributions. We have often said that micro caps in the UK represents a " Russian Doll" type of opportunity. The UK trades at a substantial discount to the rest of the world and local smaller companies stand at a discount to large caps. Micro caps are even cheaper. If a stockmarket fails to value assets properly eventually the real world will acquire them at a useful premium to where they were valued as a listed company. It was good to see Schiehallion, one of last months performers appreciate another 17%. Seraphin Space where we have been adding gained 23%. Other honourable mentions go to Geiger Counter and our Indian positions.