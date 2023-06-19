Mikron : Automation presents its latest innovation at Automatica 2023

2023-06-19

Automation

Mikron Automation is proud to release its latest-generation assembly platform, the Mikron MAIA, combined with its 360° Customer Service to offer state-of-the-industry solutions.

The Mikron MAIA is a standard, semi-automated platform that can be quickly re-tooled to assemble a variety of injection devices. "It showcases our commitment to medical device and pharmaceutical customers," explains COO Rolf Rihs. "The Mikron MAIA demonstrates that while we are widely known for our high-speed, precision assembly solutions, we also have a variety of solutions to help our customers throughout their complete product launch, from first idea to low-volume production through high-volume manufacturing."

Mikron makes complex processes accessible. Fifty years of process expertise has given it a mastery of very complex assembly and test tasks in different manufacturing industries

With 360° Customer Service, Mikron supports its clients with a complete range of high-added-value services from Pre-Production and Digital to peerless Customer Support for optimum efficiency of each automation line. Customers can count on Mikron as a partner throughout the entire life cycle of their products.

To learn more about the latest innovation and how Mikron Automation can help build solutions to meet its customers' needs, visit Automation solutions engineered for your unique needs | Mikron Group| or contact the company at sales.mbo@mikron.com.

About Mikron Boudry

Mikron Boudry is part of Mikron Automation - a division of the Mikron Group.

Mikron Automation is the leading partner for scalable and customized assembly systems - from the first idea to the highest performance solutions. Distinguished by a commitment to innovation, flexibility, unparalleled customer service, and an evolving platform portfolio, Mikron delivers state-of-the-industry solutions that meet the most complex assembly and testing demands.

Mikron Automation has produced and installed more than 4,000 assembly and testing systems worldwide to customers in the pharmaceutical, medtech, automotive, electrical/industrial and consumer goods sectors. Mikron Automation currently employs over 800 people and is headquartered in Boudry (Switzerland), a region that is regarded as the heart of the Swiss watchmaking industry. It also has sites in Denver (USA), Singapore, Shanghai (China) and Kaunas (Lithuania). The Mikron Group is a publicly-traded company with more than 100 years' experience in precision machinery.