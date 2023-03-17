Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. MIGO Opportunities Trust plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MIGO   GB0034365949

MIGO OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

(MIGO)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:39:37 2023-03-17 am EDT
320.03 GBX   -0.46%
11:41aMIGO Opportunities Trust Plc - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 28 February 2023
PR
03/15MIGO Opportunities Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review
PR
03/13MIGO Opportunities Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MIGO Opportunities Trust Plc - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 28 February 2023

03/17/2023 | 11:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MIGO Opportunities Trust plc

(the “Company”)

17 March 2023

Monthly Fact Sheet as at 28 February 2023

The MIGO Opportunities Trust plc fact sheet as at 28 February 2023 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website, www.migoplc.co.uk

- ENDS -

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 0203 709 8732

Neither the contents of the Company's website nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Company's website (or any other website) is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about MIGO OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC
11:41aMIGO Opportunities Trust Plc - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 28 February 2023
PR
03/15MIGO Opportunities Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review
PR
03/13MIGO Opportunities Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
03/09MIGO Opportunities Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
03/08MIGO Opportunities Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
03/07MIGO Opportunities Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
03/07MIGO Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Manager Resignation
PR
02/22MIGO Opportunities Trust Plc - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 January 2023
PR
02/22Migo Opportunities Trust : Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 January 2023
PU
02/01MIGO Opportunities Trust Plc - Information disclosed in accordance with LR 15.6.8
PR
More news