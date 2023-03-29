Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Mikron Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MIKN   CH0003390066

MIKRON HOLDING AG

(MIKN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30:18 2023-03-28 am EDT
11.55 CHF    0.00%
01:03aMikron Group sells its non-operational property in Nidau
EQ
03/10Mikron Posts FY22 Profit Growth
MT
03/10Mikron Group posts strong results in both business segments
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mikron Group sells its non-operational property in Nidau

03/29/2023 | 01:03am EDT
Mikron Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Mikron Group sells its non-operational property in Nidau

29-March-2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR:

Brief profile of the Mikron Group 
The Mikron Group develops, produces and markets highly precise, productive and adaptable automation solutions, machining systems and cutting tools. Rooted in the Swiss culture of innovation, Mikron is a global partner to companies in the pharmaceutical, medtech, consumer goods, automotive, and general engineering industries. The Mikron Group enables its customers to increase quality and industrial productivity. The Group has over 100 years of experience, state-of-the-art technologies, and a global service. The two business segments Mikron Automation and Mikron Machining Solutions are based in Switzerland (Boudry and Agno). Additional production sites are located in the USA, Germany, Singapore, China and Lithuania. Mikron Holding AG shares are traded on SIX Swiss Exchange (MIKN). The Mikron Group employs a total workforce of around 1,400. 

Download ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR:
www.mikron.com/news
 

Contact
Mikron Switzerland AG, Dr. Javier Perez Freije, CFO Mikron Group
Phone +41 91 610 62 09, ir.mma@mikron.com


Investor Relations Calendar
26 April 2023, 03.30 p.m.      Annual General Meeting 2023
20 July 2023, 07.00 a.m.       Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR, semi-annual results 2023

 

Except for the historical information contained herein, the statements in this ad hoc announcement are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties.

Mikron® is a trademark of Mikron Holding AG, Biel (Switzerland).
 

Mikron Holding AG | Mühlebrücke 2 | 2502 Biel | Schweiz | T+41 32 321 72 00 | F +41 32 321 72 01 | www.mikron.com

Unsubscribe


End of Inside Information

1594977  29-March-2023 CET/CEST

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 309 M 336 M 336 M
Net income 2022 24,2 M 26,3 M 26,3 M
Net cash 2022 58,6 M 63,7 M 63,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,01x
Yield 2022 2,27%
Capitalization 191 M 208 M 208 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,28x
EV / Sales 2022 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 1 414
Free-Float 34,7%
Chart MIKRON HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Mikron Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MIKRON HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 11,55 CHF
Average target price 14,85 CHF
Spread / Average Target 28,6%
Managers and Directors
Marc Desrayaud Chief Executive Officer
Javier Perez-Freije Chief Financial Officer
Paul Alois Zumbühl Chairman
Eduard Rikli Vice Chairman
Patrick Kilchmann Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MIKRON HOLDING AG31.25%208
LG CHEM, LTD.17.17%39 705
DOW INC.3.20%36 815
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION6.34%19 237
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.-16.20%14 194
FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION-1.42%13 363
