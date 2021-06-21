Log in
Summary

Mikron with significantly improved earnings situation in the first half of 2021

06/21/2021 | 01:05am EDT
Ad hoc announcement

Mikron with significantly improved earnings situation in the first half of 2021

Biel/Bienne, June 21, 2021, 7.00 a.m. - According to current estimates, the Mikron Group's half-year figures for 2021 will be significantly better than in 2020. Mikron expects an increase in net sales of around 15% and an EBIT margin of around 5% for the first half of 2021. Order intake will also be significantly higher than in the first half of 2020.

In addition to the successful restructuring in 2020, the increased demand for tools from Mikron Tool in the Mikron Machining Solutions business segment and the further increase in the sales level in the Mikron Automation business segment were key factors in Mikron's improved earnings situation in the first half of 2021.

Mikron will announce the Group's detailed 2021 half-year figures on July 22, 2021.

Brief profile of the Mikron Group

The Mikron Group develops, produces and markets highly precise, productive and adaptable automation solutions, machining systems and cutting tools. Rooted in the Swiss culture of innovation, Mikron is a global partner to companies in the automotive, pharmaceutical, medtech, consumer goods, writing instruments and watchmaking industries. The Mikron Group enables its customers to increase quality and industrial productivity. The Group has over 100 years of experience, state-of-the-art technologies, and a global service. The two business segments Mikron Automation and Mikron Machining Solutions are based in Switzerland (Boudry and Agno). Additional production sites are located in the USA, in Germany, Singapore, China and Lithuania. Mikron Holding AG shares are traded on SIX Swiss Exchange (MIKN). The Mikron Group employs a total workforce of around 1,300.

Contact

Mikron Management AG, Dr. Javier Perez Freije, CFO Mikron Group

Phone +41 91 610 62 09, ir.mma@mikron.com

Download ad hoc announcement

www.mikron.com/news

Investor Relations Calendar

July 22, 2021, 07.00 a.m. - Ad hoc announcement: Semiannual results 2021

Except for the historical information contained herein, the statements in this media release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties.

Mikron® is a trademark of Mikron Holding AG, Biel (Switzerland).




