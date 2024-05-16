CERTIFICATE

Number: 2283342

CO2-awareness certificate, level 3

Type: large company

DEKRA Certification B.V. herewith declares that the management system for CO2-awareness of:

MIKO N.V.

Steenweg op Mol 177 2300 Turnhout Belgium

meets the requirements for the level mentioned above, as stated in:

CO2-Performance ladder Manual version 3.1

For the scope:

Production (blending, roasting, cleaning, hydrating, cooling, destoning, grinding) of coffee based on roasted green coffee beans.

Packaging (under MAP, vacuum, with valve and labelling) of roasted coffee beans (decaffeinated and caffeine containing).

Certificate expiry date:

15 May 2027

Certificate effective date:

15 May 2024

Certified since:

15 May 2024

This certificate is valid for the organization(s) and/or locations mentioned in the Organizational Boundary on the addendum.

DEKRA Certification B.V.

 

B.T.M. Holtus

R.C. Verhagen

Managing Director

Certification Manager

© Integral publication of this certificate and adjoining reports is allowed. * Against this certifiable standard / possibly by another certification body.

DEKRA Certification B.V. Meander 1051, 6825 MJ Arnhem P.O. Box 5185, 6802 ED Arnhem, The Netherlands T +31 88 96 83000 F +31 88 96 83100 www.dekra.nl Company registration 09085396

page 1 of 5

ADDENDUM

To certificate: 2283342

The management system of the organization(s) and/or location(s) of:

MIKO N.V.

Steenweg op Mol 177 2300 Turnhout Belgium

Organizational Boundary:

MIKO N.V.

Steenweg op Mol 177 2300 Turnhout Belgium Nace-code: 1083

Chamber of Commerce number: 0404.175.7

Helfinco N.V.

10 Dennenlaan 2340 Beerse Belgium Nace-code: 1083

Chamber of Commerce number: BE04404478

Miko Koffie N.V. Steenweg op Mol 177 2300 Turnhout Belgium Nace-code: 1083

Chamber of Commerce number: 0869.777.4

Miko Coffee Service N.V. Steenweg op Mol 177 2300 Turnhout Belgium

Nace-code: 1083

Chamber of Commerce number: 0429.197.3

Miko Koffie Service B.V. Korte Voren 3

5555 XS Valkenswaard The Netherlands Nace-code: 1083

Chamber of Commerce number: 17046880

DEKRA Certification B.V. Meander 1051, 6825 MJ Arnhem P.O. Box 5185, 6802 ED Arnhem, The Netherlands T +31 88 96 83000 F +31 88 96 83100 www.dekra.nl Company registration 09085396

page 2 of 5

ADDENDUM

To certificate: 2283342

The management system of the organization(s) and/or location(s) of:

MIKO N.V.

Steenweg op Mol 177 2300 Turnhout Belgium

Miko Café Service SAS

Zone Industrielle du Val D Argent Nord, 8 Rue de L Angoumois

95100 Argenteuil France Nace-code: 1083

Chamber of Commerce number: 692032923

Miko Coffee Ltd

Unit 4, Barncoose Industrial Estate

TR15 3RQ Redruth

United Kingdom

Nace-code: 1083

Chamber of Commerce number: 01677817

Miko Kava s.r.o. Jinonicka 804/80 15800 Praha 5 Czech Republic Nace-code: 1083

Chamber of Commerce number: 60199474

Beverage Marketing Australia 7 Page St

4556 Kunda Park Australia Nace-code: 1083

Chamber of Commerce number: 16 089 993

Kaffekompaniet Din Pauspartner AB Datavagen 20

436 32 Askim Sweden Nace-code: 1083

Chamber of Commerce number: 556317-955

Smiling Faces AB Kungsbron 19

111 22 Stockholm Sweden Nace-code: 1083

Chamber of Commerce number: 556133-163

DEKRA Certification B.V. Meander 1051, 6825 MJ Arnhem P.O. Box 5185, 6802 ED Arnhem, The Netherlands T +31 88 96 83000 F +31 88 96 83100 www.dekra.nl Company registration 09085396

page 3 of 5

ADDENDUM

To certificate: 2283342

The management system of the organization(s) and/or location(s) of:

MIKO N.V.

Steenweg op Mol 177 2300 Turnhout Belgium

Miko Coffee Denmark ApS Horskatten 18, 01

2630 Taastrup Denmark Nace-code: 1083

Chamber of Commerce number: 27480357

Freehand Coffee Company Klokkestobervej 3

5230 Odense M Denmark Nace-code: 1083

Chamber of Commerce number: 29527768

Miko Kaffee GmbH Im Erlet 13

90518 Altdorf Germany Nace-code: 1083

Chamber of Commerce number: HRB 37686

Kaffebryggeriet AS Jogstadveien 21 2007 Kjeller Norway Nace-code: 1083

Chamber of Commerce number: 890 742 26

Miko Kava s.r.o.

Cesta polnohospodarov 791/30, Prievidza 1 971 01 Prievidza

Slovak Republic

Nace-code: 1083

Chamber of Commerce number: 36316237

AT Vending AB

Datavagen 20

436 32 Askim Sweden Nace-code: 1083

Chamber of Commerce number: 556522-516

DEKRA Certification B.V. Meander 1051, 6825 MJ Arnhem P.O. Box 5185, 6802 ED Arnhem, The Netherlands T +31 88 96 83000 F +31 88 96 83100 www.dekra.nl Company registration 09085396

page 4 of 5

ADDENDUM

To certificate: 2283342

The management system of the organization(s) and/or location(s) of:

MIKO N.V.

Steenweg op Mol 177 2300 Turnhout Belgium

Miko Coffee Company, LLC 60 East 3rd Avenue

94401 San Mateo, CA United States Of America Nace-code: 1083

Chamber of Commerce number: 5169206

Ethical Direct Ltd

Churchill Industrial Estate Churchill Road

GL53 7EG Cheltenham

United Kingdom

Nace-code: 1083

Chamber of Commerce number: 07608143

Cornish Coffee Co. Limited

Barncoose Industrial Estate Barncoose

TR15 3RQ Redruth

United Kingdom

Nace-code: 1083

Chamber of Commerce number: 03107776

Miko Coffee (Scotland) Limited 145 Saint Vincent Street

G2 5JF Glasgow

United Kingdom

Nace-code: 1083

Chamber of Commerce number: SC173623

Miko Coffee South West Ltd

Barncoose Industrial Estate Barncoose

TR15 3RQ Redruth

United Kingdom

Nace-code: 1083

Chamber of Commerce number: 02856554

Tin. Tea Import Network B.V. Bastion 26

5509 MJ Veldhoven The Netherlands Nace-code: 1083

Chamber of Commerce number: 50037870

DEKRA Certification B.V. Meander 1051, 6825 MJ Arnhem P.O. Box 5185, 6802 ED Arnhem, The Netherlands T +31 88 96 83000 F +31 88 96 83100 www.dekra.nl Company registration 09085396

page 5 of 5

ADDENDUM

To certificate: 2283342

The management system of the organization(s) and/or location(s) of:

MIKO N.V.

Steenweg op Mol 177 2300 Turnhout Belgium

Sapro N.V.

50 Beersebaan 2275 Lille Belgium Nace-code: 1083

Chamber of Commerce number: BE04301567

SAS N.V.

177 Steenweg op Mol

2300 Turnhout Belgium Nace-code: 1083

Chamber of Commerce number: 0404 175 7

Addendum expiry date:

15 May 2027

Addendum effective date:

15 May 2024

DEKRA Certification B.V. Meander 1051, 6825 MJ Arnhem P.O. Box 5185, 6802 ED Arnhem, The Netherlands T +31 88 96 83000 F +31 88 96 83100 www.dekra.nl Company registration 09085396

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Miko NV published this content on 16 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 May 2024 11:09:07 UTC.