MIGO Opportunities Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

For immediate release

7 March 2023

MIGO OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

MARKET PURCHASE OF COMPANY’S OWN SHARES

Notification is given, pursuant to the authority granted at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 29 September 2022 to make market purchases of the Company’s own shares up to an aggregate maximum of 3,752,784 that 656,710 Ordinary shares of 1p each in the capital of the Company were purchased today for cancellation by the Company at a price of 335.00 pence per share.

Following this transaction and in conformity with the provisions of the Transparency Directive, the Company hereby notifies the market that the total number of Ordinary shares that the Company has in issue, less the total number of Ordinary shares bought back for cancellation by the Company following such purchase, and therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 24,663,546. The Company does not currently hold any Ordinary shares in treasury.

The figure of 24,663,546 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For and on behalf of

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

For further information, please contact:

Kerstin Rucht

Frostrow Capital LLP

Tel: 020 3709 8732


