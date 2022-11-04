Advanced search
MIGO Opportunities Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

11/04/2022 | 12:14pm EDT
MIGO OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

Issue of Ordinary Shares

On 4 November 2022 MIGO OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC (the “Company”) issued from its block listing authority of 2 August 2018 135,000 new Ordinary shares of 1p each at a price of 330.25 pence per share; these shares rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary shares in issue. The shares were issued at a premium to the cum income net asset value per share at the time of the transaction.

Following this issue, the Company has the ability to issue a further 862,998 Ordinary shares under its block listing facility of 2 August 2018.

As a result of this issuance, the total number of Ordinary shares in issue now stands at 25,245,256 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 25,245,256. There are no shares held in treasury.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

Kerstin Rucht 

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary               

Tel: 0203 709 8732


© PRNewswire 2022
