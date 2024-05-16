CERTIFICATE
Number: 2283342
CO2-awareness certificate, level 3
Type: large company
DEKRA Certification B.V. herewith declares that the management system for CO2-awareness of:
MIKO N.V.
Steenweg op Mol 177 2300 Turnhout Belgium
meets the requirements for the level mentioned above, as stated in:
CO2-Performance ladder Manual version 3.1
For the scope:
Production (blending, roasting, cleaning, hydrating, cooling, destoning, grinding) of coffee based on roasted green coffee beans.
Packaging (under MAP, vacuum, with valve and labelling) of roasted coffee beans (decaffeinated and caffeine containing).
Certificate expiry date:
15 May 2027
Certificate effective date:
15 May 2024
Certified since:
15 May 2024
This certificate is valid for the organization(s) and/or locations mentioned in the Organizational Boundary on the addendum.
DEKRA Certification B.V.
B.T.M. Holtus
R.C. Verhagen
Managing Director
Certification Manager
© Integral publication of this certificate and adjoining reports is allowed. * Against this certifiable standard / possibly by another certification body.
ADDENDUM
To certificate: 2283342
The management system of the organization(s) and/or location(s) of:
MIKO N.V.
Steenweg op Mol 177 2300 Turnhout Belgium
Organizational Boundary:
MIKO N.V.
Steenweg op Mol 177 2300 Turnhout Belgium Nace-code: 1083
Chamber of Commerce number: 0404.175.7
Helfinco N.V.
10 Dennenlaan 2340 Beerse Belgium Nace-code: 1083
Chamber of Commerce number: BE04404478
Miko Koffie N.V. Steenweg op Mol 177 2300 Turnhout Belgium Nace-code: 1083
Chamber of Commerce number: 0869.777.4
Miko Coffee Service N.V. Steenweg op Mol 177 2300 Turnhout Belgium
Nace-code: 1083
Chamber of Commerce number: 0429.197.3
Miko Koffie Service B.V. Korte Voren 3
5555 XS Valkenswaard The Netherlands Nace-code: 1083
Chamber of Commerce number: 17046880
ADDENDUM
To certificate: 2283342
The management system of the organization(s) and/or location(s) of:
MIKO N.V.
Steenweg op Mol 177 2300 Turnhout Belgium
Miko Café Service SAS
Zone Industrielle du Val D Argent Nord, 8 Rue de L Angoumois
95100 Argenteuil France Nace-code: 1083
Chamber of Commerce number: 692032923
Miko Coffee Ltd
Unit 4, Barncoose Industrial Estate
TR15 3RQ Redruth
United Kingdom
Nace-code: 1083
Chamber of Commerce number: 01677817
Miko Kava s.r.o. Jinonicka 804/80 15800 Praha 5 Czech Republic Nace-code: 1083
Chamber of Commerce number: 60199474
Beverage Marketing Australia 7 Page St
4556 Kunda Park Australia Nace-code: 1083
Chamber of Commerce number: 16 089 993
Kaffekompaniet Din Pauspartner AB Datavagen 20
436 32 Askim Sweden Nace-code: 1083
Chamber of Commerce number: 556317-955
Smiling Faces AB Kungsbron 19
111 22 Stockholm Sweden Nace-code: 1083
Chamber of Commerce number: 556133-163
ADDENDUM
To certificate: 2283342
The management system of the organization(s) and/or location(s) of:
MIKO N.V.
Steenweg op Mol 177 2300 Turnhout Belgium
Miko Coffee Denmark ApS Horskatten 18, 01
2630 Taastrup Denmark Nace-code: 1083
Chamber of Commerce number: 27480357
Freehand Coffee Company Klokkestobervej 3
5230 Odense M Denmark Nace-code: 1083
Chamber of Commerce number: 29527768
Miko Kaffee GmbH Im Erlet 13
90518 Altdorf Germany Nace-code: 1083
Chamber of Commerce number: HRB 37686
Kaffebryggeriet AS Jogstadveien 21 2007 Kjeller Norway Nace-code: 1083
Chamber of Commerce number: 890 742 26
Miko Kava s.r.o.
Cesta polnohospodarov 791/30, Prievidza 1 971 01 Prievidza
Slovak Republic
Nace-code: 1083
Chamber of Commerce number: 36316237
AT Vending AB
Datavagen 20
436 32 Askim Sweden Nace-code: 1083
Chamber of Commerce number: 556522-516
ADDENDUM
To certificate: 2283342
The management system of the organization(s) and/or location(s) of:
MIKO N.V.
Steenweg op Mol 177 2300 Turnhout Belgium
Miko Coffee Company, LLC 60 East 3rd Avenue
94401 San Mateo, CA United States Of America Nace-code: 1083
Chamber of Commerce number: 5169206
Ethical Direct Ltd
Churchill Industrial Estate Churchill Road
GL53 7EG Cheltenham
United Kingdom
Nace-code: 1083
Chamber of Commerce number: 07608143
Cornish Coffee Co. Limited
Barncoose Industrial Estate Barncoose
TR15 3RQ Redruth
United Kingdom
Nace-code: 1083
Chamber of Commerce number: 03107776
Miko Coffee (Scotland) Limited 145 Saint Vincent Street
G2 5JF Glasgow
United Kingdom
Nace-code: 1083
Chamber of Commerce number: SC173623
Miko Coffee South West Ltd
Barncoose Industrial Estate Barncoose
TR15 3RQ Redruth
United Kingdom
Nace-code: 1083
Chamber of Commerce number: 02856554
Tin. Tea Import Network B.V. Bastion 26
5509 MJ Veldhoven The Netherlands Nace-code: 1083
Chamber of Commerce number: 50037870
ADDENDUM
To certificate: 2283342
The management system of the organization(s) and/or location(s) of:
MIKO N.V.
Steenweg op Mol 177 2300 Turnhout Belgium
Sapro N.V.
50 Beersebaan 2275 Lille Belgium Nace-code: 1083
Chamber of Commerce number: BE04301567
SAS N.V.
177 Steenweg op Mol
2300 Turnhout Belgium Nace-code: 1083
Chamber of Commerce number: 0404 175 7
Addendum expiry date:
15 May 2027
Addendum effective date:
15 May 2024
