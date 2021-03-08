Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Miko International Holdings Limited    1247   KYG6117R1002

MIKO INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(1247)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Miko International : CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER AGENT IN THE CAYMAN ISLANDS

03/08/2021 | 05:33am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

MIKO INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

Ϸࣸ਷ყછٰϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1247)

CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF

SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER AGENT

IN THE CAYMAN ISLANDS

The board of directors (the "Board") of Miko International Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that the address of Suntera (Cayman) Limited, the Cayman Islands share registrar and transfer agent of the Company, has been changed from "Royal Bank House, 3rd Floor, 24 Shedden Road, P.O. Box 1586, Grand Cayman, KY1-1110, Cayman Islands" to "Suite 3204, Unit 2A, Block 3, Building D, P.O. Box 1586, Gardenia Court, Camana Bay, Grand Cayman, KY1-1100, Cayman Islands" with effect from 1 March 2021.

The Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong is still maintained by Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at Shops 1712-1716, 17/F, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong.

By order of the Board

Miko International Holdings Limited

Ding Peiji

Chairman

Hong Kong, 8 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Ding Peiji, Mr. Ding Peiyuan and Ms. Ding Lizhen and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Hung Cho Sing, Mr. Chan Wai Wong and Mr. Wu Shiming.

Disclaimer

Miko International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 08 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2021 10:32:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MIKO INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
05:33aMIKO INTERNATIONAL  : Change of address of share registrar and transfer agent in..
PU
03/01MIKO INTERNATIONAL  : Expects Revenue Decline in 2020; Shares Up 3%
MT
03/01MIKO INTERNATIONAL  : Expected decrease in revenue and net loss
PU
02/25MIKO INTERNATIONAL  : Proxy Form for the Extraordinary General Meeting to be hel..
PU
02/25MIKO INTERNATIONAL  : (1) proposed share consolidation; (2) proposed change in b..
PU
02/23MIKO INTERNATIONAL  : Shares Rally 56% on $1 Million Private Placement
MT
02/11MIKO INTERNATIONAL  : Proposes Share Consolidation to Boost Stock Price
MT
2020MIKO INTERNATIONAL  : Change of name of principal share registrar and transfer o..
PU
2020MIKO INTERNATIONAL  : Expected decrease in revenue and net loss
PU
2020MIKO INTERNATIONAL  : Poll results of the 2020 extraordinary general meeting hel..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 166 M 25,5 M 25,5 M
Net income 2019 -258 M -39,6 M -39,6 M
Net Debt 2019 26,4 M 4,05 M 4,05 M
P/E ratio 2019 -0,18x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 56,0 M 8,62 M 8,59 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,59x
EV / Sales 2019 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 330
Free-Float 65,8%
Chart MIKO INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Miko International Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MIKO INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pei Ji Ding Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Wing Hong Pang Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
Pei Yuan Ding Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Cho Sing Hung Independent Non-Executive Director
Wai Wong Chan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MIKO INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED70.00%9
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE2.41%314 079
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL1.18%110 906
ESSILORLUXOTTICA4.59%69 454
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA7.32%52 148
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-15.74%38 220
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ