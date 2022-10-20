Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  MIGO Opportunities Trust plc
  News
  Summary
MIGO Opportunities Trust Plc - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 30 September 2022

10/20/2022 | 10:35am EDT
MIGO Opportunities Trust plc

(the “Company”)

20 October 2022

Monthly Fact Sheet as at 30 September 2022

The MIGO Opportunities Trust plc fact sheet as at 30 September 2022 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website, www.migoplc.co.uk

- ENDS -

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 0203 709 8732

Neither the contents of the Company's website nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Company's website (or any other website) is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.


