Miko International : CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER AGENT IN THE CAYMAN ISLANDS

MIKO INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1247)

CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF

SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER AGENT

IN THE CAYMAN ISLANDS

The board of directors (the "Board") of Miko International Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that the address of Suntera (Cayman) Limited, the Cayman Islands share registrar and transfer agent of the Company, has been changed from "Royal Bank House, 3rd Floor, 24 Shedden Road, P.O. Box 1586, Grand Cayman, KY1-1110, Cayman Islands" to "Suite 3204, Unit 2A, Block 3, Building D, P.O. Box 1586, Gardenia Court, Camana Bay, Grand Cayman, KY1-1100, Cayman Islands" with effect from 1 March 2021.

The Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong is still maintained by Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at Shops 1712-1716, 17/F, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong.

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Ding Peiji, Mr. Ding Peiyuan and Ms. Ding Lizhen and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Hung Cho Sing, Mr. Chan Wai Wong and Mr. Wu Shiming.