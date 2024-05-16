CERTIFICATE

Number: 2283342

CO2-awareness certificate, level 3

Type: large company

DEKRA Certification B.V. herewith declares that the management system for CO2-awareness of:

MIKO N.V.

Steenweg op Mol 177 2300 Turnhout Belgium

meets the requirements for the level mentioned above, as stated in:

CO2-Performance ladder Manual version 3.1

For the scope:

Production (blending, roasting, cleaning, hydrating, cooling, destoning, grinding) of coffee based on roasted green coffee beans.

Packaging (under MAP, vacuum, with valve and labelling) of roasted coffee beans (decaffeinated and caffeine containing).

Certificate expiry date: 15 May 2027 Certificate effective date: 15 May 2024 Certified since: 15 May 2024

This certificate is valid for the organization(s) and/or locations mentioned in the Organizational Boundary on the addendum.

DEKRA Certification B.V.

 

B.T.M. Holtus R.C. Verhagen Managing Director Certification Manager



