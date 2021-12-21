Log in
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 12/21 07:09:54 am
371.25 GBX   -0.60%
09:10aMIGO Opportunities Trust Plc - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 30 November 2021
PR
12/15MIGO Opportunities Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
12/13MIGO Opportunities Trust Plc - Half-year Report
PR
MIGO Opportunities Trust Plc - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 30 November 2021

12/21/2021 | 09:10am EST
MIGO Opportunities Trust plc

(the “Company”)

21 December 2021

Monthly Fact Sheet as at 30 November 2021

The MIGO Opportunities Trust plc fact sheet as at 30 November 2021 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website, www.migoplc.co.uk

- ENDS -

Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
Tel: 0203 709 8732

Neither the contents of the Company's website nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Company's website (or any other website) is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.


© PRNewswire 2021
