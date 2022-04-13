Miko N : Hackers strike at Miko.

Press release.
Regulated information.
Hackers strike at Miko.
The Euronext Brussels listed coffee service company Miko fell victim to a cyber attack. An extensive team of internal and external professionals acted quickly and is working hard to be fully operational again. In order not to reveal its strategy, management is not commenting further. For the time being, it appears that the financial impact will remain limited.
