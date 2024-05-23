Migros Ticaret AS, formerly Migros Turk TAS, is a Turkey-based company that operates in the food and consumer goods sector. The Company is engaged in the retail sale of all types of food products and consumer goods, as well as their wholesale for retail consumption. Migros Tocaret AS's offering includes a selection of stationer, glass and kitchenware, appliance, book, recorded media, clothing and other necessities. The Company also operates shopping malls in Turkey and abroad through its subsidiaries. The Companyâs brands include Migros, Tansas, Macrocenter and 5M. Migros Ticaret AS's wholly owned subsidiaries are Sanal Merkez TAS, Ramstore Bulgaria EAD and Ramstore Kazakhstan LLC. The Company is a subsidiary of MH Perakendecilik ve Ticaret AS.