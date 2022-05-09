Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  MIGO Opportunities Trust plc
  News
  Summary
MIGO OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

(MIGO)
05/09 05:16:50 am EDT
341.00 GBX   -1.87%
MIGO Opportunities Trust Plc - Information disclosed in accordance with LR 15.6.8

05/09/2022 | 05:03am EDT
For immediate release

9 May 2022

MIGO OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC (the "Company")

LEI: 21380075RRMI7D4NQS20

Information disclosed in accordance with Listing Rule 15.6.8

In accordance with Listing Rule 15.6.8 the Company confirms that, as at the close of business on 30 April 2022, it had a portfolio investment in A-shares of Hansa Investment Company Limited, a company which does not itself have an investment policy that limits its investments in other listed closed-ended funds to no more than 15% of its gross assets.

For and on behalf of

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

For further information, please contact:

Kerstin Rucht
Frostrow Capital LLP
Tel: 020 3709 8732


