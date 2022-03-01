Migros Ticaret : 4Q 2021 Investor Presentation

Company Presentation
2021 Results
Omni-channel Retailer
Contents
Sales
Expansion
Market Share Evolution
Financial Overview
Online Operations & Strategy Update
Summary & Guidance
Operations & Financials Details
Sales - 2021 (TL million)
Sales
4Q 2021
30.6%
10,351
7,927
4Q 2020
4Q 2021
3
Sales 2021
26.0%
36,272
Growth fueled by
omni-channel capability
28,790
Online growth is here to stay
20202021
Offline & Online Expansion
Number of Stores
(Total)
+246
2,565
2,319
2020*2021
Sales Area
(K sqm)
6.2%
1,679
1,580
Online Service Stores
+338
867
529
4 * 2020 figures include 30 stores abroad. Migros discontinued its international retail operations in 1Q 2021.
CAPEX (TL million)
% of Sales
1.9%2.7%
~1,200
969
539
20202021 2022E
Accelerated store expansion
Focusing on IT infrastructure &
fulfillment center automation
5
