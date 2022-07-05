Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. MIGO Opportunities Trust plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MIGO   GB0034365949

MIGO OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

(MIGO)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-07-05 am EDT
314.00 GBX    0.00%
01:23pMIGO Opportunities Trust Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR
07/01MIGO Opportunities Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
06/21MIGO Opportunities Trust Plc - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 May 2022
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MIGO Opportunities Trust Plc - Holding(s) in Company

07/05/2022 | 01:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB0034365949

Issuer Name

MIGO Opportunities Trust plc

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

IntegraFin Holdings plc

City of registered office (if applicable)

London

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United Kingdom

4. Details of the shareholder

Name City of registered office Country of registered office
Transact Nominees Limited London United Kingdom

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

04-Jul-2022

6. Date on which Issuer notified

05-Jul-2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 3.022800 0.000000 3.022800 762048
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 2.972400 0.000000 2.972400

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB0034365949 762048 3.022800
Sub Total 8.A 762048 3.022800%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
IntegraFin Holdings plc 3.022800
Integrated Financial Arrangements Ltd 3.022800
IntegraLife UK Limited 2.724100
IntegraFin Holdings plc 3.022800
Integrated Financial Arrangements Ltd 3.022800
IntegraLife International Limited 0.298600

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

05-July-2022

13. Place Of Completion

London, UK


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about MIGO OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC
01:23pMIGO Opportunities Trust Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR
07/01MIGO Opportunities Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
06/21MIGO Opportunities Trust Plc - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 May 2022
PR
06/10MIGO Opportunities Trust Plc - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation
PR
05/20MIGO Opportunities Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
05/19MIGO Opportunities Trust Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR
05/19MIGO Opportunities Trust Plc - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 29 April 2022
PR
05/13MIGO Opportunities Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
05/09MIGO Opportunities Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
05/09MIGO Opportunities Trust Plc - Information disclosed in accordance with LR 15.6.8
PR
More news