MIGO Opportunities Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to outperform Sterling Overnight Average (SONIA) plus 2% (the Benchmark) over the longer term, principally through exploiting the pricing of closed-end funds. The Company to achieve its objective by investing primarily in a portfolio of closed-ended investment funds listed on the United Kingdom stock market where the manager has assessed that the share price does not reflect the fair value of the underlying assets. The Company has the flexibility to also invest in funds established offshore or listed on overseas stock markets, and in closed-ended funds which are not listed or traded on a stock market. The Company has the facility to borrow up to 20% of the Net Asset Value (NAV) of the Company. Its asset allocation consists of equity, private equity, mining, property, alternatives, and cash. Premier Fund Managers Limited is the Company's investment manager.

Sector Investment Trusts