  Homepage
  Equities
  Turkey
  BORSA ISTANBUL
  Migros Ticaret A.S.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MGROS   TREMGTI00012

MIGROS TICARET A.S.

(MGROS)
  Report
End-of-day quote BORSA ISTANBUL  -  2022-08-07
60.60 TRY   +4.48%
08/08A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. Signs Statement of Work with Migros Ticaret
CI
05/09Migros Ticaret A.S. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/04Migros Ticaret A.S. agreed to acquire an additional 50% stake in Paket Lojistik for approximately TRY 100 million.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Migros Ticaret : 2Q 2022 Investor Presentation

08/09/2022 | 02:49pm EDT
Company Presentation

1H 2022 Financial Results

Contents

Sales

Expansion

Market Share Evolution

Financial Overview

Online Operations & Strategy Update

Summary & Guidance

Operations & Financials Details

Sales - 1H 2022 (TL million)

Sales

Sales

90% 15,963

75%

28,235

Competitive pricing

strategies pay off in

trading-down environment

16,104

8,415

Inflationary environment in 2Q

2Q 2021

2Q 2022

1H 2021

1H 2022

3

Offline & Online Expansion

Number of Stores

(Total)

Online Service Stores

(Total)

+276 2,681

2,405

Sales Area

(K sqm)

7%

1,605 1,713

+129

826

955

1H 2021

1H 2022

4

1H 2021

1H 2022

1H 2021

1H 2022

CAPEX (TL million)

% of Sales

1.9%2.7%

~1,650

969

539

2020 2021 2022E

Bolt on Acquisitions:

• 25 stores in Trabzon & Giresun

• 6 stores in İstanbul

• Will be operational in 4Q22

% of Sales

1.9%1.7%

474

303

1H 2021

1H 2022

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Migros Ticaret AS published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 18:48:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 57 159 M 3 186 M 3 186 M
Net income 2022 585 M 32,6 M 32,6 M
Net Debt 2022 2 151 M 120 M 120 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 10 881 M 606 M 607 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,23x
EV / Sales 2023 0,16x
Nbr of Employees 40 060
Free-Float 49,2%
Chart MIGROS TICARET A.S.
Migros Ticaret A.S. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 60,60 TRY
Average target price 68,48 TRY
Spread / Average Target 13,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ömer Özgür Tort Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ferit Cem Dogan Chief Financial Officer
Tuncay Özilhan Chairman
Kerim Tatlici Chief Information Officer
Murat Mustafa Bartin Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MIGROS TICARET A.S.59.73%611
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO LTD7.54%35 665
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED-9.02%34 604
COLES GROUP LIMITED4.29%17 566
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-17.50%17 161
ALBERTSONS COMPANIES, INC.-10.40%14 787