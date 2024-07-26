MIGO Opportunities Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to outperform Sterling Overnight Average (SONIA) plus 2% (the benchmark) over the longer term, principally through exploiting the pricing of closed-end funds. The Company intends to achieve this objective by investing primarily in a portfolio of closed-ended investment funds listed on the United Kingdom stock market where the manager has assessed that the share price does not reflect the fair value of the underlying assets. It invests in closed-end investment funds traded on the London Stock Exchangeâs main market but has the flexibility to invest in investment funds listed or dealt on other recognized stock exchanges, in unlisted closed-end funds (including funds traded on AIM) and in open-ended investment funds. Its asset allocation consists of equity, private equity, mining, alternatives, and cash. Premier Fund Managers Limited is the Company's investment manager.