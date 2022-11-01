Advanced search
    MIGO   GB0034365949

MIGO OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

(MIGO)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04:30 2022-11-01 am EDT
325.38 GBX   -0.04%
05:31aMIGO Opportunities Trust Plc - Information disclosed in accordance with LR 15.6.8
PR
10/24MIGO Opportunities Trust Plc - Appointment of New Directors
PR
10/24MIGO Opportunities Trust plc Announces Management Changes, Effective 1 November 2022
CI
MIGO Opportunities Trust Plc - Information disclosed in accordance with LR 15.6.8

11/01/2022 | 05:31am EDT
For immediate release

1 November 2021

MIGO OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC  (the "Company")

LEI: 21380075RRMI7D4NQS20

Information disclosed in accordance with Listing Rule 15.6.8

In accordance with Listing Rule 15.6.8 the Company confirms that, as at the close of business on 31 October 2021, it had a portfolio investment in A-shares of Hansa Investment Company Limited, a company which does not itself have an investment policy that limits its investments in other listed closed-ended funds to no more than 15% of its gross assets.

For and on behalf of

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

For further information, please contact:

Kerstin Rucht

Frostrow Capital LLP

Tel: 020 3709 8732


