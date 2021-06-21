Mikron with significantly improved earnings situation in the first half of 2021

Biel/Bienne, June 21, 2021, 7.00 a.m. - According to current estimates, the Mikron Group's half-year figures for 2021 will be significantly better than in 2020. Mikron expects an increase in net sales of around 15% and an EBIT margin of around 5% for the first half of 2021. Order intake will also be significantly higher than in the first half of 2020.

In addition to the successful restructuring in 2020, the increased demand for tools from Mikron Tool in the Mikron Machining Solutions business segment and the further increase in the sales level in the Mikron Automation business segment were key factors in Mikron's improved earnings situation in the first half of 2021.

Mikron will announce the Group's detailed 2021 half-year figures on July 22, 2021.