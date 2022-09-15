Advanced search
    MIGO   GB0034365949

MIGO OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

(MIGO)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-09-14 am EDT
345.00 GBX   -0.29%
02:01aMIGO Opportunities Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review
PR
09/08MIGO OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
08/17MIGO Opportunities Trust Plc - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 July 2022
PR
MIGO Opportunities Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

09/15/2022 | 02:01am EDT
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date: 15 September 2022  

Name of applicant: MIGO Opportunities Trust plc
LEI: 21380075RRMI7D4NQS20
Name of scheme: General
Period of return: From: 15 March 2022 To: 14 September  2022
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 1,197,998
Plus:  The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): NIL
Less:  Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): NIL
Equals:  Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 1,197,998

   

Name of contact: Kerstin Rucht
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
Telephone number of contact: 020 3709 8732

