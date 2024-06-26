Miko N.V. specializes in supplying coffee and related equipment to companies, businesses, public institutions, hotels, restaurants, cafes, etc. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - supply of coffee and related equipment (96.5%): sale of its own coffee brand (coffees roasted, ground, and packaged by the group) and third-party brands, and beverage dispensers (filtered coffee machines, espresso makers, water coolers, automatic dispensers of hot and cold beverages, etc.); - rental of coffee machines (3.3%); - other (0.2%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Belgium (13.7%), the Netherlands (43.2%), Sweden/Denmark/Norway (11.6%), France (11.1%), the United Kingdom (6.2%), Germany (4.2%), Poland (3.9%), Australia (2.9%) and other (3.2%).

Sector Food Processing