Migros Ticaret : 4Q 2021 Press Release
01-03-2022
Disclaimer
Migros Ticaret AS published this content on 01 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2022 20:28:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|Sales 2021
|
35 716 M
|Net income 2021
|
238 M
|Net Debt 2021
|
3 016 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|32,9x
|Yield 2021
|-
|Capitalization
|
6 565 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|0,27x
|EV / Sales 2022
|0,21x
|Nbr of Employees
|41 073
|Free-Float
|49,2%
|Chart MIGROS TICARET A.S.
Duration :
Period :
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|16
|Last Close Price
36,00 TRY
|Average target price
58,79 TRY
|Spread / Average Target
63,3%