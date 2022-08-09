Migros Ticaret : 2Q 2022 Investor Presentation

Company Presentation
1H 2022 Financial Results
Contents
Sales
Expansion
Market Share Evolution
Financial Overview
Online Operations & Strategy Update
Summary & Guidance
Operations & Financials Details
Sales - 1H 2022 (TL million)
Sales
90% 15,963
75%
28,235
Competitive pricing
strategies pay off in
trading-down environment
16,104
8,415
Inflationary environment in 2Q
2Q 2021
2Q 2022
1H 2021
1H 2022
3
Offline & Online Expansion
Number of Stores
(Total)
Online Service Stores
+276 2,681
2,405
Sales Area
(K sqm)
7%
1,605 1,713
+129
826
955
1H 2021
1H 2022
4
CAPEX (TL million)
% of Sales
1.9%2.7%
~1,650
969
539
2020 2021 2022E
Bolt on Acquisitions:
• 25 stores in Trabzon & Giresun
• 6 stores in İstanbul
• Will be operational in 4Q22
1.9%1.7%
474
303
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
Disclaimer
Migros Ticaret AS published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 18:48:07 UTC.