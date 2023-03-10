Advanced search
    MIKN   CH0003390066

MIKRON HOLDING AG

(MIKN)
  Report
2023-03-09
11.40 CHF   -0.87%
01:22aMikron Posts FY22 Profit Growth
MT
01:02aMikron Group posts strong results in both business segments
EQ
01/25Mikron's FY22 Sales Grow 7% Amid Record-high Order Intake
MT
Mikron Group posts strong results in both business segments

03/10/2023 | 01:02am EST
Mikron Holding AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
Mikron Group posts strong results in both business segments

10-March-2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Annual Report 2022

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

To whom it may concern

Please find enclosed our ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR of this morning.

The annual results will be published at the same time as this ad hoc announcement in the form of the 2022 Annual Report: www.mikron.com/reports. Online report, see: https://report.mikron.com


Best regards

Dr. Javier Perez-Freije
CFO Mikron Group

Mikron Switzerland AG
Corporate Services
Güterstrasse 20 | 4900 Langenthal | Switzerland 
Phone +41 91 610 62 09 | Direct +41 91 610 62 03
Mobile +41 79 786 03 52 | Fax +41 91 610 66 72
javier.perez@mikron.com
www.mikron.com | www.youtube.com/mikrongroup

Mikron Holding AG | Mühlebrücke 2 | 2502 Biel | Schweiz | T+41 32 321 72 00 | F +41 32 321 72 01 | www.mikron.com

Unsubscribe


End of Inside Information

1579237  10-March-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1579237&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
