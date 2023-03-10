Mikron Holding AG / Key word(s): Annual Results

Mikron Group posts strong results in both business segments



10-March-2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Annual Report 2022 Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR To whom it may concern Please find enclosed our ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR of this morning. The annual results will be published at the same time as this ad hoc announcement in the form of the 2022 Annual Report: www.mikron.com/reports. Online report, see: https://report.mikron.com.

