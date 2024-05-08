MESSAGE FROM THE

CEO

On Feb. 20, 2022, Russian tanks drove toward Kiev, intent on a Blitz Krieg to colonize Ukraine into a Russian province. More than 2 years later, the brutal battle continues unabated.

Global uncertainty

All this also brought global polarization. And meanwhile, a destructive struggle rages in Palestine.

Political turbulence in surplus. This is immediately also a worrying cocktail for economic insecurity.

Miko makes progress

Within this turbulent context, the group experienced sales growth of 8.4% to 289.8 million euros. Volumes showed double-digit growth. EBITDA rose 15% and exceeded the 30 million euro mark for the first time. We are indeed continuing to invest. EBIT was 6.6 million euros and advanced 107%. After a loss-making 2022, we r e b o u n d e d in 2023 with a net profit of 2.2 million euros. The dividend we propose is 1.87 euros gross, which is the same level as in 2019.

Since 2021, a strategic transformation

In the past, the Miko group focused its sights on 2 core activities: coffee service and plastic processing for the packaging industry. Because there was a huge consolidation trend in the plastics processing sector, it was decided to sell this division to the 6 times larger German company Paccor. Meanwhile, as part of the same consolidation and the n e e d for critical mass, the latter was absorbed by the Danish billion-dollar company Faerch.

The Miko group is now focusing entirely on coffee. Our strategic arrows are moving

towards: Benelux:

In 2021, Dutch mastodon MAAS, which specializes in vending, was added to the group. In 2022, Miko bought the Belgian out-of-home business of Beyers coffee.

And in November 2023, Miko w e l c o m e d Capriole Coffee Service to the group. This is a coffee service operator based in The Hague, Netherlands, with also a subsidiary in Kampenhout, Belgium. With some 60 employees, the company achieves a turnover of over 12 million euros. The focus is on the office market. Under the motto "Care for People, Care for Planet and Care f o r Product," Capriole carries everything to do with sustainability very h i g h l y . This picture fits perfectly with Miko's strategy.

Takeovers in home countries:

At the same time, we continue to look at acquisitions in our 12 home countries. This led early this year to the acquisition of the German company PROCON, which with 10 employees achieves sales of 1.5 million euros.

In addition to out-of-home, now retail:

In 2021, SAS coffee was incorporated into the group. Historically, Miko was only active in the out-of-home market, in offices, companies, restaurants and institutions. Due t o increased home business, we decided to b e c o m e active in the home market, supermarkets and retail, the segment on which SAS focuses, in addition to the out-of-home market. Also, Miko intends to build a new building with state-of-the- art technology, ideal for merging the aging factories of Miko and SAS. The acquisition of SAS coffee, which is a 15-minute drive from Miko, was therefore a very logical next step at that time.