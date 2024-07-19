Mikron Group reports a continued strong performance
July 19, 2024 at 01:02 am EDT
Boudry, July 19, 2024, 7.00 a.m. – In the first half of 2024, the Mikron Group’s strong performance continued. Group net sales increased to CHF 190.7 million (+7.0%) in the first half of 2024 (first half of 2023: CHF 178.3 million), operating profit amounted to CHF 14.9 million (first half of 2023: CHF 14.6 million, +2.1%), and the operating profit margin was 7.8% of net sales (first half of 2023: 8.2%). The sales growth was driven by continued strong demand in Europe for automation solutions.
At CHF 220.9 million, the Mikron Group’s order intake for the first half of 2024 was 11.2% below the high level of the first half of 2023 (CHF 248.7 million). At CHF 340.0 million, however, the order backlog at the end of June 2024 was 0.7% higher than at the end of June 2023.
The Mikron Group’s net sales increased by 7.0% in the first half of 2024: from CHF 178.3 million in the first half of 2023 to CHF 190.7 million. While the Automation business segment further increased its net sales in Europe, the demand in the USA has temporarily cooled somewhat. Machining Solutions’ net sales increased by 1.5% – a good result given the challenging market conditions, particularly in Germany. With a 62% share of net sales, Europe (including Switzerland) remained the Mikron Group’s principal sales market in the first half of 2024. Mikron increased net sales in Europe by 20.6% compared with the first half of 2023, and in Asia by 21.8%. In North America net sales declined by 24.2%.
Profitability
Operating profit amounted to CHF 14.9 million in the first half of 2024 (first half of 2023: CHF 14.6 million, +2.1%). This corresponds to an operating profit margin of 7.8% for the first half of 2024 (8.2% for the first half of 2023). The slight decline in the margin is due to the temporary weakness of the US markets and investments in strategic growth projects such as the digitalization of the product range. At CHF 14.6 million, net profit for the first half of 2024 is 5.0% higher than the 2023 half-year result (CHF 13.9 million). The 2023 half year net profit included a one-time positive effect of CHF 2.1 million, resulting from the sale of a non-operating property in Nidau (Switzerland).
Cash flow
Free cash flow amounted to CHF 17.2 million in the first half of 2024 (first half of 2023: CHF 27.4 million). The fluctuation of free cash flow is mainly due to the timing of customer prepayments.
Outlook
Forecasts for the second half of the year remain difficult due to the unpredictability of the global economy. Despite challenging market conditions particularly in Machining Solutions, Mikron expects a full year result in the range of the previous year.
Key Figures for the Mikron Group in the first half year 2024
1.1.–30.6.24
1.1.–30.6.23
+/-
CHF million
Order intake 1)
220.9
248.7
-11.2%
- Automation
157.5
177.2
-11.1%
- Machining Solutions
63.5
71.5
-11.2%
Order backlog 1)2)
340.0
337.7
0.7%
- Automation
247.2
236.7
4.4%
- Machining Solutions
92.8
101.0
-8.1%
Net sales
190.7
178.3
7.0%
- Automation
117.4
106.0
10.8%
- Machining Solutions
73.4
72.3
1.5%
Operating profit
14.9
14.6
2.1%
Net profit
14.6
13.9
5.0%
Free cash flow 1)
17.2
27.4
-37.2%
30.6.24
31.12.23
Total assets
374.7
374.2
0.1%
Equity ratio 1)
57.0%
54.5%
+2.5pp
1) Alternative performance measure, see Mikron Semiannual Report 2024, pages 16 and 17
2) End of period
Publication of semiannual results for 2024
The semiannual results will be published at the same time as this ad hoc announcement in the form of the 2024 Semiannual Report: www.mikron.com/financial-reports
Brief profile of the Mikron Group
The Mikron Group develops, produces and markets very precise, productive and adaptable automation solutions, machining systems and cutting tools. Rooted in the Swiss culture of innovation, Mikron is a global partner to companies in the pharmaceutical, medtech, consumer goods, automotive, and general engineering industries. The Mikron Group enables its customers to increase quality and industrial productivity. The Group has over 100 years of experience, state-of-the-art technologies, and a global service. The two business segments Mikron Automation and Mikron Machining Solutions are based in Switzerland (Boudry and Agno). Additional production sites are located in the USA, Germany, Singapore, China, Lithuania, and Italy. Mikron Holding AG shares are traded on SIX Swiss Exchange (MIKN). The Mikron Group employs a total workforce of around 1,580.
Mikron Holding AG is a Switzerland-based holding company that is engaged in the provision machines and systems in the field of manufacturing technology and assembly automation mainly for the automotive supply, medical technology/pharmaceutical, electrical/electronic and writing instrument industries. The Company divides its operations into two business segments. The Mikron Machining business segment manufactures products for the Automotive, Writing, Consumer Goods and Other industries. Within this segment the Company offers cutting tools, refurbished machines, as well as machining systems and solutions. The Mikron Automation business segment manufactures products for the Pharma/Medical Devices, Automotive, Writing and Consumer Goods industries. The main production sites of the Company are in Agno and Boudry in Switzerland. The Company operates through subsidiaries and sales representatives in Europe, the United States, and Asia.