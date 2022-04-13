Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Miko N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MIKO   BE0003731453

MIKO N.V.

(MIKO)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  04/12 05:30:15 am EDT
106.00 EUR   +2.42%
03/24Miko NV Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
03/24MIKO N : results 2021
PU
03/24MIKO : jaarresultaten 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Miko N : Hackers strike at Miko.

04/13/2022 | 03:55am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press release.

Regulated information.

Hackers strike at Miko.

The Euronext Brussels listed coffee service company Miko fell victim to a cyber attack. An extensive team of internal and external professionals acted quickly and is working hard to be fully operational again. In order not to reveal its strategy, management is not commenting further. For the time being, it appears that the financial impact will remain limited.

Disclaimer

Miko NV published this content on 13 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2022 07:54:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MIKO N.V.
03/24Miko NV Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
03/24MIKO N : results 2021
PU
03/24MIKO : jaarresultaten 2021
PU
03/24MIKO : annual results 2021
PU
2021Miko acquires fellow coffee roasting company sas
PU
2021Miko NV acquired SAS Koffie NV for ?1.9 million.
CI
2021Miko Nv Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
2021MIKO : half-year results 2021
PU
2021MIKO : halfjaarresultaten 2021
PU
2021MIKO N.V. : Half-year results
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 118 M 128 M 128 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 132 M 143 M 143 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,12x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 1 084
Free-Float 40,4%
Chart MIKO N.V.
Duration : Period :
Miko N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MIKO N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 106,00 €
Average target price 145,00 €
Spread / Average Target 36,8%
Managers and Directors
Frans van Tilborg Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Wim van Gemert Chief Financial Officer
Bart Wauters Chairman
Herman Braeken Director-Information & Communication Technology
Mark Stulens Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MIKO N.V.3.41%143
NESTLÉ S.A.-2.64%367 843
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-3.98%87 703
FOSHAN HAITIAN FLAVOURING AND FOOD COMPANY LTD.-17.98%55 562
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY40.66%53 193
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY14.54%50 527